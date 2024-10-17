Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.10.2024 11:54 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

xinhuanet: The 2024 China International College Students' Innovation Competition Grand Final Successfully Held

Create Brilliance, Forge the Future

SHANGHAI, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from xinhuanet:

The China International College Students' Innovation Competition took place in Shanghai from October 12 to 15 (photo by Shanghai Jiao Tong University)

From October 12 to 15, the Grand Final of the 2024 China International College Students' Innovation Competition was held in Shanghai. Jointly organized by 12 departments, including the Ministry of Education and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, the event attracted 5.14 million projects and over 20 million participants from 5,406 universities across 153 countries. With the theme "Dare to Differ, Dare to Win," the competition showcased global university innovation.

Six teams from domestic and international universities competed in the Grand Final. Shanghai Jiao Tong University's project, "NEZHA-the World's First Hybrid Aerial Underwater Vehicle," won the championship. Other top projects were from Tsinghua University, Xi'an University of Electronic Science and Technology, China University of Geosciences, University College London, and the University of New South Wales.

The competition deepened international exchange and cooperation, bringing together 152 top-ranked global universities, such as Harvard, Oxford, Stanford, and MIT. Additionally, the World University Student Innovation Alliance was founded, further promoting collaboration in student innovation on an international scale.

The competition featured several tracks, including the Main Higher Education Track, the "Youth Red Dream Journey" Track, the Vocational Education Track, the Industrial Proposition Track, and the Emerging Track. A key focus was on integrating education, science, and talent, with the Industrial Proposition Track emphasising "industry-education integration," which promoted collaboration between universities and industries to commercialise innovative achievements.

The event also showcased outstanding student innovations across diverse fields, from AI to environmental sustainability. Notable projects included an AI-powered road warning robot from Guangdong Guangya Middle School, designed to prevent secondary accidents after traffic incidents.

Additionally, 30 resource-matching meetings led to investment intentions totalling 6.8 billion yuan, supporting the transformation of innovative projects into real-world applications.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533373/The_China_International_College_Students__Innovation_Competition_place_Shanghai_October.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-2024-china-international-college-students-innovation-competition-grand-final-successfully-held-302279135.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.