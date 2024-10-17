Bensonwood Unveils Major Updates to OpenHome Series: Architect-Designed, Sustainable Homes for a Broader Audience

KEENE, NH / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Bensonwood, in collaboration with acclaimed architectural firms KieranTimberlake and Lake Flato, has announced significant updates to its OpenHome series. These new home products combine world-class architectural design with prefabricated construction methods, providing a solution for those seeking distinctive, environmentally responsible homes at a more accessible price point.

OpenHome

"Historically, working with world-renowned architects has been out of reach for most homeowners," said Tedd Benson, Founder of Bensonwood. "But with OpenHome, we're breaking down those barriers. Each of our partner teams have carefully curated collections of preset designs for exceptional quality homes that are within reach for more people."

Today's prospective homeowners face many challenges, including high costs and limited existing inventory. By offering pre-designed and pre-engineered products, OpenHome dramatically reduces design fees and shortens the building process. Homeowners follow a clear, structured design path with fewer decisions, making it easier and less stressful to create a beautiful, energy-efficient home.

Both KieranTimberlake and Lake Flato contributed visionary design collections to the latest OpenHome release, along with a third collection by Bensonwood's internal design team.

"We're committed to designing high-quality, eco-friendly homes built with materials and systems for a low-carbon future," said Cooper Schilling, AIA, Principal with KieranTimberlake.

"Bensonwood has been a valuable fabrication partner for us in the past, and we are excited to now be able to offer sustainable houses to design-conscious homeowners through the OpenHome platform," said Laura K. Jensen, AIA of Lake Flato.

Blending craftsmanship, sustainability, and affordability, Bensonwood and its partners are making fine design accessible at a time when the demand for both affordable and energy-efficient housing has never been greater.

About OpenHome

OpenHome is a streamlined design path from sustainable architects Bensonwood, Lake Flato, and KieranTimberlake. Unlike fully custom homes, Openhome utilizes a library of pre-engineered structural elements, which reduces overall design time and cost while maintaining a great deal of design and aesthetic flexibility. Rooms can be made larger or smaller and rearranged in nearly infinite configurations to better accommodate your needs. OpenHome's expansive library of curated high-end finishes comes standard with every build. For more information, please visit https://bensonwood.com/build-with-us/our-homes/open-home.

Contact Information

Natacha Rousseau

Press Relations

press@bensonwood.com

3233526417

SOURCE: Bensonwood

View the original press release on newswire.com.