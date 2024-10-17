Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
WKN: A0DKXK | ISIN: EE3100001751
GlobeNewswire
17.10.2024 10:46 Uhr
88 Leser
Observation status of Silvano Fashion Group supplemented with additional reason

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-10-17 10:40 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on October 17, 2024 to apply an additional reason for
applied observation status to Silvano Fashion Group shares (SFG1T, ISIN code:
EE3100001751) based on the clause 3.5.4.7 of chapter Supervision of the rules
and regulations (Supervision Rules). 

Based on the clause 3.8.2. of "Requirements for Issuers" chapter of the rules
and regulations, the Issuer is obligated to immediately disclose information
about all precepts issued by supervisory authorities concerning them. On
October 7, the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority issued a
precept to AS Silvano Fashion Group, about which the Issuer has not disclosed a
market announcement, despite the Exchange's demand. 

The observation statuses applied to the company on May 7, 2024 and March 1,
2022 are also still in force. 

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
