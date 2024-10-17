vivo and Arm collaborate on chip technology innovation with the unveiling of the vivo Arm Joint Lab

BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo recently announced the formation of a joint laboratory with Arm, the industry's highest-performing and most power-efficient compute platform. This landmark collaboration establishes vivo as the first end-device brand to partner with Arm on a joint laboratory. The powerful combination highlights mutual recognition of each other's industry leadership and technology prowess, demonstrating a shared focus on delivering the best user experiences.

"Our strategic cooperation represents a return to the fundamental needs of users," said Hu Baishan, Executive Vice President & COO at vivo, President of vivo Central Research Institute. "Through the Joint Laboratory, vivo and Arm will explore the deep potential of chip technology to drive innovation in the smartphone industry."

A Powerful Partnership to Fully Unleash the Potential of Chips

In recent years, the adoption of advanced technologies, such as professional photography and on-device AI models, has required flagship mobile phones to deliver consistently better performance. As a technology company with nearly 30-years of expertise, vivo has been committed to improving user experience, investing in chip technology, and optimizing the performance and power consumption on mobile phones, and the Arm® platform plays a critical role in this. vivo R&D team believes that it is important to share knowledge of the end users' demands and real use cases with Arm, so that its chip designs can be optimized at the architectural layer as much as possible to address consumers' actual needs, and maximize the performance of the chip for the best-in-class user experience.

vivo and Arm started technical interaction in 2022 and then established the vivo Arm Joint Lab in the second half of 2024. Moving forward, vivo and Arm will utilize their own strengths respectively; vivo's expertise and understanding of user experience and user scenarios, as well as its software and hardware technical resources related to the device, together with the Arm compute platform, software resources, tools and ecosystem.

The establishment of the Lab signifies the two companies' close collaboration, which spans across deeply analyzing performance and power consumption bottlenecks based on real use cases, jointly discussing the optimized finetune plans with chip partners, maximizing the advantages of the chip and achieving the best performance with the same configuration. Additionally, it will drive more efficient ecosystem cooperation and accelerate the implementation of new features together with downstream partners. Furthermore, as the collaboration process between vivo and Arm continues, regular knowledge sharing will enable feedback to be incorporated into the research and engineering process at Arm, thereby addressing the pain points of future use cases more efficiently, as well as enabling the continuous improvement of chip performance and power consumption to meet the needs of end users.

Chris Bergey, senior vice president and general manager, Client Line of Business at Arm, also commented: "In the age of AI, we need to stay relentlessly focused on delivering the most seamless and impactful premium mobile experiences, which requires a deep understanding and optimization from the base transistor up to the application layer. Combining vivo's in depth knowledge of the use cases and features today's consumers demand, with Arm's high-performance and power efficient compute platform enables us to deliver these compelling experiences on vivo's flagship devices."

Notably, the upcoming vivo X200 series flagship phone, launching in October, will showcase key outcomes of this collaboration. Looking ahead, the companies will further expand the technical cooperation to more product categories.

