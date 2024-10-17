Dynamo University London Welcomes Global Limited and General Partners with Keynote from Jason Bevan, Renowned Creative Force Behind Iconic Films

Dynamo Software is proud to announce that its upcoming user conference, Dynamo University London, is set to take place at The Landmark Hotel on November 7, 2024. This yearly gathering is designed to empower alternative investment professionals by showcasing Dynamo's innovative solutions and best practices, while serving as an industry beacon for what future developments can be expected within the FinTech world of alternative investments.

The day-long event is driven by an agenda filled with insightful learning sessions and unparalleled networking opportunities. Attendees will gain valuable insights into how Dynamo's platform streamlines processes, boosts productivity, and drives efficiency. The technology, tailored specifically for the Alts industry, leverages intelligent automation, custom workflows, and sophisticated integrations for end-to-end management of the investment process. With a comprehensive lineup of sessions, the event promises to equip participants with the tools and knowledge needed to stay ahead in a competitive market.

"As we welcome our global clients back to Dynamo University London, we plan to showcase our latest innovations and share best practices to help alternative investment professionals thrive in today's dynamic market," said Hank Boughner, CEO of Dynamo Software. "This conference is more than just a gathering; it's a pivotal opportunity for attendees to gain invaluable insights into the future of FinTech and drive efficiency in their organizations. We are dedicated to leading the charge in these areas, and this event is an opportunity to share our vision for shaping what's next in the world of alternative investments."

A highlight of the event will be the keynote address by Jason Bevan, a visionary in creative campaign development for some of the world's most iconic films, including the Harry Potter series and DC Universe. With a distinguished career at Warner Bros. Studios and Disney, Bevan will share his expertise in unleashing creativity and innovation, offering attendees unique perspectives applicable across various industries.

The agenda includes:

Opening Session Featuring insights from Dynamo CEO Hank Boughner, where he will discuss forward-looking updates and product innovations.

Covering topics such as data automation, CRM relationship building, and portfolio valuation, tailored to meet the needs of both Limited and General Partners. Client Roundtables and Panels Providing a platform for attendees to exchange ideas and learn from real user experiences.

To further enrich the experience, attendees can participate in personalized "Office Hours" with Dynamo experts, ensuring they leave with actionable strategies specific to their organizational needs.

Dynamo University London offers complimentary attendance for Dynamo clients, but space is limited. This exclusive opportunity to engage with industry leaders and peers is not to be missed.

Register today to secure your spot at this must-attend event for alternative investment professionals eager to enhance their investment strategies and operational efficiencies.

DYNAMO CLIENT ABU DHABI ROUNDTABLE NOVEMBER 12TH

For Dynamo clients unable to attend Dynamo University London, the company is hosting an exclusive roundtable in Abu Dhabi on November 12th. Learn more and register here.

About Dynamo Software, Inc.

Dynamo gives alternatives investors a Performance Edge, empowering them to efficiently scale their firm to capitalize on the growing wave of private market opportunities. With the Dynamo Alternative Investment Platform, Limited and General Partners can now run a tightly integrated firm, putting all their data to work to accelerate operations across front, middle, and back office, unleashing teams to work smarter, and allowing leaders to make better investment decisions and scale their firm. Dynamo has a global footprint with operations across North America, EMEA, APAC, and UAE. For more information, please visit DynamoSoftware.com.

