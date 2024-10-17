CBD Life Sciences, Inc. Announces a Staggering 1744.00% Revenue Growth as Innovation and Strategic Expansion Drive Market Dominance

As the global CBD market is projected to reach $47 billion by 2028, CBDL's groundbreaking product innovations, retail expansion, and strategic partnerships position the company for unparalleled growth and industry leadership.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL), a trailblazer in the rapidly expanding CBD and wellness industry, proudly announces a remarkable 1744.00% increase in revenue since February 2024. This exponential growth reflects the company's relentless commitment to innovation, product diversification, and high-impact partnerships, solidifying its position as a dominant force in the CBD market.









Shareholder Value and Investor Confidence Soar Amid Key Milestones

CBDL's extraordinary financial performance is a clear signal to shareholders and investors of the company's growth potential and long-term value. Through strategic decisions and continued market expansion, CBDL is executing on its vision to not just meet but surpass market demand. The company's current trajectory offers an unmatched opportunity for investors seeking to align with a high-growth, innovative company that's transforming the CBD industry.

Key Drivers of Growth and Innovation

Since February 2024, CBDL has introduced cutting-edge products that have captivated consumers and opened new revenue streams:

Mellow Mornings Nano-CBD Coffee Creamer : This breakthrough product utilizes advanced nanotechnology, enhancing the bioavailability of CBD by up to 10 times compared to traditional formulations. Available in Vanilla and Classic flavors, Mellow Mornings has quickly become a bestseller, now featured in local coffee shops for CBD-infused beverages. The product's innovative design and growing popularity continue to contribute significantly to CBDL's revenue growth.

CBD Horse Paste : Entering the multi-billion-dollar pet care market, CBDL launched its veterinarian-designed CBD Horse Paste , a product addressing both the physical and psychological needs of horses. This launch has not only diversified our offerings but tapped into an underserved, high-demand market, positioning CBDL for continued growth in the animal wellness sector.

Nutritional Supplement Powder: Building on the wellness trend, CBDL introduced a powerful nutritional supplement combining reishi mushroom extract, lion's mane mushroom extract, and ashwagandha root extract to offer stress relief, cognitive enhancement, and immune support. Discussions with a major U.S. organization regarding this supplement's use in its health programs are expected to open new avenues for substantial future revenue.

Retail Expansion Amplifies Growth

CBDL's presence on key retail platforms has been a pivotal factor in the company's success. In August 2024, the company entered the Walmart Marketplace, unlocking access to millions of new consumers. This partnership significantly boosted product visibility and sales, positioning CBDL as a mainstream choice for CBD wellness products.

CBDL's upcoming expansion onto Alibaba's wholesale platform promises even greater growth, providing a pathway to international markets and amplifying global brand recognition. This move is poised to accelerate our growth trajectory as we capitalize on the increasing demand for premium CBD products across the globe.

Strategic Partnerships and New Revenue Channels

CBDL has entered into strategic agreements that have opened doors to new markets and expanded distribution channels. These collaborations have played a crucial role in the 1744.00% revenue growth since early 2024, and they are expected to continue driving strong financial performance well into the future. The company is also negotiating with prominent organizations in both the health and wellness sectors, further positioning CBDL as a key player in the industry's evolution.

Looking Ahead: Positioned for Sustained Growth

"Our growth this year has been nothing short of extraordinary, and it's just the beginning," said Lisa Nelson, President and CEO of CBD Life Sciences, Inc. "We've made calculated moves that have transformed the company into a recognized leader in the CBD and wellness space. Our beloved shareholders and future investors can expect continued strong performance as we roll out new products, expand into international markets, and build on our existing success."

Nelson also emphasized the company's commitment to driving shareholder value through innovation, quality, and expansion. "As we close out the year, we're doubling down on efforts to maintain our growth momentum. The global wellness market is expanding rapidly, and CBDL is positioned to lead that charge with a pipeline of groundbreaking products and strategic partnerships."

Why Invest in CBD Life Sciences, Inc.

CBDL's commitment to product innovation, market expansion, and strategic partnerships positions the company for sustained revenue growth and profitability. As the global demand for CBD and wellness products continues to rise, CBDL offers investors a compelling opportunity to be part of an industry-leading company with a proven track record of performance.

CBD Life Sciences is set to end 2024 with record-breaking growth, an expanding international footprint, and a product portfolio that continues to resonate with a diverse range of consumers. For investors seeking exposure to a high-growth market with significant upside potential, CBDL represents a smart, strategic choice.

About CBD Life Sciences, Inc.

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) is a forward-thinking, vertically integrated CBD company that specializes in the creation of high-quality CBD-based and nutraceutical products. The company's commitment to innovation and natural solutions is driving its growth and positioning it as a leader in the health and wellness sector.

Follow our social media for the latest updates!

X: https://www.x.com/CBDL_StockOTC

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cbd.vault

IR Contact: cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Lisa Nelson

CEO

cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

4802091720

Related Images

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com