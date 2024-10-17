Bear Grill LLC: Bear Grill Celebrates the Success of the Southwest Chef Showdown at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Show

Bear Grill Recognizes BBQ Excellence and Golden Ticket Winners at the Successful Southwest Chef Showdown in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Golden Ticket Winners Head to Indianapolis for the World Food Championships









Bear Grill (www.BearGrill.io) is proud to announce the thrilling conclusion of the Southwest Chef Showdown, an electrifying competition held during the prestigious Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Show. As an official sponsor of this culinary extravaganza, Bear Grill witnessed first-hand the incredible skills of top chefs battling for Golden Tickets-their gateway to the coveted World Food Championships (WFC) in Indianapolis.

Showcasing Culinary Excellence at the Southwest Chef Showdown

The Southwest Chef Showdown, presented by the WFC (www.WorldFoodChampionships.com), featured a collection of the most talented chefs from across the region, each demonstrating remarkable creativity, precision, and passion. These chefs raised the bar in outdoor cooking, crafting imaginative and flavorful dishes that captivated the judges and audience alike.

For Bear Grill, this partnership with the WFC aligns perfectly with our mission: to celebrate and inspire excellence in luxury grilling and outdoor cooking. Every seared steak, grilled vegetable, and flavorful BBQ sauce at the competition reflected the dedication to craftsmanship that defines Bear Grill's products.

A Thank You to Barrett-Jackson: Where Culinary and Automotive Excellence Converge

We extend our deepest gratitude to Barrett-Jackson (www.Barrett-Jackson.com) for hosting such an unforgettable event. Led by Craig Jackson, Barrett-Jackson has cemented its position as the premier collector car auction and automotive lifestyle event in the world. Their ability to attract the best of the best mirrors Bear Grill's relentless pursuit of culinary innovation and luxury grilling excellence.

Barrett-Jackson operates under the umbrella of Endeavor (www.EndeavorCo.com), a global leader in sports, entertainment, and fashion. With renowned brands such as UFC, Miss Universe, IMG, and WME (William Morris Endeavor), Endeavor's influence spans industries and shapes cultural movements around the globe. Partnering with a company of this caliber underscores Bear Grill's commitment to aligning with top-tier organizations that represent excellence and prestige.

Meet the Golden Ticket Winners: Champions of the Grill

The competition saw a roster of culinary giants, each demonstrating ingenuity and passion for outdoor cooking. We are proud to highlight some of the chefs who earned their Golden Tickets to the World Food Championships in Indianapolis:

Phil Johnson - Phil the Grill, New York - @PhiltheGrill1

Eric Riojas - Eduardo BBQ, Arizona - @Eduardo__BBQ

Jim Goff - Pork Bombin' BBQ, Arizona - @PorkBombinBBQ

Lisa Ramsey - Chef Lisa, Tennessee - @ChefCelandria

Krissy Goff - Pork Bombin' BBQ, Arizona - @PorkBombinBBQ

Jared Campbell - Experience a Chef, Texas - @ExperienceAChef

Josh Dae - JD Foods, Arizona - @BBQJoshAz

Graeme Charles - Telluride Chef, Colorado - @TellurideChef

Eric Jurisin - The Haunted Group, Arizona - @Eric.Jurisin

Jeff Fearing - Salina's Kitchen, Arizona - @CookingwithChefJeff

These Golden Ticket Winners embodied the spirit of competition, impressing judges with their mastery of BBQ and grilling techniques. Their innovation and passion reflect Bear Grill's mission to push the boundaries of what's possible in outdoor cooking.

Looking Ahead to Indianapolis: A Journey to the World Food Championships

As these talented chefs prepare to showcase their skills at the national stage in Indianapolis, Bear Grill is honored to support their journey. Just as these culinary champions excel in creating unforgettable dishes, Bear Grill takes pride in offering luxury outdoor cooking equipment designed to elevate every culinary experience. We look forward to seeing these chefs bring the same energy, creativity, and dedication to the World Food Championships, where only the best will rise to the top.

Bear Grill: Where Innovation Meets Outdoor Cooking Excellence

The Southwest Chef Showdown exemplifies Bear Grill's commitment to partnering with organizations that share our passion for excellence. As we continue to redefine luxury grilling with innovative designs and premium products, our collaboration with Barrett-Jackson and the WFC strengthens our goal of bringing top-tier cooking experiences to customers worldwide.

Bear Grill specializes in providing high-end outdoor grills and BBQ equipment, perfect for contractors, landscapers, and home builders seeking to elevate backyard projects with premium solutions. Visit our website at www.BearGrill.io to explore our products and discover why Bear Grill isn't just a grill; it's a culinary masterpiece.

A Grateful Conclusion and a Bright Future

We extend our sincere thanks once again to Barrett-Jackson and the World Food Championships for making this event a phenomenal success. The power of collaboration between premium lifestyle brands like Bear Grill and Barrett-Jackson creates unforgettable experiences that resonate with food lovers and automotive enthusiasts alike.

With the Scottsdale Show's roaring success behind us, we look forward to deepening our partnerships and continuing to support culinary champions as they embark on new adventures. Together, we'll keep raising the bar in both outdoor cooking and lifestyle excellence.

Contact Information

Jay McFadden

National Sales Director

jmcfadden@bear-grill.com

7757212606

Related Images

Phil Johnson - @PhiltheGrill1 Chef Lisa Johnson - @ChefCelandria Krissy Goff - @PorkBombinBBQ Eric Riojas - @Eduardo__BBQ Jimmy Goff - @PorkBombinBBQ

SOURCE: Bear Grill LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com