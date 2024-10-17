Xinhua Silk Road: Armenian reporter explores traditional Chinese culture in E. China's Yichun

BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gayane Aleksanyan, a reporter from NEWS.am of Armenia, has recently visited Yichun City in east China's Jiangxi Province to experience traditional Chinese culture and participate in Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations.

This marks her first time traveling outside of Beijing during her time in China, and also her first time feeling the romance and mystery of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Aleksanyan's first stop was Nanmiao Town in Yichun. The town's tidy rural environment, wide roads, and well-ordered village houses reflect the modernization of China's countryside.

Since being awarded the title "National Hometown of Martial Arts" in 1994, Nanmiao has preserved the martial arts tradition. In the ancestral hall, children were practicing Kung Fu and lion dancing to welcome the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The Kung Fu moves taught by the martial arts master required great technique, Aleksanyan said.

Another highlight of her journey was visiting the "Yuanzhou Qiaolou", the world's oldest existing local astronomical observatory. The over-a-thousand-year-old building still stands at the heart of Yichun, serving as an important cultural landmark.

"I was fascinated by the ancient instruments used to measure time, and I even tried ringing the bell," Aleksanyan said excitedly.

At the Xinkangfu Manor, Aleksanyan savored a variety of Yichun's traditional dishes. The food here is delicious, though the spiciness was a bit hard to handle, she said.

In addition to the culinary delights, Aleksanyan also had the chance to engage with Yichun's intangible cultural heritage.

While learning about painting on ramie cloth, a unique art form from southern China, she was deeply captivated by the craftsmanship. Using watercolor on traditionally handwoven ramie fabric, the artist portrayed the local scenery and customs with intricate lines.

Aleksanyan also attended the closing ceremony of the 18th Yichun Moon Culture and Tourism Festival held on September 16. The combination of dazzling fireworks and a drone light show painted Yichun's unique cultural elements across the night sky, creating a stunning Mid-Autumn spectacle.

"The fireworks show was absolutely breathtaking. I captured every beautiful moment with my camera. I'm very grateful for the warm hospitality and I also warmly invite Chinese friends to visit Armenia," Aleksanyan said enthusiastically.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342625.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533407/1.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-armenian-reporter-explores-traditional-chinese-culture-in-e-chinas-yichun-302279089.html