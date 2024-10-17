Nutriband, Inc.: Nutriband Inc Mosquito Repellent Patch Approved by Ministry of Health of Costa Rica

The approved product will be exclusively distributed through Farmavision S.A. throughout Costa Rica

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), today announced that it has received approval from the Costa Rica Ministry of Health for the production and marketing of its Mosquito Repellent Patch, designed to reduce the risk of mosquito bites and associated health risks associated with exposure to mosquito bites. The Company intends to further expand distribution throughout South and Central America. According to a report by Fortune Business insights, the global mosquito repellent market is expected to reach USD $9.30 Billion by 2029 with a 5.23% annual growth rate. 1

The Nutriband Insect Repellent Patch contains simple natural ingredients which are used to mask human odors that are attractive to insects. Recommended wear sites include exposed areas of skin such as the neck, arms and legs.

The active ingredient in the Nutriband Mosquito Repellent Patch is similar to what is used in mosquito patches that were approved in Africa based on extensive safety and efficacy testing with a goal to reduce the spread of malaria and HIV. Specific country approvals in Africa included Ghana, Nigeria and the Ivory Coast.

Nutriband Inc.'s wholly owned contract manufacturing subsidiary, Pocono Pharmaceutical will act as exclusive manufacturer for the product.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA ® technology. Aversa is an abuse deterrent transdermal technology that incorporates aversive agents to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential, specifically opioids.

The Company's website is www.nutriband.com. Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

