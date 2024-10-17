Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
ACCESSWIRE
17.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
Dykema Chooses Infodash to Power Its Firm-Wide Intranet

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Infodash, the leading provider of legal intranet and extranet solutions for Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firms, is thrilled to announce that Dykema has implemented Infodash as the firm's intranet solution.

"We chose Infodash for its robust web parts and dynamic components, which will replace our traditionally custom-developed solutions," says Mark Soriano, Chief Information Officer at Dykema. "Their platform is very flexible and highly configurable, allowing us to use most of their out-of-the-box components and only adjust or customize where necessary. Infodash also offers seamless integrations with our core Finance and HR applications, and their powerful APIs will enable us to quickly build solutions for our practice groups."

"We are excited to partner with Dykema on their intranet refresh project as they transition to a cloud-based, modern solution. By choosing Infodash, Dykema is accelerating their migration to SharePoint Online and Microsoft 365 with a faster, more scalable approach. Our out-of-the-box platform will deliver a personalized, dynamic intranet experience, designed to grow and adapt with the firm's evolving needs for years to come." -Ted Theodoropoulos, CEO of Infodash.

About Infodash

Infodash is a unified intranet and extranet collaboration platform built for Am Law 200 firms to help professionals stay connected with happenings at their firm, collaborate with colleagues, and increase their personal productivity. Infodash seamlessly integrates with Microsoft SharePoint and Teams and includes features that help law firm professionals work faster, more effectively, and with a greater sense of connection among colleagues who are working remotely. It provides a centralized hub for data and information from other systems and platforms, including financial data, firm directories, calendars, news, client and matter data, and more. For additional information, please visit getinfodash.com, email info@getinfodash.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Dykema

Dykema serves business entities nationally on a wide range of complex legal issues. Dykema lawyers and other professionals in 14 U.S. offices work in close partnership with clients - from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies - to deliver outstanding results, unparalleled service, and exceptional value in every engagement.

Contact Information

Melissa McCusker
Marketing Manager
press@getinfodash.com

SOURCE: Infodash

