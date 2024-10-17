NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Hagar hf. - Bond (HAGA 161127) admitted to trading on October 18, 2024

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Hagar hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 6702032120 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 635400TICHH43JJTNP54 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) HAGA 161127 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000036846 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code DBFUFR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer HAGAR/8.60 BD 20271116 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 1.560.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 1.560.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet bond. One payment at maturity date. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date 18.10.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date 16.11.2027 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency Principal paid in one payment at maturity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date 16.11.2027 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate 8,60% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date 18.10.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date 16.5.2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 Clean price quote N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does Yes payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 39 Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Name of index N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Base index value N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 44 Index base date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 45 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49 Additional information First interest payment on 16.05.2025 and every 6 months thereafter -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading October 11, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission October 14, 2024 to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Date of admission to trading October 18, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Order book ID HAGA_161127 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------