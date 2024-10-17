Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
WKN: A2PWMZ | ISIN: US89832Q1094 | Ticker-Symbol: BBK
Tradegate
16.10.24
10:18 Uhr
40,050 Euro
-0,940
-2,29 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
PR Newswire
17.10.2024 12:06 Uhr
Truist Financial Corporation: Truist reports third quarter 2024 results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) reported its third quarter 2024 results today. Investors can access the live third quarter 2024 earnings call at 8 a.m. ET today by webcast or dial-in as follows:

  • Webcast:app.webinar.net/qVga5Y8KdRw
  • Dial-in: 1-877-883-0383, passcode 1322262

The earnings release, investor presentation, including an appendix reconciling non-GAAP disclosures, and Truist's Third Quarter 2024 Quarterly Performance Summary, which contains detailed financial schedules, are available at Truist's Investor Relations website at https://ir.truist.com/earnings. A replay of the call will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. As a leading U.S. commercial bank, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets across the country. Truist offers a wide range of products and services through our wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $523 billion as of September 30, 2024. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/truist-reports-third-quarter-2024-results-302278422.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
