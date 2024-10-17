Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
WKN: 874318 | ISIN: US1320111073
PR Newswire
17.10.2024 09:06 Uhr
Cambrex Opens New Stability Storage Facility in Durham, North Carolina

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced that their stability storage business, Q1 Scientific, has opened a new cGMP facility in Durham, North Carolina, expanding its capacity for environmentally controlled stability storage services to the pharmaceutical, medical device and life sciences industries in North America.

Cambrex Logo

Strategically located in the Research Triangle Park region, the new state-of-the-art temperature-controlled and monitored storage facility provides 7 ICH stability chambers, covering a range of conditions including 2-8°C, 25°C/60%RH, 30°C/65%RH, 30°C/75%RH, and 40°C/75%RH, as well as both -20°C and ultra-low (-70°C/-80°C) storage conditions. The facility's Research Triangle Park (RTP) location in North Carolina will provide same day and next day delivery across the United States.

Tom Loewald, Cambrex CEO, stated, "After acquiring Q1 Scientific in 2022, we have strategically expanded our footprint to best serve our clients worldwide. This first North American facility opening marks an important milestone in the growth of Q1 Scientific."

Q1 Scientific's expansion complements its existing facilities in Waterford, Ireland and Liège, Belgium, and is co-located within Cambrex's existing analytical services site in Durham.

Stephen Delaney, Managing Director of Q1 Scientific, added, "With the capabilities and expertise co-located in Durham, we can now deliver services beyond stability storage, such as stability testing and other analytical services for clinical and commercial products."

Cambrex continues to expand its capabilities and capacity across its North American and European network to meet the growing demand for outsourced drug development and manufacturing services.

About Cambrex

Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance development and manufacturing across the entire drug lifecycle, as well as comprehensive analytical and IND enabling services.

With over 40 years of experience and a team of 2,000 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including continuous flow, controlled substances, solid-state science, material characterization, and highly potent APIs.

About Q1 Scientific, a Cambrex company

Q1 Scientific, a Cambrex Company, is a leading provider of environmentally controlled stability storage services for the pharmaceutical, medical device and life sciences industries. With a decade of expertise, Q1 Scientific safeguards critical breakthroughs and life-changing innovations at state-of-the-art facilities in Ireland and Belgium. By utilizing Q1 Scientific's services, companies can accelerate the introduction of new drugs to the market while avoiding the expense of building and monitoring their own storage chambers. In June 2022, Q1 Scientific was acquired Cambrex.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236065/Cambrex_logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830431/Q1_Scientific_Cambrex_Logo.jpg

Q1 Scientific, a Cambrex Company Logo



Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cambrex-opens-new-stability-storage-facility-in-durham-north-carolina-302278290.html

