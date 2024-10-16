Steel Dynamics, Inc.: Steel Dynamics Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Third Quarter 2024 Performance Highlights:
- Steel shipments of 3.2 million tons
- Net sales of $4.3 billion, operating income of $395 million, net income of $318 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $557 million
- Cash flow from operations of $760 million
- Strong liquidity of $3.1 billion, as of September 30, 2024
- Share repurchases of $310 million of the company's common stock, representing 1.6 percent of its outstanding shares
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced third quarter 2024 financial results. The company reported third quarter 2024 net sales of $4.3 billion and net income of $318 million, or $2.05 per diluted share. Comparatively, the company's sequential second quarter 2024 net income was $428 million, or $2.72 per diluted share and prior year third quarter net income was $577 million, or $3.47 per diluted share.
"The teams achieved a solid third quarter 2024 performance across the platforms, with adjusted EBITDA of $557 million and cash flow from operations of $760 million," said Mark D. Millett, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "With our proven through-cycle cash generation, we increased liquidity to $3.1 billion, while also investing $621 million in our internal ongoing growth initiatives and distributing $381 million to our shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases. Our three-year after-tax return-on-invested capital of 26 percent is a testament to our ongoing high-return capital allocation execution.
"Underlying steel demand continued to be stable in the third quarter," continued Millett. "However, earnings declined sequentially, based on lower average realized steel pricing, primarily within the flat rolled operations as generally 80 percent of this business is contractually based and tied to lagging pricing indices. Steady steel demand, coupled with continued low customer inventory and stabilized scrap prices, resulted in stabilization and improvement in flat rolled steel prices during the later part of the third quarter. Our long product steel operations realized a slight improvement in metal spread as scrap pricing declined more than average realized pricing."
Third Quarter 2024 Comments
Third quarter 2024 operating income for the company's steel operations was $305 million, lower than sequential results, as realized selling values declined more than scrap costs in the quarter. The third quarter 2024 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $79 per ton sequentially to $1,059 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $21 sequentially to $367 per ton. The company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill team has completed the planned changes discussed on the second quarter 2024 earnings call. The team had great operating momentum in September and operated at 72 percent of its capability, excluding scheduled downtime.
Compared to the sequential quarter, third quarter 2024 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations decreased to $12 million, based on softer demand as many domestic steel mills had scheduled maintenance outages. Shipments and pricing declined for both ferrous and nonferrous materials in the quarter. Additionally, the platform experienced an unexpected unrealized, non-cash copper hedging loss of $10 million, as copper prices sequentially increased significantly from August to September.
The company's steel fabrication operations achieved strong operating income of $166 million in the third quarter 2024, modestly lower than sequential second quarter results, as demand remained steady, and average realized pricing softened five percent yet remained historically strong. The order backlog was steady, extending into the first quarter 2025 at attractive pricing levels. Current order activity is steady with expectations for improved volumes in 2025, as interest rates decline and the support from the U.S. infrastructure program and onshoring are expected to positively impact demand for not only steel joist and deck products, but also for flat rolled and long product steels.
Year-to-Date September 30, 2024 Comparison
For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $1.3 billion, or $8.46 per diluted share, with net sales of $13.7 billion, as compared to net income of $2.0 billion, or $11.98 per diluted share, with net sales of $14.6 billion for the same period in 2023.
For the first nine months 2024, net sales decreased six percent to $13.7 billion and operating income declined 35 percent to $1.7 billion, when compared to the same period in 2023. Decreased earnings were the result of lower volume and pricing from the company's steel and steel fabrication operations during the period. For the first nine months 2024, operating income from the company's steel fabrication operations was $525 million, compared to $1.3 billion in the same prior year period. Operating income from the company's steel operations was $1.4 billion, compared to $1.5 billion for the same prior year period. The average nine-month 2024 external selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $38 per ton to $1,133 per ton compared to the first nine months of 2023, and the average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $30 per ton to $391 per ton.
Based on the company's differentiated business model and highly variable cost structure, the company achieved cash flow from operations of $1.5 billion in the first nine months of 2024, representing a strong performance. The company also invested $1.4 billion in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $212 million, and repurchased $917 million of its outstanding common stock, representing 4.5 percent of its outstanding shares, while maintaining strong liquidity of $3.1 billion.
Outlook
"Based on domestic steel demand fundamentals, we are constructive regarding the outlook for 2025 metal market dynamics," said Millett. "We expect steel pricing to recover with an anticipated lower domestic interest rate environment, coupled with continuing onshoring of manufacturing businesses, and the expectation of significant fixed asset investment to be derived from public funding related to the U.S. Infrastructure, Inflation Reduction Act, and Department of Energy programs. We believe current trade actions could also reduce volumes of unfairly traded steel imports into the United States, especially for coated flat rolled steel, which could have a significant positive impact for us, as we are the largest non-automotive flat rolled steel coater in the United States. We believe these dynamics collectively could benefit all of our operating platforms, especially our steel and steel fabrication businesses.
"Our four new value-added flat rolled steel coating lines that began operating earlier this year continue to increase production. The teams have produced prime quality galvanized and painted products on all four lines in record time. We have had limited benefit from these new lines so far this year, as we have been increasing production, and expect to realize the additional earnings potential in 2025. Value-added product investments such as these enhance our differentiated supply-chain capabilities, while also increasing our higher-margin product offerings, which already represent upwards of 65 percent of our steel revenues.
"We are also quickly progressing on our aluminum flat rolled products mill construction and are incredibly excited about this meaningful growth opportunity, which is aligned with our existing business and operational expertise," said Millett. "We plan to begin operating the aluminum flat rolled mill mid-2025. We have intentionally grown with our customers' needs, providing efficient sustainable supply chain solutions for the highest quality products. We are pleased to further diversify our end markets with plans to supply aluminum flat rolled products with high recycled content to the countercyclical sustainable beverage can and packaging industry, in addition to the automotive, industrial, and construction sectors. Our customers and our people are incredibly excited for this growth opportunity.
"Our commitment is to the health and safety of our teams, families, and communities, while meeting the current and future needs of our customers. Our culture and business model continue to positively differentiate our performance from the rest of the industry. We are competitively positioned and focused to generate long-term sustainable value," concluded Millett.
Conference Call and Webcast
Steel Dynamics, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2024 operating and financial results on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. You may access the call and find dial-in information on the Investors section of the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com. A replay of the call will be available on our website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on October 24, 2024.
About Steel Dynamics, Inc.
Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in North America, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections, and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.
Note Regarding Financial Metrics
The company believes that after-tax return-on-invested capital (After-tax ROIC) provides an indication of the effectiveness of the company's invested capital and is calculated as follows:
After-tax
Net Income Attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.
(Quarterly Average Current Maturities of Long-term Debt + Long-term Debt + Total Equity)
Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide additional meaningful information regarding the company's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations for EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA; therefore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in domestic or global economies, conditions in steel, aluminum, and recycled metals market places, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new, existing or planned facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "seek", "project", or "expect", or by the words "may", "will", or "should", are intended to be made as "forward-looking", subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) domestic and global economic factors; (2) global steelmaking overcapacity and imports of steel, together with increased scrap prices; (3) pandemics, epidemics, widespread illness or other health issues; (4) the cyclical nature of the steel industry and the industries we serve; (5) volatility and major fluctuations in prices and availability of scrap metal, scrap substitutes and supplies, and our potential inability to pass higher costs on to our customers; (6) cost and availability of electricity, natural gas, oil, and other energy resources are subject to volatile market conditions; (7) increased environmental, greenhouse gas emissions and sustainability considerations from our customers or related regulations; (8) compliance with and changes in environmental and remediation requirements; (9) significant price and other forms of competition from other steel and aluminum producers, scrap processors and alternative materials; (10) availability of an adequate source of supply of scrap for our metals recycling operations; (11) cybersecurity threats and risks to the security of our sensitive data and information technology; (12) the implementation of our growth strategy; (13) litigation and legal compliance; (14) unexpected equipment downtime or shutdowns; (15) governmental agencies may refuse to grant or renew some of our licenses and permits; (16) our senior unsecured credit facility contains, and any future financing agreements may contain, restrictive covenants that may limit our flexibility; and (17) the impacts of impairment charges.
More specifically, we refer you to our more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, or in other reports which we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available publicly on the Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov, and on our website, www.steeldynamics.com under "Investors - SEC Filings."
Steel Dynamics, Inc.CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Three Months
September 30,
September 30,
Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
June 30, 2024
Net sales
$
4,341,615
$
4,587,057
$
13,668,252
$
14,561,893
$
4,632,634
Costs of goods sold
3,736,398
3,635,038
11,307,400
11,246,894
3,857,797
Gross profit
605,217
952,019
2,360,852
3,314,999
774,837
Selling, general and administrative expenses
167,692
145,896
487,215
431,414
160,016
Profit sharing
34,444
64,413
145,149
224,978
48,053
Amortization of intangible assets
7,644
8,160
22,953
25,962
7,645
Operating income
395,437
733,550
1,705,535
2,632,645
559,123
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
17,071
18,415
41,768
61,689
12,719
Other (income) expense, net
(29,659)
(39,464)
(75,151)
(105,748)
(18,708)
Income before income taxes
408,025
754,599
1,738,918
2,676,704
565,112
Income tax expense
87,131
174,817
398,834
636,412
133,422
Net income
320,894
579,782
1,340,084
2,040,292
431,690
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(3,092)
(2,587)
(10,243)
(13,680)
(3,692)
Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.
$
317,802
$
577,195
$
1,329,841
$
2,026,612
$
427,998
Basic earnings per share attributable to
Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders
$
2.06
$
3.49
$
8.50
$
12.04
$
2.73
Weighted average common shares outstanding
154,061
165,170
156,528
168,259
156,856
Diluted earnings per share attributable to
Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the
effect of assumed conversions when dilutive
$
2.05
$
3.47
$
8.46
$
11.98
$
2.72
Weighted average common shares
and share equivalents outstanding
154,810
166,105
157,248
169,150
157,579
Dividends declared per share
$
0.46
$
0.425
$
1.38
$
1.275
$
0.46
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
2024
2023
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and equivalents
$
1,015,210
$
1,400,887
Short-term investments
645,343
721,210
Accounts receivable, net
1,564,957
1,608,307
Inventories
3,044,887
2,894,632
Other current assets
173,179
162,790
Total current assets
6,443,576
6,787,826
Property, plant and equipment, net
7,825,869
6,734,218
Intangible assets, net
234,806
257,759
Goodwill
477,471
477,471
Other assets
678,099
651,146
Total assets
$
15,659,821
$
14,908,420
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
1,079,816
$
1,088,330
Income taxes payable
6,248
5,524
Accrued expenses
724,219
778,455
Current maturities of long-term debt
882,013
459,987
Total current liabilities
2,692,296
2,332,296
Long-term debt
2,801,871
2,611,069
Deferred income taxes
943,154
944,768
Other liabilities
143,200
180,760
Total liabilities
6,580,521
6,068,893
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
171,212
171,212
Equity
Common stock
651
651
Treasury stock, at cost
(6,799,219)
(5,897,606)
Additional paid-in capital
1,220,089
1,217,610
Retained earnings
14,660,426
13,545,590
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(445)
421
Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity
9,081,502
8,866,666
Noncontrolling interests
(173,414)
(198,351)
Total equity
8,908,088
8,668,315
Total liabilities and equity
$
15,659,821
$
14,908,420
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating activities:
Net income
$
320,894
$
579,782
$
1,340,084
$
2,040,292
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
121,052
107,418
353,357
326,082
Equity-based compensation
12,828
12,044
41,453
39,800
Deferred income taxes
14,832
19,625
(1,615)
72,013
Other adjustments
(10,523)
(12,163)
1,779
(20,628)
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
210,435
260,915
43,350
173,022
Inventories
28,169
102,376
(151,501)
188,330
Other assets
(11,851)
(13,423)
(22,054)
(10,504)
Accounts payable
(13,852)
(57,532)
(11,604)
(54,233)
Income taxes receivable/payable
(12,971)
(7,105)
7,017
96,656
Accrued expenses
100,840
121,762
(102,635)
(195,542)
Net cash provided by operating activities
759,853
1,113,699
1,497,631
2,655,288
Investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(621,355)
(558,361)
(1,414,831)
(1,142,960)
Purchases of short-term investments
(430,826)
(170,887)
(699,879)
(692,716)
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
204,543
282,592
775,851
821,668
Other investing activities
(4,357)
(5,891)
(15,656)
(221,453)
Net cash used in investing activities
(851,995)
(452,547)
(1,354,515)
(1,235,461)
Financing activities:
Issuance of current and long-term debt
1,185,657
345,563
2,145,538
1,066,605
Repayment of current and long-term debt
(527,977)
(316,511)
(1,531,969)
(1,042,933)
Dividends paid
(71,584)
(70,713)
(212,216)
(201,834)
Purchase of treasury stock
(309,901)
(331,318)
(917,024)
(1,065,521)
Other financing activities
1,177
1,953
(13,153)
(39,075)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
277,372
(371,026)
(528,824)
(1,282,758)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
185,230
290,126
(385,708)
137,069
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
835,526
1,480,862
1,406,464
1,633,919
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
1,020,756
$
1,770,988
$
1,020,756
$
1,770,988
Supplemental disclosure information:
Cash paid for interest
$
9,102
$
9,848
$
59,466
$
61,225
Cash paid for income taxes, net
$
81,742
$
160,178
$
383,455
$
472,936
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Third Quarter
Year to Date
2024
2023
2024
2023
1Q 2024
2Q 2024
External Net Sales
Steel
$
2,917,021
$
3,187,181
$
9,415,490
$
9,725,226
$
3,366,237
$
3,132,232
Steel Fabrication
447,265
630,184
1,367,276
2,278,361
447,179
472,832
Metals Recycling
565,596
520,746
1,721,501
1,696,587
569,473
586,432
Other
411,733
248,946
1,163,985
861,719
311,114
441,138
Consolidated Net Sales
$
4,341,615
$
4,587,057
$
13,668,252
$
14,561,893
$
4,694,003
$
4,632,634
Operating Income (Loss)
Steel
$
304,950
$
482,336
$
1,421,915
$
1,531,154
$
674,648
$
442,317
Steel Fabrication
165,634
330,061
524,795
1,343,495
178,381
180,780
Metals Recycling
11,616
18,505
66,383
101,727
22,635
32,132
Aluminum
(23,593)
(7,172)
(56,372)
(13,005)
(13,531)
(19,248)
458,607
823,730
1,956,721
2,963,371
862,133
635,981
Non-cash amortization of intangible assets
(7,644)
(8,160)
(22,953)
(25,962)
(7,664)
(7,645)
Profit sharing expense
(34,444)
(64,413)
(145,149)
(224,978)
(62,652)
(48,053)
Non-segment operations
(21,082)
(17,607)
(83,084)
(79,786)
(40,842)
(21,160)
Consolidated Operating Income
$
395,437
$
733,550
$
1,705,535
$
2,632,645
$
750,975
$
559,123
Adjusted EBITDA
Net income
$
320,894
$
579,782
$
1,340,084
$
2,040,292
$
587,500
$
431,690
Income taxes
87,131
174,817
398,834
636,412
178,281
133,422
Net interest expense (income)
(8,063)
(10,350)
(30,257)
(18,574)
(14,327)
(7,867)
Depreciation
111,558
97,707
325,437
295,355
106,030
107,849
Amortization of intangible assets
7,644
8,160
22,953
25,962
7,664
7,645
EBITDA
519,164
850,116
2,057,051
2,979,447
865,148
672,739
Non-cash adjustments
Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives
and currency remeasurement
25,114
14,005
24,585
(12,570)
(1,347)
818
Equity-based compensation
12,823
11,989
40,503
37,366
14,825
12,855
Adjusted EBITDA
$
557,101
$
876,110
$
2,122,139
$
3,004,243
878,626
686,412
Other Operating Information
Steel
Average external sales price (Per ton)
$
1,059
$
1,191
$
1,133
$
1,171
$
1,201
$
1,138
Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted)
$
367
$
405
$
391
$
421
$
417
$
388
Flat Roll shipments
Butler, Columbus, and Sinton
1,924,098
1,783,581
5,860,986
5,617,322
1,993,305
1,943,583
Steel Processing divisions *
471,441
452,139
1,319,267
1,308,221
418,547
429,279
Long Product shipments
Structural and Rail Division
397,047
469,638
1,263,263
1,444,174
440,921
425,295
Engineered Bar Products Division
176,131
201,903
563,270
649,789
191,373
195,766
Roanoke Bar Division
138,096
142,195
393,125
447,532
124,920
130,109
Steel of West Virginia
74,564
98,246
240,260
290,978
86,528
79,168
Total Shipments (Tons)
3,181,377
3,147,702
9,640,171
9,758,016
3,255,594
3,203,200
External Shipments (Tons)
2,754,853
2,676,068
8,311,539
8,302,311
2,803,569
2,753,117
Steel Mill Production (Tons)
2,785,128
2,782,870
8,579,232
8,620,531
2,992,018
2,802,086
Metals Recycling
Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)
293,470
279,877
886,923
845,477
289,436
304,017
Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)
1,459,206
1,442,964
4,420,054
4,415,949
1,453,619
1,507,229
External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)
537,082
547,646
1,665,175
1,693,028
536,973
591,120
Steel Fabrication
Average sales price (Per ton)
$
2,836
$
3,916
$
2,980
$
4,452
$
3,141
$
2,978
Shipments (Tons)
158,595
161,697
461,506
512,537
143,842
159,069
Effective the fourth quarter 2023, we added a new reporting segment, Aluminum Operations. All prior periods presented have been recast to reflect those changes.
* Includes Heartland, The Techs and United Steel Supply operations
