Esker made further good progress in Q324, with constant currency (cc) revenue growth of 17% y-o-y in Q324 and 14% for 9M24. Guidance was maintained for FY24; we have revised up our forecasts with revenue at the top end of the guidance range and profitability in the middle of the range. Order intake was stable in Q324 and up 34% cc for 9M24, providing support for our FY25 forecasts. The process to acquire Esker is ongoing, with the offer expected to open within the next couple of weeks.

