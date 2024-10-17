Industrivärden, AB: Interim Report, January 1 - September 30, 2024

Net asset value on September 30, 2024, was SEK 162.8 bn, or SEK 377 per share. During the first nine months of the year, net asset value increased by 8%, corresponding to SEK 29 per share.

The total return for the period was 17% for the Class A shares and 16% for the Class C shares, compared with 15% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index (SIXRX).

During the first nine months, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 3.8 bn, of which SEK 1.3 bn in Sandvik, SEK 1.2 bn in Volvo, SEK 0.8 bn in SCA, SEK 0.5 bn in Essity and SEK 0.1 bn in Alleima.



2024 2023 2023 Sept 30 Sept 30 Dec 31 Net asset value, SEK mn 162 766 134 663 150 252 Net asset value per share, SEK 377 312 348 Share price, Industrivärden C, SEK 373.30 288.60 328.30 Debt-equities ratio 4% 5% 5%









2024 2023 2023 SEK mn Jan - Sept Jan - Sept Jan - Dec Earnings per share, SEK 36.68 26.10 62.15 Dividend income 8 467 6 418 6 418 Dividend paid 3 347 3 131 3 131 Equities portfolio: Purchases 3 750 2 049 2 854 Sales - - -



This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (+46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se) at 10:00 a.m. CEST on October 17, 2024.

