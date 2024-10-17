Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - Commencis, a leader in digital transformation technologies, and Kontent.ai, the content management system (CMS) designed to support complex content operations for highly regulated industries, are excited to announce their strategic partnership aimed at reshaping the future of digital experiences. Together, the two companies will harness their combined expertise to deliver AI-driven content solutions and innovative digital products, transforming how organizations create, manage, and deliver content.

Commencis and Kontent.ai Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Digital Experiences

The collaboration between Commencis and Kontent.ai represents a significant step forward in empowering businesses to deliver standout digital experiences that are consistent, secure, and scalable. By combining the experienced design and software development capabilities of Commencis with Kontent.ai's advanced content management system, the partnership aims to empower organizations to deliver consistent, engaging digital experiences.

"At Kontent.ai, we're here to think differently, leveraging innovative technologies like generative AI, to help our customers successfully handle the growing complexity of modern content operations. By partnering with Commencis - whose deep expertise in digital transformation and strong customer base across various industries is well-proven - we're confident we can bring more powerful, scalable digital content solutions to leading organizations worldwide," stated Vojtech Boril, Vice President of Global Marketing at Kontent.ai.

Firat Isbecer, CEO of Commencis, commented on the partnership: "We are excited to join forces with Kontent.ai, a leader in AI-accelerated content management. This partnership reflects our shared vision of transforming digital experiences through innovative technology. By combining our strengths, we aim to provide our clients with seamless, engaging content experiences that support their business objectives, as a company investing in the field of AI."

About Commencis

Commencis has more than two decades of expertise in the world of experience design, software engineering and cloud technologies. Putting digital at the core, we transform businesses to thrive and stay relevant in a demanding digital world leveraging the power of AI. We enable our clients to design and build digital experiences, create stronger and more meaningful relationships with their customers, and bring agility and scalability with cloud solutions.

Our products and solutions are used by leading brands in financial services, insurance, airlines, and retail in more than 20 countries. With 500 employees in our offices in Istanbul, London, and Berlin, we help our clients around the globe commence their next evolution and pave the way for a thriving digital society.

Learn more at www.commencis.com.

About Kontent.ai

Kontent.ai is the AI-accelerated CMS that welcomes complexity, helping teams maximize efficiency and reduce brand, compliance, and regulatory risk. Tight permissions control all operations; enterprise-grade security and privacy keep content safe. Kontent.ai is designed for organizations with exacting governance requirements, often in highly regulated industries and with complex content value chains. Kontent.ai customers, including Elanco, Zurich Insurance, Cadbury, and Oxford University, benefit from a measurable step change in how their teams operate: unifying, governing, and speeding up content production and publishing workflows. Kontent.ai is a Microsoft partner, MACH Alliance member, and recognized vendor by Gartner and Forrester.

Learn more at: kontent.ai.

