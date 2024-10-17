Plantd Signs Multi-Year Contract With D.R. Horton for 10 Million Carbon-Negative Building Panels

New Deal Brings Sustainable Innovation to the Homebuilding Industry with Carbon-Negative Panels

OXFORD, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Plantd, an advanced production technologies company specializing in carbon-negative building materials, is proud to announce a new multi-year contract with D.R. Horton, the largest volume homebuilder in the U.S. Under this agreement, Plantd will supply D.R. Horton with 10 million sustainable, high-performance structural panels made from fast-growing perennial grass.

The relationship marks a significant milestone in Plantd's goal to shrink the construction industry's carbon footprint and make impactful strides toward solving climate change. Plantd's panels are produced from perennial grasses using 100% electric, low-emission technology, making them carbon-negative from day one. The 10 million panels in the contract will sequester an estimated 165,000 mT of CO2 and support building around 90,000 homes, saving approximately 1.2 million trees from being cut down.

This environmental impact does not come at the cost of performance, either, as Plantd panels are proven to outperform traditional timber-based products in key areas like moisture and fire resistance. D.R. Horton was particularly impressed by the moisture-resistant properties of the panels, a crucial factor in large-scale home development. While traditional wood-based panels may lose up to 70% of their strength when saturated with water, Plantd's grass-based panels retain 99% of their strength when saturated.

The grass-based panels are expected to diversify D.R. Horton's supply chain and reduce reliance on traditional lumber. A diverse supply chain should offer more consistent, reliable materials pricing to homebuilders, leading to more predictable and affordable prices for homebuyers despite fluctuations in the lumber market.

"At D.R. Horton, we're always interested in innovative solutions that align with our commitment to building high-quality homes while reducing our environmental impact," said Brad Conlon, D.R. Horton's Senior Vice President of Business Development. "Plantd's panels offer the durability and moisture resistance we need, along with a clear sustainability advantage. We are excited about our expanded collaboration with the Plantd team."

"The construction industry is ready for real change," said Nathan Silvernail, co-CEO and co-founder of Plantd. "For too long, we've relied on outdated materials that harm the environment and limit innovation. Plantd's panels are introducing a new standard for sustainable, high-performance materials, and we believe this is just the beginning of a much larger shift toward building practices that solve climate change rather than contribute to it."

Plantd develops advanced production technologies to manufacture carbon-negative building materials using fast-growing perennial grass instead of trees. Through its cultivation of a new agricultural supply chain to its development of all-electric, modular, automated production technology, Plantd transforms past atmospheric carbon emissions into superior-performance building materials that lower costs for builders and reverse the effects of climate change. Learn more at https://www.plantdmaterials.com.

