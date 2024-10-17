Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
WKN: A0M7F9 | ISIN: SE0000616716
Frankfurt
17.10.24
09:15 Uhr
8,910 Euro
-0,020
-0,22 %
Duni Group: Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) interim report 1 January - 30 September 2024

MALMÖ, Sweden, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The interim report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 7.45 AM CET on Thursday 24 October.

TELEPHONE CONFERENCE

The interim report will be presented on Thursday, 24 October at 10.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.

To access the audio conference call, please visit this link:

https://emportal.ink/47IP4hy

This link allows participants to register to obtain their personal audio conference call details.

To follow the webcast, please visit this link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=D8029226-C176-4F6F-B02C-BD0342A15009

This link gives participants access to the live event.

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40-10 62 00, magnus.carlsson@duni.com
Katja Margell, IR and Communications Director, +46 76-819 83 26, katja.margell@duni.com

Duni Group is a market leader in sustainable dining and food packaging solutions for the restaurant market. The Group markets and sells its products under primarily the brands Duni, BioPak and Paper+Design, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has around 2,400 employees in 22 countries, its headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland and Thailand. Duni Group is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker "DUNI". Its ISIN code is SE0000616716. Dunigroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/duni-group/r/invitation-to-telephone-conference-concerning-duni-ab--publ--interim-report-1-january---30-september,c4052618

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/295/4052618/3059600.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-telephone-conference-concerning-duni-ab-publ-interim-report-1-january--30-september-2024-302279046.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
