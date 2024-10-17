Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2024 10:00 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Industrivärden, AB: Interim Report, January 1 - September 30, 2024

  • Net asset value on September 30, 2024, was SEK 162.8 bn, or SEK 377 per share. During the first nine months of the year, net asset value increased by 8%, corresponding to SEK 29 per share.
  • The total return for the period was 17% for the Class A shares and 16% for the Class C shares, compared with 15% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index (SIXRX).
  • During the first nine months, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 3.8 bn, of which SEK 1.3 bn in Sandvik, SEK 1.2 bn in Volvo, SEK 0.8 bn in SCA, SEK 0.5 bn in Essity and SEK 0.1 bn in Alleima.

202420232023
Sept 30Sept 30Dec 31
Net asset value, SEK mn162 766134 663150 252
Net asset value per share, SEK377312348
Share price, Industrivärden C, SEK373.30288.60328.30
Debt-equities ratio4%5%5%





202420232023
SEK mnJan - SeptJan - SeptJan - Dec
Earnings per share, SEK36.6826.1062.15
Dividend income8 4676 4186 418
Dividend paid3 3473 1313 131
Equities portfolio:
Purchases3 7502 0492 854
Sales---


This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (+46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se) at 10:00 a.m. CEST on October 17, 2024.

AB Industrivärden (publ), Box 5403, SE-114 84 Stockholm, Sweden, +46-8-666 64 00, www.industrivarden.net, info@industrivarden.se

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
