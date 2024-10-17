Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Margot Naudie as an advisor to the Company.

Michael G. Allen, President & CEO of StrikePoint commented, "We are proud to welcome Margot to our advisory board. Her long history in the resource industry capital markets will be invaluable as we explore our Cuprite and Hercules Gold Projects in the Walker Lane."

Ms. Naudie stated, "Nevada is a top mining jurisdiction where major discoveries continue to be made, particularly in the Walker Lane. The vision of StrikePoint Gold to become one of the leaders in exploration in Nevada's Walker Lane represents a rare opportunity to make a significant new discovery in a jurisdiction where world class operators call home."

Ms. Naudie is the President of Elephant Capital Inc. She has more than 25 years of capital markets experience with expertise as a Senior Portfolio Manager for North American and global natural resource portfolios. She has held senior roles at leading asset management firms including TD Asset Management, Marret Asset Management Inc., and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board. She was cited as a Brendan Wood TopGun Investment Mind (Platinum) for five consecutive years. Margot has a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Economics from McGill University, an MBA from Richard Ivey School of Business, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charter holder.

Private Placement Update

As an update to the private placement (the "Private Placement") announced October 1, 2024, the Private Placement will be conducted pursuant to available prospectus exemptions including sales to accredited investors, family members, close friends and business associates of directors and officers of the Company, and to purchasers who have obtained suitability advice from a registered investment dealer pursuant to the exemption set out in BC Instrument 45-536 - Exemption from Prospectus Requirement for Certain Distributions Through an Investment Dealer (the "Investment Dealer Exemption").

There is no minimum offering size and the maximum offering is 15,000,000 units for gross proceeds of $3,000,000. Assuming the Private Placement is fully subscribed, the Company plans to allocate the gross proceeds of the Private Placement to: (i) exploration activities at its two Nevada-based projects, the Cuprite Gold Project and the newly-acquired Hercules Gold Project and (ii) general working capital purposes.

If the Private Placement is not fully subscribed, the Company will apply the proceeds to the above uses in priority and in such proportions as the directors and management of the Company determine is in the best interests of the Company. Although the Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement as described above, the actual allocation of proceeds may vary from the uses set out above depending on future operations, events or opportunities.

If the Private Placement is over-subscribed, subscriptions will be accepted at the discretion of the Company; therefore, it is possible that a subscriber's subscription may not be accepted by the Company even though it is received within the Private Placement period unless the Company determines to increase the size of the Private Placement.

In accordance with the requirements of the Investment Dealer Exemption, the Company confirms there is no material fact or material change related to the Company which has not been generally disclosed.

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint is a multi-asset gold exploration company focused on building precious metals resources in the Western United States and in Canada.

Both the Cuprite Gold Project and the Hercules Gold Project are located in Nevada's Walker Lane Gold Trend where StrikePoint is rapidly becoming one of the largest holder of mineral claims with approximately 145 square kilometers of prospective geology under claim.

The Walker Lane hosts AngloGold Ashanti's multi-million once Silicon Gold and Merlin discoveries and Kinross's Tier - 1 Round Mountain Mine.

In addition, the Company controls two advanced-stage exploration assets in British Columbia's Golden Triangle: the past-producing high-grade silver Porter-Idaho Project and the high-grade gold Willoughby Project.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC.

"Michael G. Allen"

Michael G. Allen

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "speculates", "could" or "would". These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the completion of the Private Placement; the intended use of proceeds from the Private Placement; and the receipt of all necessary approvals for the completion of the Private Placement, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will complete the Private Placement on the terms as anticipated by management, and that the Company will receive all necessary approvals for the completion of the Private Placement, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the failure to complete the Private Placement in the timeframe and on the terms as anticipated by management, market conditions, metal prices, and risks relating to the Company not receiving all necessary approvals for the completion of the Private Placement, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecast or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

