Dogness (International) Corporation: Dogness Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2024

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogness (International) Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

Silong Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented: "We continue to face challenges due to intense competition in the domestic market and the ongoing trade dispute between China and the United States, which are impacting and will likely continue impacting our domestic and export sales in the near future. In fiscal 2024, Dogness experienced intensified competition and a complex macro environment, which posed challenges to the Company resulting in a 15.6% revenue decline. Our gross profit for fiscal 2024 decreased to approximately $3.1 million, reflecting a 14.7% decline, primarily due to lower sales volumes in intelligent pet products. However, we effectively reduced our selling expenses by approximately $1.3 million and general and administrative expenses by $2.0 million, enhancing our operational efficiency. As a result, our overall gross profit margin improved slightly to 21.0%, up from 20.8% in fiscal 2023."

"Looking ahead, we are committed to leveraging our strengths in traditional pet products to capture additional market share, particularly in international markets where we see significant growth potential. We are also exploring new product lines and enhancements to our intelligent pet products, aiming to align them with consumer trends and preferences. Our commitment to sustainability will drive our research and development efforts, focusing on eco-friendly materials and advanced technologies that resonate with our customer base."

"Thanks to these strategic initiatives, our net loss improved by approximately $1.4 million, or 18.8%, decreasing from $7.5 million in fiscal 2023 to $6.1 million in fiscal 2024. We appreciate the continued support of our stakeholders as we strive for sustainable growth and profitability in the coming years, which we believe will position Dogness as a leader in the pet products industry."

Financial Results for The Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2024

Revenues

Revenues decreased by approximately $2.7 million, or 15.6%, to approximately $14.8 million in fiscal 2024 from approximately $17.6 million in fiscal 2023. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to an approximately $3.0 million decrease in the sales of intelligent pet products and an approximately $0.5 million decrease in the sales of climbing hooks and others, offset by an approximately $0.7 million increase in the sales of traditional pet products.

The breakdown of our revenue by products and services categories is as follows:





2024 2023 Changes Products and services

category

Amount (USD Million)



Amount (USD Million) %

















Products



















Traditional pet products

$ 9.0



$ 8.3

8.7 % Intelligent pet products



4.4





7.4

(40.8) % Climbing hooks and others



1.4





1.8

(25.0) % Total revenue from products



14.8





17.5

(15.7) %





















Services



















Dyeing services



0.09





-

- % Other services



-





0.07

(100.0) % Total revenue from services



0.09





0.07

22.5 % Total

$ 14.8



$ 17.6

(15.6) %

Traditional Pet Products

Revenue from traditional pet products rose by approximately $0.7 million or 8.7%, from $8.3 million in fiscal 2023 to $9.0 million in fiscal 2024. This increase was primarily due to higher sales volume, with $1.2 million coming from overseas markets, offset by a $0.5 million decline in the Chinese domestic market.

Intelligent Pet Products

Revenue from intelligent pet products fell by approximately $3.0 million, or 40.8%, from $7.4 million in fiscal 2023 to $4.4 million in fiscal 2024. This decline was driven by a 33.1% drop in sales volume and a $2.3 decrease in average selling price per unit. The Chinese market accounted for a $0.8 million decrease, while overseas markets contributed to a $2.2 million decline, as the pet product industry is facing reduced consumer spending on non-essential intelligent pet products items.

Climbing Hooks and Others

Revenue from climbing hooks and other products decreased by approximately $0.5 million, or 25.0%, from $1.8 million in fiscal 2023 to $1.4 million in fiscal 2024, mainly due to lower sales volume.

Dyeing Services

The Company provides dyeing solutions using our manufacturing capabilities, applying dyes to textiles for desired quality and color. Revenue from dyeing services was $0.1 million in fiscal 2024, up from no revenue in 2023.

Sales to Related Parties

During fiscal 2024, Dogness Network Technology Co., Ltd. ("Dogness Network") and Dogness Technology Co., Ltd ("Dogness Technology") were related parties of the Company. Dogness Technology ceased being a related party after December 31, 2023. Sales to Dogness Network and Dogness Technology Co., Ltd totaled $0.1 million and $1.7 million in fiscal 2024 and 2023, respectively, representing 0.7% and 9.7% of total revenue. Costs associated with these sales were $0.1 million in 2024 and $1.2 million in 2023.

International vs. Domestic sales

Total international sales dropped by approximately $1.2 million, or 10.6% to approximately $10.1 million in fiscal 2024, primarily due to 48.7% decline in intelligent pet product sales. Traditional pet product sales, however, rose by 21.6%.

Domestic sales decreased by approximately $1.5 million, or 24.4% to around $4.8 million, driven by reduced customer orders caused by intense competition in the domestic market. Domestic sales of traditional and intelligent pet products declined by 19.8% and 27.7% respectively in the domestic market.

Cost of revenues

Cost of revenues decreased by approximately $2.2 million or 15.8%, from approximately $13.9 million in fiscal 2023 to approximately $11.7 million in fiscal 2024. The decreased cost of revenues was the result of the decrease in average unit cost due to a shift toward lower cost traditional pet products.

Gross profit

Gross profit decreased by approximately $0.5 million or 14.7%, from approximately $3.7 million in fiscal 2023 to approximately $3.1 million in fiscal 2024, primarily attributable to the decreased sales volume of our intelligent pet products. Overall gross profit margin was 21.0% in fiscal 2024, an increase of 0.2 percentage points, as compared to 20.8% in fiscal 2023.

The breakdown of gross profit by products and services categories is as follows:





For the Year ended June 30,





2024



2023



Changes

Products and services category

Amount ($Million)



Gross

profit %



Amount ($Million)



Gross

profit %





Gross profit Pct.

Pt.

Traditional pet products

$ 1.4





16.0 %

$ 1.2





14.3 %





1.7 pct. Intelligent pet products



1.2





28.3 %



1.8





24.4 %





3.9 pct. Climbing hooks and others



0.5





34.9 %



0.6





34.2 %





0.7 pct.





3.1





21.4 %



3.6





20.6 %





0.8 pct. Services









































Dyeing services



(0.03)





(35.8) %



-





- %





(35.8) pct. Other services



-





- %



0.06





86.5







(86.5) pct. Total

$ 3.1





21.0 % %

$ 3.7





20.8 %





0.2 pct.

Traditional pet products

Gross profit for traditional pet products rose by approximately $0.3 million in fiscal 2024, with the gross profit margin increasing by 1.7 percentage points from 14.3% to 16.0%, mainly due to a $0.15 reduction in average unit cost.

Intelligent pet products

For intelligent pet products, gross profit fell by approximately $0.6 million from $1.8 million to $1.2 million, largely due to a 33.1% drop in sales volume. However, gross profit margin improved by 3.9 percentage points from 24.4% to 28.3%, driven by a $2.42 decrease in average unit cost.

Climbing hooks and others

Gross profit for climbing hooks and others decreased by approximately $0.1 million from $0.6 million to $0.5 million, primarily due to a 25.2% decline in sales volume. The overall gross margin for this category increased by 0.7 percentage points from 34.2% to 34.9%. The increase was due a $0.02 reduction in average unit cost.

Expenses

Selling Expenses

Selling expenses decreased by approximately $1.3 million, or 54.4%, from $2.5 million in fiscal 2023 to $1.1 million in fiscal 2024, mainly due to reduced marketing research activities. As a percentage of sales, these expenses were 7.6% in fiscal 2024, down from 14.1% in 2023.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses decreased by approximately $2.0 million, or 20.0%, from $9.8 million in fiscal 2023 to $7.8 million in fiscal 2024, due to lower professional consulting and decoration costs. As a percentage of sales, these expenses were 52.8% in 2024, compared to 55.7% in 2023.

Research and Development Expenses

Research and development expenses decreased by approximately $0.3 million, or 34.4%, from $0.9 million in fiscal 2023 to $0.6 million in fiscal 2024. As a percentage of sales, these expenses were 4.1% in 2024, down from 5.3% in 2023. The company anticipates an increase in R&D spending to focus on environmentally-friendly materials and new high-tech products.

Net loss

As a result of the foregoing, our net loss decreased by approximately $1.4 million or 18.8%, from approximately $7.5 million in fiscal 2023 to approximately $6.1 million in fiscal 2024.

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 from the belief that dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness' technology simplifies pet lifestyles and enhances the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com.

Forward Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fulfillment of customer orders, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China and the U.S., our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Dogness may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Wealth Financial Services LLC

Connie Kang, Partner

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +86 1381 185 7742 (CN)

DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in USD)





As of June 30,



As of June 30,





2024



2023

ASSETS















CURRENT ASSETS















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,956,434



$ 4,483,308

Accounts receivable from third-party customers, net



2,269,341





1,492,762

Accounts receivable from related parties



582,182





1,272,384

Inventories, net



3,119,827





2,679,275

Due from related parties



97,037





87,430

Prepayments and other current assets



3,328,189





3,748,955

Advances to supplier- related party



50,908





239,729

Total current assets



16,403,918





14,003,843



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS















Property, plant and equipment, net



61,303,327





61,686,849

Operating lease right-of-use lease assets



16,325,988





17,537,096

Intangible assets, net



1,780,856





1,845,006

Long-term investments in equity investees



1,513,600





1,516,900

Deferred tax assets



1,873,140





1,281,634

Total non-current assets



82,796,911





83,867,485

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 99,200,829



$ 97,871,328



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES















Short-term bank loans

$ 894,400



$ 887,000

Current portion of long-term bank loans



759,339





2,959,918

Accounts payable



1,286,981





895,694

Due to related parties



518,003





85,843

Advances from customers



264,832





121,687

Taxes payable



1,007,482





1,015,444

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



1,452,225





1,026,218

Operating lease liabilities, current



2,352,482





2,326,162

Total current liabilities



8,535,744





9,317,966



















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES















Long-term bank loans



3,315,715





1,595,549

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



10,938,477





10,612,508

Total non-current liabilities



14,254,192





12,208,057

TOTAL LIABILITIES



22,789,936





21,526,023



















Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10)

































EQUITY















Class A Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized;

3,661,658 and 1,552,762 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and

2023, respectively*



92,004,296





85,716,578

Class B Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized;

9,069,000 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and 2023



18,138





18,138

Statutory reserve



291,443





291,443

(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings



(5,391,709)





664,004

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(10,511,317)





(10,345,832)

Equity attributable to owners of the Company



76,410,851





76,344,331



















Non-controlling interest



42





974

Total equity



76,410,893





76,345,305



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 99,200,829



$ 97,871,328



DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (All amounts in USD)





For the Years Ended June 30,





2024



2023



2022





















Revenues - third party customers

$ 14,746,447



$ 15,884,281



$ 24,882,618

Revenues - related parties



101,455





1,700,173





2,212,579

Total Revenues



14,847,902





17,584,454





27,095,197



























Cost of revenues - third party customers



(11,642,233)





(12,760,852)





(15,654,952)

Cost of revenues - related parties



(82,955)





(1,162,314)





(1,301,180)

Total cost of revenues



(11,725,188)





(13,923,166)





(16,956,132)

Gross Profit



3,122,714





3,661,288





10,139,065



























Operating expenses:























Selling expenses



1,129,671





2,478,163





2,077,174

General and administrative expenses



7,838,024





9,800,714





6,742,687

Research and development expenses



610,439





931,078





917,227

Loss from disposal of property, plant and

equipment



1,075,490





15,306





327,921

Total operating expenses



10,653,624





13,225,261





10,065,009



























(Loss) income from operations



(7,530,910)





(9,563,973)





74,056



























Other income:























Interest expense, net



(207,410)





(330,824)





(370,108)

Foreign exchange transaction gain



310,860





800,403





246,211

Other income, net



541,468





112,109





115,016

Rental income from related parties, net



337,743





295,362





173,089

Total other income



982,661





877,050





164,208



























(Loss) income before income taxes



(6,548,249)





(8,686,923)





238,264

Income taxes benefit



(491,600)





(1,227,449)





(2,777,868)

Net (loss) income



(6,056,649)





(7,459,474)





3,016,132

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling

interest



(936)





(259,211)





(219,427)

Net (loss) income attributable to Dogness

(International) Corporation



(6,055,713)





(7,200,263)





3,235,559



























Other comprehensive loss:























Foreign currency translation loss



(165,481)





(6,204,254)





(3,203,448)

Comprehensive loss



(6,222,130)





(13,663,728)





(187,316)

Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-

controlling interest



(932)





(270,210)





(230,583)

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable

to Dogness (International) Corporation

$ (6,221,198)



$ (13,393,518)



$ 43,267



























(Loss) earnings per share























Basic

$ (0.55)



$ (0.68)



$ 0.31

Diluted

$ (0.55)



$ (0.68)



$ 0.31



























Weighted Average Shares Outstanding*























Basic



10,919,386





10,598,989





10,301,133

Diluted



10,919,386





10,598,989





10,316,232



DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in USD)





For the Years Ended June 30,





2024



2023



2022





















Cash flows from operating activities:























Net (loss) income

$ (6,056,649)



$ (7,459,474)



$ 3,016,132

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to

net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:























Amortization of operating lease right-of-use

lease assets



1,179,776





1,023,500





408,566

Depreciation and amortization



2,771,727





3,315,172





3,458,347

Loss from disposition of property, plant and

equipment



1,075,490





15,306





327,921

Share-based compensation for services



1,114,857





1,243,385





11,831

Change in inventory reserve



-





246,281





-

Change in credit losses



275,923





160,254





(16,776)

Deferred tax benefit



(597,241)





(658,595)





(118,424)

Warrants modification



239,308





-





-

Accrued interest income



-





-





(1,320)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivables



(1,060,171)





(109,090)





683,119

Accounts receivables-related parties



691,431





(272,301)





(620,728)

Inventories



(447,631)





268,593





740,265

Prepayments and other current assets



97,647





(3,113,841)





1,173,662

Advances to supplier- related party



189,395





(249,986)





-

Accounts payables



395,559





(62,237)





224,676

Accounts payables-related parties



-





(379,124)





58,190

Advance from customers



144,236





(18,989)





(52,365)

Taxes payable



(5,936)





(441,390)





(2,827,106)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



423,456





34,381





(137,457)

Operating lease liabilities



382,649





(2,444,110)





(168,075)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities



813,826





(8,902,265)





6,160,458



























Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(3,524,713)





(1,520,556)





(15,259,272)

Proceeds from disposition of property, plant

and equipment



79,850





14,872





22,213

Proceeds upon maturity of short-term

investments



-





50,330





495,680

Net cash used in investing activities



(3,444,863)





(1,455,354)





(14,741,379)



























Cash flows from financing activities:























Net proceeds from private placement



4,920,800





-





19,124,920

Adjustment relating to non-controlling

interest



-





(26,245)





-

Net proceeds from exercise of warrants



329,480





-





4,444,136

Reverse split shares



(810)





-





-

Net proceeds from exercise of options



-





-





180,000

Proceeds from short-term bank loans



899,600





483,000





804,000

Repayment of short-term bank loans



(887,000)





(160,000)





(944,446)

Proceeds from long-term bank loan



2,629,600





-





-

Repayment of long-term bank loans



(3,102,838)





(1,337,323)





(796,416)

Proceeds from (repayment of) related party

loans



425,007





(25,796)





(1,943,408)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing

activities



5,213,839





(1,066,364)





20,868,786



























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and

cash equivalents



(109,676)





(698,581)





(617,747)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash

equivalents



2,473,126





(12,122,564)





11,670,118

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year



4,483,308





16,605,872





4,935,754

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$ 6,956,434



$ 4,483,308



$ 16,605,872



























SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF

CASH FLOW INFORMATION:























Cash (refunded) paid for income tax

$ -



$ (2,593)



$ 3,195

Cash paid for interest

$ 294,628



$ 396,517



$ 471,443



























Non-Cash Investing Activities























Transfer from construction-in-progress to

fixed assets

$ -



$ -



$ 597,594

Additions (reductions) to property, plant and

equipment through other payable

$ 7,301



$ (8,167)



$ -

Prepaid share-based compensation for

services

$ -



$ 315,917



$ -



SOURCE Dogness (International) Corporation