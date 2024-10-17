ITC Ltd. says it aims to meet 100% of its electricity needs from renewable sources by 2030 as part of its Sustainability 2. 0 Vision. Its new solar project in the Indian state of Karnataka is the company's fourth offsite solar plant in the country. From pv magazine India ITC Ltd, one of India's leading multi-business conglomerates, has commissioned its second offsite solar plant in Karnataka. The plant, located in the Davangere district, has a capacity of 9. 45 MW. It is ITC's fourth offsite solar plant in the country, with similar units earlier built in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. ...

