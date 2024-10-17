Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
17.10.2024 09:16 Uhr
PA MEDIA GROUP APPOINTS RANJ BEGLEY AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, PA MEDIA

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PA Media Group has announced the appointment of Ranj Begley to the dual role of Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director, PA Media.

Ranj Begley joins PA Media Group as new Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director, PA Media

Ranj will join the business at the beginning of 2025 from the digital newspaper and magazine subscription streaming service, Readly, where she has been Managing Director and Chief Content Officer since 2014.

Her appointment is the latest addition to PA's senior team following the recruitment of Jack Lefley, Managing Editor of the Evening Standard, as PA Media Editor in Chief.

Ranj will oversee all commercial and operational activities for PA Media, the core news agency, as well as strategic and commercial initiatives across the group, joining the executive team and reporting directly to new Group CEO, Emily Shelley.

Emily said: "Our industry is evolving faster than ever and dynamic organisations like PA Media need leaders with a creative, commercially focused and entrepreneurial mindset to thrive and grow.

"In an era when insights and data are at a premium, Ranj's pedigree, industry relationships and understanding of emerging opportunities will guide PA Media into the next stage of its long and successful history."

Ranj added, "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join PA Media, an organisation with an outstanding reputation for innovation and agility, and one that stands at the trusted heart of the media industry. This heritage of excellence, innovation, and adaptability to market demands, paves the way for substantial growth potential.

"Under Emily's leadership, I look forward to the opportunity of working alongside a talented team of colleagues and valued customers to turn our ambitious plans into reality. It's an exciting time, and I'm eager to contribute to the organisation's continued success.

"Furthermore, I consider it a true privilege to be part of an organisation that closely aligns with my personal values."

At Readly, Ranj was responsible for defining commercial and business strategy and driving business performance, as well as overseeing the launches of new products, markets and initiatives. Before Readly, she held roles across marketing and publishing at Dovetail Services, Highbury House Communications and CDS Global.

Notes to Editors:

PA Media Group comprises a diverse portfolio of specialist media companies, spanning news and information, technology and communications services.

Its flagship brand, PA Media, is the UK and Ireland's national news agency. Alongside PA Media, the Group is also the parent company of Alamy, a stock imagery business; Globelynx, a broadcast technology company; Sticky, a digital marketing agency; Hydrogen, a social media agency; StreamAMG, a video streaming business; PA TV Metadata, PA Mediapoint, PA Media Academy and PA Betting Services and iRace, specialist providers of data, content and related services to the betting sector. PA Media Group also owns stakes in the financial news provider, Alliance News, and automotive content business Baize Group.

PA Media Group has 20 shareholders, who are mainly UK news and media businesses. The largest shareholders include DMGT plc, Informa plc, News UK plc and Reach plc.

http://www.pamediagroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532650/Ranj_Begley.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532651/PA_Media_Group_logo.jpg

PA Media Group Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pa-media-group-appoints-ranj-begley-as-chief-revenue-officer-and-managing-director-pa-media-302278307.html

