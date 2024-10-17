SDX and RULEMATCH announce a partnership to offer financial institutions an integrated solution to trade, settle, and manage crypto assets.

SDX and RULEMATCH deliver a complete, end-to-end, institutional-grade solution for banks and financial institutions. This Swiss-made partnership signals the coming to age of the crypto market, centered around efficiency, security, and compliance.

Institutions will be able to trade on RULEMATCH's platform with post-trade clearing and settlement, eliminating the need to pre-finance their trading activities. Using the integrated solution of SDX and RULEMATCH, they can hold crypto assets in SDX's secure custody and easily manage clearing collateral on a dedicated SDX account. The integration removes the need to hold collateral with the trading venue, providing a seamless and secure solution. Investors will also be able to increase their crypto collateral positions within seconds, avoiding the lengthy delays often associated with traditional on-chain transactions. The integrated solution with SDX's custody services and RULEMATCH's trading and settlement platform will be available from Q4 2024.

Commenting on the significance of the partnership, David Newns, Head of SIX Digital Exchange, said: "Until now, the digital asset space has been held back by concerns around speed, compliance and fragmentation. Our partnership with RULEMATCH tackles these issues head-on by providing transparency, capital efficiency and, crucially, a clear separation of trading and custody roles. This means institutional investors retain full control over their collateral via SDX's custody and can segregate assets by crypto address, ensuring clarity on asset location at all times. As part of SIX, a trusted provider of global financial infrastructure, SDX continues to uphold the highest standards of security and compliance for institutional investors."

David Riegelnig, CEO of RULEMATCH, added: "We have always believed that separating the roles of trading and custody is key to serving financial institutions in the digital assets industry. As a pure market operator, RULEMATCH is thrilled to partner with SDX and integrate its custody services with our trading and settlement platform. And we know from our participants that many of them would love to use a secure, independent custodian like SDX to manage the full lifecycle of their crypto asset holdings, while also leveraging the competitive advantages of trading and settling on RULEMATCH. Thanks to our partnership, they can do exactly that."

About SDX

SDX Group AG (SDX) and its subsidiaries operate financial market infrastructures (FMIs) for the issuance, trading, settlement, and custody of digital assets, licensed by FINMA, Switzerland's financial market regulator. SDX operates a stock exchange through SDX Trading AG and SIX Digital Exchange AG, Switzerland's first and only Central Securities Depository (CSD) on DLT. SDX Web3 AG is also part of the Group and offers institutional-grade crypto asset custody and staking solutions. As part of SIX Group, SDX is subject to the Group's high quality and security standards covered under Swiss law. SDX is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

https://www.sdx.com/

About RULEMATCH

RULEMATCH is the premiere crypto and digital asset trading venue for financial institutions. It operates as a market operator for spot trading of the most liquid cryptocurrencies vs. fiat. RULEMATCH is never a counterparty in trading. Fiat funds are held in a fiduciary account setup with a state-guaranteed, AA+-rated Swiss bank and cryptocurrencies are handled on fully segregated wallets. With integrated multilateral clearing and post-trade settlement, as well as institutional-grade trading technology, RULEMATCH helps provide ultra-low latency, capital efficient trading and robust market integrity. Its offices and operations are located in Zurich the heart of Europe. Its participant network is open to banks and securities firms only and limited to select countries. RULEMATCH is not available to US-based financial institutions.

More information: www.rulematch.com

