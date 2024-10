South Australia has announced two proposed release areas designated for the development of large-scale renewable energy projects in the Whyalla and Gawler Ranges regions. From pv magazine Australia The South Australian government is seeking feedback on two areas earmarked for release for development of large-scale renewable energy projects in the Whyalla and Gawler Ranges regions, 385 km and 560 km, respectively, northwest of Adelaide. The release areas, as determined by the South Australian government's Hydrogen and Renewable Energy Act 2023 (HRE Act), which expedites the development of hydrogen ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...