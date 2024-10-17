Anzeige
Kenmare Resources: Fatal incident involving a member of the public

Kenmare Resources plc
("Kenmare" or "the Company" or "the Group")

17 October 2024

Fatal incident involving a member of the public

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR) regrets to report a fatal incident involving a member of the public on 15 October 2024. Initial investigations found that the deceased, who was a 75-year-old pedestrian, was struck by a pontoon that was being transported to site by a road haulage contractor. The pontoon was travelling in convoy on a tar road between Namialo and Nampula City, approximately 250 kilometres from the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine (the "Mine" or "Moma") in northern Mozambique.

The convoy of five pontoons was under escort by Mozambican police and was travelling at approximately 35 kilometres per hour when the deceased came into contact with a pontoon.

An investigation to confirm the cause of the incident is underway and the convoy's progression to site has been suspended. The road haulage contractor and the police are engaging with the deceased's family, with Kenmare supporting the process.

Statement from Tom Hickey, Managing Director:

"This is a tragic event and we offer our heartfelt sympathies to the gentleman's family. Operating responsibly is one of Kenmare's three strategic priorities and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of everyone associated with our activities is a key part of this. We are supporting the investigations into the incident and co-operating with local authorities."

For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc
Jeremy Dibb / Katharine Sutton
Investor Relations
ir@kenmareresources.com
Tel: +353 1 671 0411
Mob: + 353 87 943 0367 / + 353 87 663 0875

Murray (PR advisor)
Paul O'Kane
pokane@murraygroup.ie
Tel: +353 1 498 0300
Mob: +353 86 609 0221

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of-life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.


