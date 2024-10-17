Anzeige
WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
17.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

One Heritage Group plc: Name change

DJ One Heritage Group plc: Name change 

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) 
One Heritage Group plc: Name change 
17-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
17 October 2024 
 
Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC) 
("ZNT" or "the Company") 
Name change 
 
Zentra Group PLC ("ZNT or "the Company") the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager, 
focused on the North of England, is pleased to confirm the change of name from One Heritage Group plc to Zentra Group 
plc following the issue by Companies House of a change of name certificate dated 11 October 2024 (the "Name Change"). 
The Company confirms that the Name Change has been notified to the London Stock Exchange and trading in the Company's 
shares under the new company name and new TIDM of "ZNT" is expected to commence tomorrow at 8.00 a.m. 18 October 2024. 
The Company's ISIN and SEDOL remain unchanged. Shareholder's rights are unaffected by the Name Change and existing 
share certificates should be retained and will remain valid. Any new share certificates issued will bear the name 
Zentra Group PLC. 
Jason Upton, CEO, commented: "We have rebranded as Zentra Group PLC to reflect our renewed strategic focus and the new 
identity gives the Company the flexibility to reshape our image in the UK market, focusing solely on residential 
development to provide apartments and single-dwelling houses. The name "Zentra" was chosen to embody the values of 
balance, harmony, and focus, with "Zen" symbolising a sense of calm and mindful approach to property development. The 
rebranding to Zentra Group PLC represents a pivotal moment in the Company's journey." 
 
Contacts 
 
Zentra Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Robert Holbrook 
Head of Finance 
Email: robert.holbrook@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
 
About Zentra Group PLC 
Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC) is a property development and management Company. It focuses on 
the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. 
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker 
ZNT. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website 
www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: CAN 
TIDM:      OHG 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  353360 
EQS News ID:  2009967 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2009967&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
