Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C484 | ISIN: US67092M2089 | Ticker-Symbol: 9WV
Frankfurt
17.10.24
08:04 Uhr
6,850 Euro
-0,050
-0,72 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NUTRIBAND INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NUTRIBAND INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
17.10.2024 13:02 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nutriband, Inc.: Nutriband Inc Mosquito Repellent Patch Approved by Ministry of Health of Costa Rica

The approved product will be exclusively distributed through Farmavision S.A. throughout Costa Rica

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), today announced that it has received approval from the Costa Rica Ministry of Health for the production and marketing of its Mosquito Repellent Patch, designed to reduce the risk of mosquito bites and associated health risks associated with exposure to mosquito bites. The Company intends to further expand distribution throughout South and Central America. According to a report by Fortune Business insights, the global mosquito repellent market is expected to reach USD $9.30 Billion by 2029 with a 5.23% annual growth rate. 1

The Nutriband Insect Repellent Patch contains simple natural ingredients which are used to mask human odors that are attractive to insects. Recommended wear sites include exposed areas of skin such as the neck, arms and legs.

The active ingredient in the Nutriband Mosquito Repellent Patch is similar to what is used in mosquito patches that were approved in Africa based on extensive safety and efficacy testing with a goal to reduce the spread of malaria and HIV. Specific country approvals in Africa included Ghana, Nigeria and the Ivory Coast.

Nutriband Inc.'s wholly owned contract manufacturing subsidiary, Pocono Pharmaceutical will act as exclusive manufacturer for the product.

1https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/accidental-exposures-fentanyl-patches-continue-be-deadly-children

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA ® technology. Aversa is an abuse deterrent transdermal technology that incorporates aversive agents to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential, specifically opioids.

The Company's website is www.nutriband.com. Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words 'believes," "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form S-1, Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2024, filed May 1, 2024, the Forms 10-Q's filed subsequent to the Form 10-K in 2023, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

Contact Information:

RedChip Companies, Inc.
Email: NTRB@Redchip.com
Phone: 1-407-644-4256
Address:
431 E Horatio Ave, Suite #100
Maitland, FL 32751

Nutriband Inc.
Phone: 407-377-6695
Email: info@nutriband.com

Nutriband Latinoamérica LLC
Angie Sánchez Bernard
Email: angies@nutriband.com
Phone: +506 89149559

SOURCE: Nutriband, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.