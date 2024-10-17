ASIAFIN HOLDINGS CORP: AsiaFIN - Fintech Growth in Asia and Beyond - See initiation note

ACF Equity Research

FROM ACF EQUITY RESEARCH FINANCIAL SERVICES TEAM

OTCQB:ASFH - Planning for Senior Exchange Uplist

READ ACF EQUITY RESEARCH'S INITIATION NOTE HERE

READ ACF EQUITY RESEARCH'S RELATED CORE INVESTMETN CASE HERE

ACF INITIATION NOTE: AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH, planning for a senior exchange uplist) - an aggressive growth inflection point has been created by management's new strategy. ASFH provides IP protected fintech solutions to ASEAN (the fastest growing fintech adoption region). ASFH delivers Robotic Process Automation (RPA) using Intelligent Character Recognition (ICR); Regulatory Technology (RegTech); AI driven cheque processing and; ESG reporting services. ASFH is combining organic growth, partnerships and aggressive acquisition growth to expand both within ASEAN and in new westward territories. Clients - 20 RegTech financial institutions and >60 banks and >100 corporations. The fastest global growth in digital payments, RegTech and RPA are within the Asia Pacific region in which ASEAN, and so ASFH's home markets, are located.

ASFH's stock lacks liquidity because much of it is currently restricted prior to the senior exchange uplist that ASFH is planning - none of the shareholders holding the remaining 8.2% effective free float seem to want to sell prior to a senior exchange uplist. Large market opportunity - ASFH caters to three main segments - Payment processing, RegTech and Robotic Process Automation, known as RPA - all of which present large addressable market opportunities. These segments are part of the processing systems for Fintech transactions and so will inevitably benefit from Fintech adoption growth, in our view.

• The digital payment market in Southeast Asia is projected to reach US$ 2trn in transaction value by 2030.

• The global RegTech market is expected to reach US$ 20bn by 2027 (CAGR of 19%).

•The global Robotic Process Automation Market (RPA) could touch US$ 30.8bn by 2030 (CAGR of 38.2%). ASFH has gross margins of 35%, which we expect to rise to >50%.

Strong financial performance as ASFH moves through a key inflection point: Following the 2023 acquisition of StarFIN Holdings, renamed as Insite MY Holdings, ASFH reported revenue of US$ 3.1m YE23A, along with a positive free cash flow and US$ 115k earnings before tax. We expect revenues to increase 3x and EBITDA to increase nearly 11x by 2025

SUBSCRIBE TO ACF EQUITY RESEARCH to receive notifications of new research products and services for investors. Visit our website to find out more.

DISCLOSURES: ACF Equity Research has received cleared funds in advance for a minimum one year service to provide independent investment analysis directly from either of an issuer, from an exchange, from a portfolio manager; from an investor group. ACF Equity Research has received for any of investment/equity/credit/ESG/sustainability research a fixed, paid in full, in advance, annual fee in the range US$35,000 to US$75,000 - service package dependent.

-END-

For inquiries or further information, please contact:

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp.

Wong Kai Cheong

CEO

kcwong@asiafingroup.com

SOURCE: ASIAFIN HOLDINGS CORP

View the original press release on accesswire.com