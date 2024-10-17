Northern Ireland-based Elevator Company Acquired by Leading U.S. Stairlift Manufacturer

Pollock Lifts is joining the U.S.-based Harmar Mobility's mission of lifting lives on both sides of the Atlantic. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida the leading stairlift and mobility device lift manufacturer has acquired Pollock Lifts, based in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland. This exciting partnership marks the addition of a new product category for Harmar.

"We are very excited about the future of Pollock Lifts," said Harmar CEO Steve Dawson. "Harmar is thrilled to work with such an outstanding team at Pollock and we couldn't have asked for a better one to join our family."

"The sale of Pollock Lifts to Harmar Mobility is a great outcome for our customers and team members," said Saunders Graham, Pollock Lifts Managing Director. "We have spent the last 25 years building our incredible business and are excited that Harmar will continue our strong traditions of quality products and customer satisfaction."

This acquisition follows Harmar's addition of the UP Stairlift to their line in the summer of 2023. The modular curved stairlift is manufactured by the Netherlands-based company DeVi Stairlift. This partnership made Harmar the sole UP Stairlift distributor in the U.S.

About Harmar Mobility:

Based in Sarasota, FL, USA, Harmar Mobility is the leading manufacturer of mobility solutions, specializing in wheelchair lifts for automobiles, stairlifts for homes, and residential and commercial vertical platform lifts. The company was founded in 1998 with the mission to use meaningful innovation to increase independence and improve quality of life for the millions of people with accessibility difficulties. Inspired by a driving purpose, the company's mission is: We lift lives.

About Pollock Lifts:

Pollock Lifts is a UK manufacturer of Elevators, Homelifts and Steplifts based in Northern Ireland. Pollock supplies, installs and services lifts throughout the UK, Ireland, Europe, Australia and North America. With over 40 years of experience, Pollock offers premium quality products with market leading technology. All our lifts are manufactured with the highest safety standards, are compliant with international standards and quality requirements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241017991631/en/

Contacts:

Pollock Lifts

Commercial Contact: Gary McConville

Operations Contact: Gerry Garvey

Phone: +44 (0)28 9336 8167