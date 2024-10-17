Zensai Named Core Challenger on 2024 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent and People Success

WREXHAM, England, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensai , the only AI-powered learning, employee engagement, and performance management platform built onto Azure and integrated into Microsoft 365 and Teams, is proud to announce its position as a Core Challenger on the prestigious 2024 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent and People Success . This recognition showcases Zensai's continued innovation and overall impact of its Human Success Platform that empowers business leaders to create an environment where every employee can thrive and succeed.

"This year's Fosway 9-Grid for Talent and People Success highlights top performing companies who demonstrate growth and innovation across the HR, Talent, and Learning markets," said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. "Zensai's proven track record for customer advocacy and strong performance across its Human Success Platform reflects today's mission-critical need for skill-based learning and career development in order to boost engagement, retention, and productivity across the extended enterprise."

Building on the company's Strong Performer position on the March 2024 Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems, the new report and zone placement highlights Zensai's dynamic AI-powered people development platform which ranked highly for customer advocacy and performance across enterprise environments. As Europe's leading HR resource helping businesses build successful people strategies, Fosway Group considered Zensai's AI, automation, and analytics capabilities which are seamlessly integrated into its Human Success Platform and designed to help employees learn, engage and perform better within their existing flow of work.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Europe's most trusted HR and talent experts for delivering a human-first talent and people success platform, purposefully built for the enterprise," said Rasmus Holst, CEO of Zensai. "Our placement as a Core Challenger reflects our commitment to meet the diverse needs of every individual development style. It's an honor to have earned the trust of our customers who inspire us to push the boundaries for the present and future success of every employee."

Zensai is already trusted by 2M+ users-with 5,000 organizations worldwide who are using its powerful AI integrations to automate administrative tasks and overcome organizational challenges related to employee engagement, performance and talent retention.

About Zensai

Zensai, the leading Human Success Platform, seamlessly integrates into Microsoft 365 and Teams and is powered by AI. Our mission? To unlock human potential worldwide. With a global presence spanning 60+ countries and millions of users, Zensai revolutionizes employee development, engagement, and performance management. As a Microsoft Preferred Solution, we redefine success metrics, offering a best-practice framework and solution for learning, engagement, and performance that is delivered in the Microsoft 365 environment. Driven by AI, designed for productivity, and aligned with your unique workflow, Zensai is ranked no. 94 on TIME's 2024 World's Top EdTech Companies list. Learn more at www.zensai.com

About Fosway

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principle learning and talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organizations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

