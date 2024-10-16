PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA; ASX: AAI) today reported results for the third quarter 2024 that reflect the acquisition of Alumina Limited in addition to sequential increases in net income, adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items.

Financial Results and Highlights

M, except per share amounts 3Q24 2Q24 3Q23 Revenue $ 2,904 $ 2,906 $ 2,602 Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation $ 90 $ 20 $ (168 ) Income (loss) per share attributable to Alcoa Corporation common shareholders1 $ 0.38 $ 0.11 $ (0.94 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 135 $ 30 $ (202 ) Adjusted income (loss) per common share1 $ 0.57 $ 0.16 $ (1.14 ) Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items $ 455 $ 325 $ 70

1 For 3Q24, undistributed earnings of $1 and undistributed adjusted earnings of $2 were allocated to preferred stock under the two-class method.

Net income increased sequentially to $90 million, or $0.38 per common share

Adjusted net income increased sequentially to $135 million, or $0.57 per common share

Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items increased sequentially to $455 million

Completed the acquisition of Alumina Limited on August 1, 2024

Announced an agreement for the sale of 25.1% interest in the Ma'aden joint ventures

Announced progress toward a strategic cooperation agreement with a partner to support continued San Ciprián operations

Paid quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of stock, totaling $26 million (including newly issued shares for the acquisition of Alumina Limited)

Finished the third quarter 2024 with cash balance of $1.3 billion

"During the third quarter, we maintained our pace of delivering on strategic actions. We gained flexibility after closing the Alumina Limited acquisition and announced the sale of our interest in the Ma'aden joint ventures," said Alcoa President and CEO William F. Oplinger. "Positive markets and our focus on continuous improvement led to stronger results for the third quarter, while we continue to execute initiatives to further enhance our operations."

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Production : Alumina production decreased 4 percent sequentially to 2.44 million metric tons primarily due to the full curtailment of the Kwinana refinery completed in June 2024. In the Aluminum segment, production increased 3 percent sequentially to 559,000 metric tons primarily due to continued progress on the Alumar smelter restart.

: Alumina production decreased 4 percent sequentially to 2.44 million metric tons primarily due to the full curtailment of the Kwinana refinery completed in June 2024. In the Aluminum segment, production increased 3 percent sequentially to 559,000 metric tons primarily due to continued progress on the Alumar smelter restart. Shipments: In the Alumina segment, third-party shipments of alumina decreased 9 percent sequentially primarily due to decreased trading. In Aluminum, total shipments decreased 6 percent sequentially primarily due to decreased trading and the timing of shipments.

In the Alumina segment, third-party shipments of alumina decreased 9 percent sequentially primarily due to decreased trading. In Aluminum, total shipments decreased 6 percent sequentially primarily due to decreased trading and the timing of shipments. Revenue: The Company's total third-party revenue was flat sequentially at $2.9 billion. In the Alumina segment, third-party revenue increased 9 percent on a 22 percent increase in average realized third-party price, partially offset by lower shipments. In the Aluminum segment, third-party revenue decreased 5 percent primarily due to lower shipments.

The Company's total third-party revenue was flat sequentially at $2.9 billion. In the Alumina segment, third-party revenue increased 9 percent on a 22 percent increase in average realized third-party price, partially offset by lower shipments. In the Aluminum segment, third-party revenue decreased 5 percent primarily due to lower shipments. Net income attributable to Alcoa Corporation was $90 million, or $0.38 per common share. Sequentially, the results reflect increased alumina prices and lower raw material costs. Additionally, the results reflect the benefit of the absence of Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest for the full quarter.

was $90 million, or $0.38 per common share. Sequentially, the results reflect increased alumina prices and lower raw material costs. Additionally, the results reflect the benefit of the absence of Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest for the full quarter. Adjusted net income was $135 million, or $0.57 per common share, excluding the impact from net special items of $45 million. Notable special items include a mark-to-market loss of $31 million related to energy contracts, restructuring charges of $14 million related to remediation and demolition costs at closed locations, and a restructuring charge of $12 million for contract termination costs at a closed location, partially offset by the tax and noncontrolling interest impact of these items.

was $135 million, or $0.57 per common share, excluding the impact from net special items of $45 million. Notable special items include a mark-to-market loss of $31 million related to energy contracts, restructuring charges of $14 million related to remediation and demolition costs at closed locations, and a restructuring charge of $12 million for contract termination costs at a closed location, partially offset by the tax and noncontrolling interest impact of these items. Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items was $455 million, a sequential increase of $130 million primarily due to higher alumina prices and lower raw material costs.

was $455 million, a sequential increase of $130 million primarily due to higher alumina prices and lower raw material costs. Cash: Alcoa ended the quarter with a cash balance of $1.3 billion. Cash provided from operations was $143 million. Cash used for financing activities was $84 million primarily related to $26 million in cash dividends on stock, $19 million of net payments on short-term borrowings and $17 million in distributions to noncontrolling interest. Cash used for investing activities was $153 million due to capital expenditures of $146 million.

Alcoa ended the quarter with a cash balance of $1.3 billion. Cash provided from operations was $143 million. Cash used for financing activities was $84 million primarily related to $26 million in cash dividends on stock, $19 million of net payments on short-term borrowings and $17 million in distributions to noncontrolling interest. Cash used for investing activities was $153 million due to capital expenditures of $146 million. Working capital: For the third quarter, Receivables from customers of $0.9 billion, Inventories of $2.1 billion and Accounts payable, trade of $1.5 billion comprised DWC working capital. Alcoa reported 45 days working capital, a sequential increase of four days primarily due to an increase in inventory days on timing of shipments.

Key Actions

Strategic

Ma'aden joint ventures: On September 15, 2024, Alcoa announced that it entered into a binding share purchase and subscription agreement with Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden), under which Alcoa will sell its full ownership interest of 25.1% in the Ma'aden joint ventures to Ma'aden for approximately $1.1 billion. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, approval by Ma'aden's shareholders and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

On September 15, 2024, Alcoa announced that it entered into a binding share purchase and subscription agreement with Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden), under which Alcoa will sell its full ownership interest of 25.1% in the Ma'aden joint ventures to Ma'aden for approximately $1.1 billion. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, approval by Ma'aden's shareholders and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first half of 2025. Acquisition of Alumina Limited: On August 1, 2024, the Company announced the completion of its acquisition of Alumina Limited. This strategic move positions Alcoa to further strengthen its market leadership as a pure play, upstream aluminum company.

Operational

Western Australia mine approvals: The Company continued to advance mine approvals for the next two Western Australian mine regions (Myara North and Holyoake) which were referred for accredited assessment by the Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority (WA EPA) under the bilateral assessment process (Accredited Assessment). The process began in 2020 and Alcoa is focused on receiving approval by the first quarter of 2026. The Company anticipates mining in the new regions will commence no earlier than 2027. Until then, the Company expects bauxite quality will remain similar to recent grades.

The Company continued to advance mine approvals for the next two Western Australian mine regions (Myara North and Holyoake) which were referred for accredited assessment by the Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority (WA EPA) under the bilateral assessment process (Accredited Assessment). The process began in 2020 and Alcoa is focused on receiving approval by the first quarter of 2026. The Company anticipates mining in the new regions will commence no earlier than 2027. Until then, the Company expects bauxite quality will remain similar to recent grades. San Ciprián complex: On October 16, 2024, Alcoa announced that it is progressing toward entering into a strategic cooperation agreement with IGNIS Equity Holdings, SL (IGNIS EQT), to support the continued operation of the San Ciprián complex. Under the proposed agreement, Alcoa would maintain a majority ownership share of San Ciprián complex, including continuing as the managing operator, with IGNIS EQT holding 25 percent. The proposed agreement is conditional upon delivery of key areas of cooperation with San Ciprián's stakeholders.

On October 16, 2024, Alcoa announced that it is progressing toward entering into a strategic cooperation agreement with IGNIS Equity Holdings, SL (IGNIS EQT), to support the continued operation of the San Ciprián complex. Under the proposed agreement, Alcoa would maintain a majority ownership share of San Ciprián complex, including continuing as the managing operator, with IGNIS EQT holding 25 percent. The proposed agreement is conditional upon delivery of key areas of cooperation with San Ciprián's stakeholders. Profitability improvement programs: In January 2024, the Company shared a series of actions to improve its profitability by $645 million by year end 2025 in comparison to the base year 2023. Through the third quarter 2024, the Company had implemented numerous improvements to achieve approximately 80 percent of the target. The Company is on track to deliver the full target by year end 2025.

In January 2024, the Company shared a series of actions to improve its profitability by $645 million by year end 2025 in comparison to the base year 2023. Through the third quarter 2024, the Company had implemented numerous improvements to achieve approximately 80 percent of the target. The Company is on track to deliver the full target by year end 2025. Energy contract: In September 2024, Alcoa secured a new power agreement with AGL Energy Limited (AGL) to support future operations at Portland Aluminium Smelter in the State of Victoria in Australia. The nine-year agreement for 287 megawatts of power supply is effective July 1, 2026, when current contracts end. Together with a contract reached with AGL in 2023, the combined contracts represent approximately 95 percent of the energy required to meet the facility's total capacity of 358,000 mtpy.

Commercial

Alumina supply agreement: On October 15, 2024, the Company announced a long-term agreement for Alcoa to supply up to 16.5 million tonnes of smelter grade alumina to Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) over 10 years.

2024 Outlook

The following outlook does not include reconciliations of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, including transformation, intersegment eliminations and other corporate Adjusted EBITDA; operational tax expense; and other expense; each excluding special items, to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because it is impractical to forecast certain special items, such as restructuring charges and mark-to-market contracts, without unreasonable efforts due to the variability and complexity associated with predicting the occurrence and financial impact of such special items. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Alcoa expects total 2024 Alumina segment production to remain unchanged from the prior projection, ranging between 9.8 and 10.0 million metric tons. The Company is increasing its projection for shipments to range between 12.9 and 13.1 million metric tons, an increase of 0.2 million metric tons from the prior projection primarily due to increased trading volumes. The difference between production and shipments reflects trading volumes and externally sourced alumina to fulfill customer contracts due to the curtailment of the Kwinana refinery.

Alcoa expects 2024 total Aluminum segment production and shipments to remain unchanged from the prior projection, ranging between 2.2 and 2.3 million metric tons, and between 2.5 and 2.6 million metric tons, respectively.

Within fourth quarter 2024 Alumina Segment Adjusted EBITDA, the Company expects sequential favorable impacts of $30 million due to higher shipments and lower production costs.

For the fourth quarter 2024, the Company expects Aluminum Segment performance to be flat, maintaining the strong performance from the third quarter 2024.

The Company expects Other expenses for the fourth quarter 2024 to increase approximately $20 million sequentially on Ma'aden equity losses and equity contributions to ELYSIS.

Based on current alumina and aluminum market conditions, Alcoa expects fourth quarter operational tax expense to approximate $120 million to $130 million, which may vary with market conditions and jurisdictional profitability.

Conference Call

Alcoa will hold its quarterly conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) / 8:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 / Thursday, October 17, 2024, to present third quarter 2024 financial results and discuss the business, developments, and market conditions.

The call will be webcast via the Company's homepage on www.alcoa.com. Presentation materials for the call will be available for viewing on the same website at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT on October 16, 2024 / 7:15 a.m. AEDT on October 17, 2024. Call information and related details are available under the "Investors" section of www.alcoa.com.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA; ASX: AAI) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. Our purpose is to turn raw potential into real progress, underpinned by Alcoa Values that encompass integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to improved safety, sustainability, efficiency, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains reference to certain financial measures that are not calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Alcoa Corporation believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because such measures provide both additional information about the operating performance of Alcoa Corporation and insight on the ability of Alcoa Corporation to meet its financial obligations by adjusting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the impact of, among others, "special items" as defined by the Company, non-cash items in nature, and/or nonoperating expense or income items. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. Certain definitions, reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and additional details regarding management's rationale for the use of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the schedules to this release.

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per-share amounts) Quarter Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Sales $ 2,904 $ 2,906 $ 2,602 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below) 2,393 2,533 2,469 Selling, general administrative, and other expenses 66 69 56 Research and development expenses 16 13 9 Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization 159 163 163 Restructuring and other charges, net 30 18 22 Interest expense 44 40 26 Other expenses (income), net 12 (22 ) 85 Total costs and expenses 2,720 2,814 2,830 Income (loss) before income taxes 184 92 (228 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 86 61 (35 ) Net income (loss) 98 31 (193 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 8 11 (25 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA

CORPORATION $ 90 $ 20 $ (168 ) EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA

CORPORATION COMMON SHAREHOLDERS(1): Basic: Net income (loss) $ 0.39 $ 0.11 $ (0.94 ) Average number of common shares 231,799,090 179,560,596 178,443,311 Diluted: Net income (loss) $ 0.38 $ 0.11 $ (0.94 ) Average number of common shares 233,594,549 181,056,581 178,443,311

(1) For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, undistributed earnings of $1 were allocated to preferred stock under the two-class method required by GAAP.

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per-share amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Sales $ 8,409 $ 7,956 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below) 7,330 7,388 Selling, general administrative, and other expenses 195 162 Research and development expenses 40 25 Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization 483 469 Restructuring and other charges, net 250 195 Interest expense 111 79 Other expenses, net 49 145 Total costs and expenses 8,458 8,463 Loss before income taxes (49 ) (507 ) Provision for income taxes 129 39 Net loss (178 ) (546 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (36 ) (45 ) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA

CORPORATION $ (142 ) $ (501 ) EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA

CORPORATION COMMON SHAREHOLDERS(1): Basic: Net loss $ (0.72 ) $ (2.81 ) Average number of common shares 196,997,535 178,262,741 Diluted: Net loss $ (0.72 ) $ (2.81 ) Average number of common shares 196,997,535 178,262,741

(1) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, undistributed earnings of $1 were allocated to preferred stock under the two-class method required by GAAP.

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited) (in millions) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,313 $ 944 Receivables from customers 862 656 Other receivables 145 152 Inventories 2,096 2,158 Fair value of derivative instruments 5 29 Prepaid expenses and other current assets(1) 445 466 Total current assets 4,866 4,405 Properties, plants, and equipment 20,535 20,381 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion, and amortization 13,814 13,596 Properties, plants, and equipment, net 6,721 6,785 Investments 982 979 Deferred income taxes 329 333 Fair value of derivative instruments 1 3 Other noncurrent assets(2) 1,643 1,650 Total assets $ 14,542 $ 14,155 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable, trade $ 1,544 $ 1,714 Accrued compensation and retirement costs 363 357 Taxes, including income taxes 109 88 Fair value of derivative instruments 267 214 Other current liabilities 712 578 Long-term debt due within one year 464 79 Total current liabilities 3,459 3,030 Long-term debt, less amount due within one year 2,469 1,732 Accrued pension benefits 258 278 Accrued other postretirement benefits 422 443 Asset retirement obligations 789 772 Environmental remediation 182 202 Fair value of derivative instruments 1,007 1,092 Noncurrent income taxes 74 193 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred credits 632 568 Total liabilities 9,292 8,310 EQUITY Alcoa Corporation shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 3 2 Additional capital 11,487 9,187 Accumulated deficit (1,498 ) (1,293 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,742 ) (3,645 ) Total Alcoa Corporation shareholders' equity 5,250 4,251 Noncontrolling interest - 1,594 Total equity 5,250 5,845 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,542 $ 14,155

(1) This line item includes $44 and $32 of current restricted cash at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (2) This line item includes $53 and $71 of noncurrent restricted cash at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows (unaudited) (in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 CASH FROM OPERATIONS Net loss $ (178 ) $ (546 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash from operations: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 483 469 Deferred income taxes (8 ) (156 ) Equity loss, net of dividends 2 161 Restructuring and other charges, net 250 195 Net loss from investing activities - asset sales 18 18 Net periodic pension benefit cost 8 4 Stock-based compensation 31 27 Loss on mark-to-market derivative financial contracts 16 31 Other 33 67 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of divestitures and

foreign currency translation adjustments: (Increase) decrease in receivables (202 ) 108 Decrease in inventories 79 166 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets (12 ) 53 Decrease in accounts payable, trade (149 ) (275 ) Decrease in accrued expenses (88 ) (119 ) Increase (decrease) in taxes, including income taxes 55 (52 ) Pension contributions (14 ) (20 ) Increase in noncurrent assets (4 ) (179 ) Decrease in noncurrent liabilities (113 ) (59 ) CASH PROVIDED FROM (USED FOR) OPERATIONS 207 (107 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Additions to debt 989 80 Payments on debt (285 ) (39 ) Proceeds from the exercise of employee stock options - 1 Dividends paid on Alcoa preferred stock - - Dividends paid on Alcoa common stock (63 ) (54 ) Payments related to tax withholding on stock-based compensation awards (15 ) (34 ) Financial contributions for the divestiture of businesses (19 ) (44 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interest 65 164 Distributions to noncontrolling interest (49 ) (24 ) Acquisition of noncontrolling interest (23 ) - Other (5 ) 1 CASH PROVIDED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 595 51 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (411 ) (343 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets 2 2 Additions to investments (30 ) (51 ) Other 5 4 CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES (434 ) (388 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (5 ) - Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 363 (444 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 1,047 1,474 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT

END OF PERIOD $ 1,410 $ 1,030

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Segment Information (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except realized prices; dry metric tons in millions (mdmt); metric tons in thousands (kmt)) 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 2023 1Q24 2Q24 3Q24 Alumina: Bauxite production (mdmt) 9.9 10.0 10.7 10.4 41.0 10.1 9.5 9.4 Third-party bauxite shipments (mdmt) 1.9 1.8 1.9 2.0 7.6 1.0 1.5 1.5 Alumina production (kmt) 2,755 2,559 2,805 2,789 10,908 2,670 2,539 2,435 Third-party alumina shipments (kmt) 1,929 2,136 2,374 2,259 8,698 2,397 2,267 2,052 Intersegment alumina shipments (kmt) 1,039 944 966 1,176 4,125 943 1,025 1,027 Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina $ 371 $ 363 $ 354 $ 344 $ 358 $ 372 $ 399 $ 485 Third-party bauxite sales $ 136 $ 113 $ 111 $ 124 $ 484 $ 64 $ 96 $ 93 Third-party alumina sales $ 721 $ 781 $ 846 $ 781 $ 3,129 $ 897 $ 914 $ 1,003 Intersegment alumina sales $ 421 $ 397 $ 381 $ 449 $ 1,648 $ 395 $ 457 $ 565 Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 103 $ 33 $ 53 $ 84 $ 273 $ 139 $ 186 $ 367 Depreciation and amortization $ 77 $ 80 $ 89 $ 87 $ 333 $ 87 $ 90 $ 85 Equity (loss) income $ (17 ) $ (11 ) $ (9 ) $ (11 ) $ (48 ) $ (11 ) $ 2 $ 6 Aluminum: Aluminum production (kmt) 518 523 532 541 2,114 542 543 559 Total aluminum shipments (kmt) 600 623 630 638 2,491 634 677 638 Average realized third-party price per metric ton of aluminum $ 3,079 $ 2,924 $ 2,647 $ 2,678 $ 2,828 $ 2,620 $ 2,858 $ 2,877 Third-party sales $ 1,810 $ 1,788 $ 1,644 $ 1,683 $ 6,925 $ 1,638 $ 1,895 $ 1,802 Intersegment sales $ 3 $ 4 $ 4 $ 4 $ 15 $ 4 $ 3 $ 5 Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 184 $ 110 $ 79 $ 88 $ 461 $ 50 $ 233 $ 180 Depreciation and amortization $ 70 $ 68 $ 69 $ 70 $ 277 $ 68 $ 68 $ 68 Equity (loss) income $ (57 ) $ (16 ) $ (15 ) $ (18 ) $ (106 ) $ 2 $ 21 $ (11 ) Reconciliation of Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA to

Consolidated net (loss) income attributable to Alcoa

Corporation: Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 287 $ 143 $ 132 $ 172 $ 734 $ 189 $ 419 $ 547 Unallocated amounts: Transformation(2) (8 ) (17 ) (29 ) (26 ) (80 ) (14 ) (16 ) (14 ) Intersegment eliminations (8 ) 31 (4 ) (12 ) 7 (8 ) (29 ) (38 ) Corporate expenses(3) (30 ) (24 ) (33 ) (46 ) (133 ) (34 ) (41 ) (39 ) Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization (153 ) (153 ) (163 ) (163 ) (632 ) (161 ) (163 ) (159 ) Restructuring and other charges, net (149 ) (24 ) (22 ) 11 (184 ) (202 ) (18 ) (30 ) Interest expense (26 ) (27 ) (26 ) (28 ) (107 ) (27 ) (40 ) (44 ) Other (expenses) income, net (54 ) (6 ) (85 ) 11 (134 ) (59 ) 22 (12 ) Other(4) (39 ) (22 ) 2 4 (55 ) (9 ) (42 ) (27 ) Consolidated (loss) income before income taxes (180 ) (99 ) (228 ) (77 ) (584 ) (325 ) 92 184 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (52 ) (22 ) 35 (150 ) (189 ) 18 (61 ) (86 ) Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest 1 19 25 77 122 55 (11 ) (8 ) Consolidated net (loss) income attributable to Alcoa Corporation $ (231 ) $ (102 ) $ (168 ) $ (150 ) $ (651 ) $ (252 ) $ 20 $ 90

The difference between segment totals and consolidated amounts is in Corporate. (1) Alcoa Corporation's definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold; Selling, general administrative, and other expenses; Research and development expenses; and Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. (2) Transformation includes, among other items, the Adjusted EBITDA of previously closed operations. (3) Corporate expenses are composed of general administrative and other expenses of operating the corporate headquarters and other global administrative facilities, as well as research and development expenses of the corporate technical center. (4) Other includes certain items that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA of the reportable segments.

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited) (in millions, except per-share amounts) Adjusted Income Income (Loss) Quarter ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation $ 90 $ 20 $ (168 ) Special items: Restructuring and other charges, net 30 18 22 Other special items(1) 34 (18 ) 13 Discrete and other tax items impacts(2) (3 ) - (60 ) Tax impact on special items(3) (12 ) 5 (6 ) Noncontrolling interest impact(3) (4 ) 5 (3 ) Subtotal 45 10 (34 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa

Corporation - as adjusted $ 135 $ 30 $ (202 ) Diluted EPS(4): Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa

Corporation common shareholders $ 0.38 $ 0.11 $ (0.94 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa

Corporation common shareholders - as adjusted $ 0.57 $ 0.16 $ (1.14 )

Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation - as adjusted and Diluted EPS - as adjusted are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes these measures are meaningful to investors because management reviews the operating results of Alcoa Corporation excluding the impacts of restructuring and other charges, various tax items, and other special items (collectively, "special items"). There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods. To compensate for this limitation, management believes it is appropriate to consider Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation and Diluted EPS determined under GAAP as well as Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation - as adjusted and Diluted EPS - as adjusted. (1) Other special items include the following: for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a net unfavorable change in mark-to-market energy derivative instruments ($31), external costs related to portfolio actions ($4), and a net benefit for other special items ($1);

for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, a net favorable change in mark-to-market energy derivative instruments ($26), an adjustment to the gain on sale of the Warrick Rolling Mill in Evansville, Indiana for additional site separation costs ($4), external costs related to portfolio actions ($2), and net charges for other special items ($2); and,

for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, a net unfavorable change in mark-to-market energy derivative instruments ($21), gain on sale of non-core rights ($9), and charges for other special items ($1). (2) Discrete and other tax items are generally unusual or infrequently occurring items, changes in law, items associated with uncertain tax positions, or the effect of measurement-period adjustments and include the following: for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a net benefit for discrete tax items ($3).

for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, a benefit related to the reversal of a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets of the Company's subsidiaries in Iceland ($58) and a net benefit for other discrete tax items ($2). (3) The tax impact on special items is based on the applicable statutory rates in the jurisdictions where the special items occurred. The noncontrolling interest impact on special items represents Alcoa's partner's share of certain special items. (4) In any period with a Net loss attributable to Alcoa Corporation (GAAP or as adjusted), the average number of common shares applicable to diluted earnings per share exclude certain share equivalents as their effect is anti-dilutive.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, undistributed earnings of $1 and undistributed earnings - as adjusted of $2 were allocated to preferred stock under the two-class method.

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in millions) Adjusted EBITDA Quarter ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation $ 90 $ 20 $ (168 ) Add: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 8 11 (25 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 86 61 (35 ) Other expenses (income), net 12 (22 ) 85 Interest expense 44 40 26 Restructuring and other charges, net 30 18 22 Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization 159 163 163 Adjusted EBITDA 429 291 68 Special items(1) 26 34 2 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding special items $ 455 $ 325 $ 70

Alcoa Corporation's definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold; Selling, general administrative, and other expenses; Research and development expenses; and Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information with respect to Alcoa Corporation's operating performance and the Company's ability to meet its financial obligations. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. (1) Special items include the following (see reconciliation of Adjusted Income above for additional information): for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the mark-to-market contracts associated with the Portland smelter generated gains ($21) in Other expenses (income), net which economically offset a portion of the cost of power recorded in Cost of goods sold. This non-GAAP reclass presents the net cost of power within Cost of goods sold. This was in addition to external costs related to portfolio actions ($4) and charges for other specials items ($1);

for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, net cost of power associated with the Portland smelter ($29), external costs related to portfolio actions ($2), and net charges for other specials items ($3); and,

for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, costs related to the restart process at the Alumar, Brazil smelter ($1) and costs related to the restart process at the San Ciprián, Spain smelter ($1).

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in millions) Free Cash Flow Quarter ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Cash provided from operations $ 143 $ 287 $ 69 Capital expenditures (146 ) (164 ) (145 ) Free cash flow $ (3 ) $ 123 $ (76 )

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures, which are necessary to maintain and expand Alcoa Corporation's asset base and are expected to generate future cash flows from operations. It is important to note that Free Cash Flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements, are not deducted from the measure.

Net Debt September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Short-term borrowings $ 12 $ 56 Long-term debt due within one year 464 79 Long-term debt, less amount due within one year 2,469 1,732 Total debt 2,945 1,867 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 1,313 944 Net debt $ 1,632 $ 923

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because management assesses Alcoa Corporation's leverage position after considering available cash that could be used to repay outstanding debt. When cash exceeds total debt, the measure is expressed as net cash.

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in millions) Adjusted Net Debt and Proportional Adjusted Net Debt September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Consolidated NCI Alcoa

Proportional Consolidated NCI Alcoa

Proportional Short-term borrowings $ 12 $ - $ 12 $ 56 $ - $ 56 Long-term debt due within one year 464 - 464 79 31 48 Long-term debt, less amount due within one year 2,469 - 2,469 1,732 - 1,732 Total debt 2,945 - 2,945 1,867 31 1,836 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 1,313 - 1,313 944 141 803 Net debt (net cash) 1,632 - 1,632 923 (110 ) 1,033 Plus: Net pension / OPEB liability 581 - 581 657 17 640 Adjusted net debt (net cash) $ 2,213 $ - $ 2,213 $ 1,580 $ (93 ) $ 1,673

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because management assesses Alcoa Corporation's leverage position after considering available cash that could be used to repay outstanding debt. When cash exceeds total debt, the measure is expressed as net cash. Adjusted net debt and proportional adjusted net debt (prior to Alcoa's acquisition of Alumina Limited on August 1, 2024) are also non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these additional measures are meaningful to investors because management also assesses Alcoa Corporation's leverage position after considering available cash that could be used to repay outstanding debt and net pension/OPEB liability, net of the portion of those items attributable to noncontrolling interest (NCI).

DWC Working Capital and Days Working Capital Quarter ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Receivables from customers $ 862 $ 939 $ 691 Add: Inventories 2,096 1,975 2,190 Less: Accounts payable, trade (1,544 ) (1,619 ) (1,472 ) DWC working capital $ 1,414 $ 1,295 $ 1,409 Sales $ 2,904 $ 2,906 $ 2,602 Number of days in the quarter 92 91 92 Days working capital(1) 45 41 50

DWC working capital and Days working capital are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these measures are meaningful to investors because management uses its working capital position to assess Alcoa Corporation's efficiency in liquidity management. (1) Days working capital is calculated as DWC working capital divided by the quotient of Sales and number of days in the quarter.

