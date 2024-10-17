First North Denmark: Hydract A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Hydract A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 18 October 2024 due to conversion of debt. ISIN: DK0061531944 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Hydract ------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares before change: 31,023,078 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 3,135,302 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares after change: 34,158,380 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription price: DKK 1.60 - 1,334,027 shares DKK 2.46 - 1,801,275 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 220495 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: HYDRCT ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S