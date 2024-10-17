Prim Short Stays Awarded Best Property Management Company 2024 by Business Awards UK

Leading short-term rental and Airbnb management firm Prim Short Stays have been honoured by Business Awards UK for their property management expertise, winning the Best Property Management Company award. This recognition demonstrates Prim Short Stays' proven reputation for delivering exceptional service to their clients, whether property developers, landlords, hosts or guests.

"We are thrilled to receive this award," said Graham Lindley, CEO of Prim Short Stays. "It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team to providing a seamless and profitable experience for our clients. This award comes at an exciting time for Prim as we continue to expand across the UK."

Prim Short Stays offers a unique approach to property management, catering to the growing demand for serviced accommodation in the UK. Their service maximises rental income utilising proven strategies to give owners the highest possible returns on their investment, and reduces vacancy periods by ensuring efficient tenant placement, minimising downtime for property owners.

Using specialised teams for each function, Prim ensures expert handling of revenue management, client management, and property management - providing tailored solutions for your property. Professional management and meticulous maintenance contribute to the long-term value of your investment, with dedicated staff to ensure guests receive exceptional service - leading to positive reviews and repeat bookings.

Rama Sharma, Investor & Portfolio Landlord, had this to say about the service:

"Prim have been looking after six apartments for me for nearly six years. Graham and his team have delivered fantastic results for me month on month. Even during total lockdown, they produced satisfactory results. Hoping to continue to work with Prim with more and more properties."

As demand for short-term rental properties continues to rise, Prim Short Stays has proven to be a trusted partner for property owners seeking to maximise their returns and streamline property management. Their recent recognition as Best Property Management Company demonstrates their position as a market leader, offering property investors a comprehensive solution that ensures profitability and peace of mind.

About Business Awards UK:

Business Awards UK is an awards platform with a big mission: making business awards accessible to all. With no upfront costs for entry, we've removed the risk and lowered the barrier to entry for everyone, because this is the change we wanted to see in the business awards arena.

About Prim Short Stays:

Prim Short Stays is a leading property management company specialising in short-term rentals and Airbnb management. The company is dedicated to providing property owners with profitable, hassle-free management solutions while ensuring an exceptional guest experience. With a highly skilled and dedicated team, Prim Short Stays delivers tailored property management strategies, maximising returns and enhancing property value across the UK.

Media Contact

Organization: Business Awards UK

Contact Person Name: Mark Byrne, Director

Website: https://business-awards.uk

Email: mark@business-awards.uk

Contact Number: +441422771042

City: HALIFAX

Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: Business Awards UK

View the original press release on accesswire.com