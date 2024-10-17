Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
WKN: A1JSDM | ISIN: IS0000020121 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
1-Jahres-Chart
HAGAR HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAGAR HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
17.10.2024 11:34 Uhr
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Hagar hf. - Bond (HAGA 161127) admitted to trading on October 18, 2024

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                     Hagar hf.          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2  Org. no:                    6702032120         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
3  LEI                       635400TICHH43JJTNP54    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                 HAGA 161127         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5  ISIN code                    IS0000036846        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
6  CFI code                    DBFUFR           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7  FISN númer                   HAGAR/8.60 BD 20271116   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8  Bonds/bills:                  Bond            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
9  Total issued amount               1.560.000.000 kr.      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10 Total amount previously issued         0              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11 Amount issued at this time           1.560.000.000 kr.      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12 Denomination in CSD               20.000.000 kr.       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange         Yes             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                Bullet bond. One payment at 
                           maturity date.       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
15 Amortization type, if other           N/A             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16 Currency                    ISK             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17 Currency, if other               N/A             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18 Issue date                   18.10.2024         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
19 First ordinary installment date         16.11.2027         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
20 Total number of installments          1              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
21 Installment frequency              Principal paid in one    
                           payment at maturity    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
22 Maturity date                  16.11.2027         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
23 Interest rate                  8,60%            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable      N/A             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
25 Floating interest rate, if other        N/A             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
26 Premium                     N/A             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
27 Simple/compound interest            Simple Interest       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
28 Simple/compound, if other            N/A             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
29 Day count convention              ACT/360           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
30 Day count convention, if other         N/A             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
31 Interest from date               18.10.2024         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
32 First ordinary coupon date           16.5.2025          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
33 Coupon frequency                2              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
34 Total number of coupon payments         6              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
35 If irregular cash flow, then how        N/A             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price            Clean price         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
37 Clean price quote                N/A             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does     Yes             
   payment include accrued interest for days                 
   missing until next business day?                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                     No             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
40 Name of index                  N/A             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other     N/A             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
43 Base index value                N/A             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
44 Index base date                 N/A             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                   No             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
46 Put option                   No             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
47 Convertible                   No             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)       N/A             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
49 Additional information             First interest payment on  
                           16.05.2025 and every 6   
                           months thereafter     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                Yes             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
51 Securities depository              Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading  October 11, 2024      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission  October 14, 2024      
   to Trading                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
54 Date of admission to trading          October 18, 2024      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
55 Order book ID                  HAGA_161127         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
56 Instrument subtype               Corporate Bonds       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
57 Market                     Iceland Cash Bond Trading  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
58 List population name              ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
59 Static volatility guards            No             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
60 Dynamic volatility guards            No             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
61 MiFIR identifier                BOND - Bonds        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
62 Bond type                    CRPB - Corporate Bond    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
