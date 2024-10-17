Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - Teaology, a groundbreaking skincare brand that redefines beauty through the power of tea, is now available across Canada. Featuring an innovative, 100% active tea infusion process, Teaology offers a unique approach to skincare that delivers high-performance, natural results for both the face and body. Now available at Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall, PJC, and London Drugs, Teaology is inviting Canadians to experience its antioxidant-rich, nature-powered formulations firsthand.

The Science of Tea-Infused Skincare

At the heart of Teaology's innovation is its patented process of replacing water with 100% tea infusions, derived from the Camellia sinensis plant. This approach delivers a concentrated dose of youth-boosting polyphenols and antioxidants with every application, providing superior protection and rejuvenation for the skin. A recent clinical study confirmed that Teaology's tea infusion retains the same antioxidant power as freshly brewed tea, resulting in visible benefits for the skin.

Commitment to Clean, Certified Beauty

Teaology is a leader in the clean beauty movement, with a commitment to natural, safe, and effective ingredients. The brand is B Corp Certified, Yuka Certified, EWG Verified, Dermatologist Tested, and ISO Compliant, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety. All products are formulated with clean, organic ingredients, and the brand is dedicated to sustainability, offering 100% recyclable packaging made from eco-friendly paper and recyclable containers, many of which are derived from plant-based materials like sugarcane waste. Teaology's commitment to both skin health and environmental responsibility sets it apart in the beauty industry.

A Global Success Story Expands to Canada

Teaology was founded in 2015 by Italian beauty industry veterans Cecilia Garofano and Paolo Bevegni. With over 40 years of combined experience, the husband-and-wife team drew on their expertise to create a skincare line that blends nature with science. Since its inception, Teaology has expanded into 15 global markets, including Germany, Poland, and Singapore. The brand's entry into Canada is made possible through a partnership with Jacques Pérusse, President of Sovanic Inc., whose leadership experience with major beauty brands such as Prestilux and Decléor US, along with his daughter Valérie Pérusse's marketing expertise, ensures a successful launch in the Canadian market.

An Extensive Range for Every Skin Need

Teaology offers a wide range of products, from gentle cleansers and daily moisturizers to detoxifying treatments and indulgent skincare luxuries. With prices ranging from $5 to $85 CAD, the brand caters to all skincare needs, allowing Canadian consumers to experience luxury beauty that is effective, accessible, and environmentally conscious.

Availability

Teaology is now available online and in-store at Shoppers Drug Mart locations nationwide, as well as at Rexall, PJC, London Drugs, and at www.teaologyskincare.ca.

About ACI Brands Inc.

ACI Brands Inc. is a leading Canadian distributor of high-profile, globally recognized beauty and lifestyle brands. Our diverse portfolio spans cosmetics, fragrances, skincare, and more, delivering innovative, premium products to retailers across department, drug, mass, food, and specialty channels. The ACI Beauty Division is dedicated to bringing the best in health and beauty to Canadian consumers, partnering with world-class brands to provide cutting-edge, trend-setting products. As the exclusive Canadian distributor for Teaology, ACI Brands Inc. is proud to introduce this revolutionary skincare line to the Canadian market. For more information, visit www.acibrands.com.

