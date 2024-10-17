Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
WKN: A3CNKV | ISIN: DK0061531944 | Ticker-Symbol: 8X3
Frankfurt
17.10.24
08:04 Uhr
0,002 Euro
+0,002
+900,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
17.10.2024 09:10 Uhr
63 Leser
First North Denmark: Hydract A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Hydract A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 18 October 2024 due to conversion of debt. 



ISIN:              DK0061531944        
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Hydract          
------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 31,023,078 shares     
------------------------------------------------------------
Change:             3,135,302 shares      
------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  34,158,380 shares     
------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 1.60 - 1,334,027 shares
                 DKK 2.46 - 1,801,275 shares
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.10          
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          220495           
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           HYDRCT           
------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
