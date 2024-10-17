Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - HIRU Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU) $HIRU www.otchiru.com, www.hirumining.com is pleased to provide shareholders and stakeholders with a market and marketing feasibility update for the Balfour Copper Project in Tasmania, Australia. As global demand for copper continues to rise, the Balfour Project is ideally positioned to capitalize on the ongoing copper super cycle, driven by transformative global trends.

Market Overview

The Balfour Project is set to benefit from the significant, long-term global demand for copper, fueled by the rapid expansion of renewable energy infrastructure, the electric vehicle (EV) revolution, and the worldwide shift away from centralized manufacturing in China. These factors are expected to result in a sustained increase in copper prices, with industry analysts forecasting prices above USD $40,000 per tonne in the coming years.

With its scalable resource base, the Balfour Project is well-placed to become a major copper supplier, potentially extending its operations far beyond the initial 10-year production plan outlined in earlier studies. As the world looks for reliable and sustainable copper sources, the Balfour Project can play a key role in meeting global demand for decades to come.

Strategic Positioning

During its early-stage development, the Balfour Project is expected to produce 50,000 tonnes of copper concentrate annually. This positions the project as a significant player in the copper market. As operations expand in future phases, the project's output will grow, further enhancing its role in the global copper supply chain.

Hiru Corporation's strategic marketing efforts will focus on positioning the Balfour Project as a critical and scalable copper supplier, appealing to investors and industry partners seeking long-term, sustainable sources of this vital metal. Independent reports adhering to international standards such as VALMIN, ITAR, and Ni43-101 confirm the investment-grade quality of the project, enhancing its credibility in the eyes of potential investors.

Sustainability Focus

In addition to its strong market fundamentals, the Balfour Project adheres to Australia's stringent environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. This commitment to sustainability will resonate with institutional investors who prioritize ESG-compliant investments. By emphasizing the project's responsible mining practices, Hiru Corporation aims to attract investors who seek both long-term profitability and ethical investment opportunities.

Looking Forward

With scalability, sustainability, and long-term potential, the Balfour Project is well-positioned to secure its place as a key player in the copper market. Hiru Corporation is confident that the project will attract interest from investors and industry partners alike as it continues to develop.

More news will follow in a timely manner.

About Hiru Corporation:

Hiru Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU) is a mining company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with a focus on copper and other essential metals. The company's flagship operation, the Balfour Project, is located in north-western Tasmania, Australia. Hiru is committed to ethical mining practices and is actively exploring new opportunities in resource-rich regions across the globe.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE: Hiru Corporation