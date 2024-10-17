Zentek Ltd.: Zentek Provides Market Update on ZenGUARD Antimicrobial Surgical Masks

Zentek Ltd. ("Zentek" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ZTEK)(TSXV:ZEN), an intellectual property development and commercialization company, is pleased to provide an update on recent commercialization activities for its ZenGUARDAntimicrobial Surgical Masks.

As previously announced on July 24, 2024, the Company embarked on a Canada-wide sampling program for dental professionals facilitated by Henry Schein Inc. ("Henry Schein") that saw ZenGUARD Antimicrobial Surgical Masks included in product shipments to Henry Schein customers across Canada. As a result of this program and the unique value proposition ZenGUARD Antimicrobial Surgical Masks bring to dental practitioners and their patients, the Company is now seeing increased demand from Henry Schein. Henry Schein (Nasdaq: HSIC) is the world's largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners with a presence in 33 countries.

Zentek continues to explore opportunities in other markets including in the beauty space and in international healthcare and dental markets where demand for surgical masks is expected to be more stable long term.

As previously announced on April 24, 2024, the Company applied to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for authorization to market and sell its ZenGUARD Surgical Masks in the United States. The FDA has requested additional information regarding ZenGUARD and the Company is currently evaluating the additional information requests.

"In addition to better protection against infectious agents, ZenGUARD Antimicrobial Surgical Masks are also proven to eliminate 99.9% of bacteria, which can collect on the skin when wearing a surgical mask for extended periods and cause acne. We believe this unique value proposition will continue to drive increased demand in the dental market and is a very natural fit for the beauty industry as well. We look forward to continuing to build on the recent success generated in the Henry Schein sampling program and to expanding the platform globally." said Greg Fenton, Zentek CEO.

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is an ISO 13485:2016 certified intellectual property technology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel products seeking to give the Company's commercial partners a competitive advantage by making their products better, safer, and greener.

Zentek's patented technology platform ZenGUARD, is shown to have 99-per-cent antimicrobial activity and to significantly increase the viral filtration efficiency for surgical masks and aims to do the same for HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems. Zentek's ZenGUARD production facility is in Guelph, Ontario.

