New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - Cart abandonment rate in 2024 has reached 70.19%, as reported by Statista. DesignRush lists the top web design agencies specializing in creating intuitive, user-friendly designs that minimize friction in the checkout process.

Data shows that the cart abandonment rate has increased yearly since 2020 partly due to poor website design elements like complex navigation, design inconsistency, and lack of mobile optimization. Hence, it's important, especially for retail and eCommerce businesses, to partner with a reliable web design agency that can address these issues.

In response, B2B marketplace DesignRush has meticulously curated a list of the best web design agencies today. These agencies reduce abandonment rates by focusing on smooth navigation and responsive designs, contributing to seamless checkouts.

The top web design agencies in October are:

DecodeHouse - decodehouse.com AppWT LLC - appwt.us lc3 creative - lc3creative.com Zenithics - zenithics.com Upside - upside.nl Creativity Justified - creativityjustified.com Karben Marketing - karbenmarketing.com J&J Virtual Marketing - jvirtualmarketing.com PayAfterServices.com - payafterservices.com Downstreet Digital - downstreetdigital.com Teqila - tequila.ae Elite X Media - elitexmedia.com Brand Seo Agency - brandseoagency.com Codeart - codeart.mk S.Keyol Media - skeyol.com wrasard - wrasard.com Iride - iride.digital Blacklight Group - blacklightgrp.com Creative83 Pte Ltd - creative83.agency GO-Globe - go-globe.com The Dreamer Designs - thedreamerdesigns.com Abnex Softech - abnexsoftech.com Altois - altois.com IntellRocket - intellrocket.com Trumpet Marketing - trumpetmarketing.com Cultivating Digital Inc - cultivatingdigital.com I Build Web Solutions - ibuildwebsolutions.com Seller's Bay, LLC - webdesignservices.net Website Design 24/7 - websitedesign247.com MJWebs - mjwebs.com

Brands can explore the top web design agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226821

SOURCE: DesignRush