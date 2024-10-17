Developed by scientists in Poland, the new coating uses transparent silicone-epoxy modified with functionalized octaspherosilicates. The researchers have created five samples, each with a different combination of chemicals, and have found that ice adhesion was reduced by up to 43%, with freezing delay time growing by up to 70 times. A group of scientists from Poland has developed a novel anti-icing coating for PV panels. The novel coating is based on transparent silicone-epoxy modified with either two or three functionalized octaspherosilicates (OSS). Octaspherosilicates are a class of organosilicon ...

