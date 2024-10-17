AscellaHealth, LLC; CHAPPER healthcare: AscellaHealth Announces its Strategic Acquisition of CHAPPER healthcare: Expands Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Wholesale and Product Distribution Services

BERWYN, Pa. and WATFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 17, 2024, a global partner delivering customizable solutions to support the specialty pharmaceutical industry, announces the acquisition of CHAPPER healthcare , a global specialty pharmaceutical wholesaler, distributor and services provider established in 1975. The acquisition of this recognized leader in the import and export of specialty pharmaceuticals deepens AscellaHealth's capabilities to serve international manufacturers and patients in more than 70 countries across the EU, Asia, Africa, Australia and the Americas.



"The integration of CHAPPER healthcare into the AscellaHealth organization consolidates overall global market leadership, unlocking new opportunities for market access and product commercialization throughout the global life sciences industry," says Bill Oldham, chairman and president, AscellaHealth. "Our combined experience, expertise and capabilities strengthen the AscellaHealth customer value proposition for delivering innovative, end-to-end solutions and providing our market-leading patient support programs throughout the world."

Complementing the AscellaHealth global reputation as a trusted partner in the pharmaceutical industry, CHAPPER healthcare specializes in the import and export of direct to hospital and non-registered medicines, with a specialty pharmacy to meet diverse market needs. As an acknowledged, reliable resource for ensuring continuity of care by providing uninterrupted access to critical medications, CHAPPER healthcare offers a complete range of logistical solutions and significant expertise in supplying medicines to the U.K. healthcare market and worldwide.

Mario Patone, CFO, AscellaHealth adds, "A strategic transaction in the U.K. with access to global markets underscores our shared commitment to shaping the future of healthcare, driving business growth and expanding our international presence. This acquisition will significantly accelerate the global market reach and operational scale of both organizations."

Specialty drug manufacturers and patients benefit from expert supply management of named patient medicines, including unlicensed and orphan drugs for rare diseases. The Company's global network efficiently sources and procures a wide range of products, expertly managing shipping processes, temperature controls, customs regulations and the critical timing needed to ensure patients receive their treatments on time.

CHAPPER healthcare is also a founding member of EUROPACCESS, a partnership of seven leading European Companies (Ilapo, Intsel Chimos, Tetrago, Pharma International, Lenis and Euraxi), providing streamlined and faster access to European healthcare systems by supporting its manufacturer partners in the distribution of their medicines. Service offerings span the drug lifecycle from early access, through dossier filing to post-marketing authorization distribution.

Jonathan Chapper, CEO, CHAPPER healthcare, says, "We are excited about the opportunity to join forces with the impressive AscellaHealth team and advance global access to vital medicines, particularly in times of urgent need. This is an opportunity to further strengthen our international market impact and serve the expanding AscellaHealth partner portfolio. Together, we are positioned to accelerate our mission of breaking down barriers to care while driving meaningful and sustainable advancements in the global specialty pharmaceutical landscape."

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com .

About CHAPPER healthcare

CHAPPER healthcare is a leading global pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler, specialising in importing and exporting pharmaceuticals to markets across the globe since 1975, regularly exporting to more than 70 different countries, with a longstanding relationship with clients across Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and the Americas. Visit www.chapperhealthcare.com .

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.