Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353 | Ticker-Symbol: GKE
Tradegate
17.10.24
09:38 Uhr
3,022 Euro
-0,068
-2,20 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9103,02012:25
2,9243,02012:25
PR Newswire
17.10.2024 11:06 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hisense Announces Dual Carbon Pledge at ESG Global Leaders Conference

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense Group Chairman Mr. Jia Shaoqian yesterday announced the company's new Dual Carbon Pledge and outlined Hisense's latest initiatives in making Green Development a vital pillar in "Building a century-old Hisense" at the 2024 Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) Global Leaders Conference in Shanghai.

The Hisense Dual Carbon Pledge will see the company achieving Own Operations Carbon Peaking by no later than 2026, and Own Operations Carbon Neutrality by no later than 2050, whilst integrating low-carbon concepts into all aspects of the company's corporate governance and operations practices.

Hisense Group Chairman Jia Shaoqian announcing the company's Dual Carbon Pledge at 2024 ESG Global Leaders Conference

"Hisense has embraced a 'long-termism' principle of implementing ESG practices as part of our 'Comprehensive Layout' and 'Global Action' strategy, which are integral to the company's commitment to ESG development," explained Mr. Jia. "The company has established a global network of '5+1' regional centers for research, production and sales. This adheres to a 'Local for Local' principle to contribute to and serve local communities, whilst reducing logistics costs and energy consumption."

Unveiling its first Carbon Neutrality White Paper, Hisense's "Hi GREEN" Carbon Neutrality Action Plan will focus on three key areas to support the company's low-carbon transition strategy in maximizing energy efficiency improvements; accelerating the development of a low-carbon supply chain; and driving the iteration and optimization of low-carbon products and services.

Hisense has established one global "lighthouse factory", three zero-carbon factories, and 14 Chinese national-level green factories. In comparison to 2023, Hisense aims to reduce its carbon emission intensity by 40% by 2030. By 2025, the company plans to include over 2,400 suppliers, representing approximately 50% of its total suppliers, in its carbon emissions management system. Additionally, Hisense will encourage 40% of its suppliers to set their own carbon reduction targets.

Hisense's high-end, high-energy efficiency, high-quality home appliances have won the trust of global users. In the future, Hisense will continue to commit to the research and development of innovative green technologies, creating a better way of life for millions of households worldwide.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100" TVs in both 2023 and H1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533225/Hisense_Group_Chairman_Jia_Shaoqian_announcing_company_s_Dual_Carbon_Pledge.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-announces-dual-carbon-pledge-at-esg-global-leaders-conference-302279014.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.