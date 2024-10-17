DJ One Heritage Group plc: Name change

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Name change 17-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 October 2024 Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC) ("ZNT" or "the Company") Name change Zentra Group PLC ("ZNT or "the Company") the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager, focused on the North of England, is pleased to confirm the change of name from One Heritage Group plc to Zentra Group plc following the issue by Companies House of a change of name certificate dated 11 October 2024 (the "Name Change"). The Company confirms that the Name Change has been notified to the London Stock Exchange and trading in the Company's shares under the new company name and new TIDM of "ZNT" is expected to commence tomorrow at 8.00 a.m. 18 October 2024. The Company's ISIN and SEDOL remain unchanged. Shareholder's rights are unaffected by the Name Change and existing share certificates should be retained and will remain valid. Any new share certificates issued will bear the name Zentra Group PLC. Jason Upton, CEO, commented: "We have rebranded as Zentra Group PLC to reflect our renewed strategic focus and the new identity gives the Company the flexibility to reshape our image in the UK market, focusing solely on residential development to provide apartments and single-dwelling houses. The name "Zentra" was chosen to embody the values of balance, harmony, and focus, with "Zen" symbolising a sense of calm and mindful approach to property development. The rebranding to Zentra Group PLC represents a pivotal moment in the Company's journey." Contacts Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Robert Holbrook Head of Finance Email: robert.holbrook@zentragroup.co.uk Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About Zentra Group PLC Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC) is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker ZNT. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: CAN TIDM: OHG LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 353360 EQS News ID: 2009967 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2009967&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)