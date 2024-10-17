News summary:

Regional service provider needed to grow network capacity without overhauling its existing infrastructure

Adtran's open, intelligent fiber platform offers rapid scale, helping D P Communications expand multigigabit connectivity across Michigan

Versatile fiber broadband solution supports Combo PON technology for seamless network upgrades

Adtrantoday announced that D P Communications is harnessing its open and intelligent fiber access technology to bring multigigabit broadband to more subscribers in southern Michigan. The deployment includes Adtran's scalable fiber broadband solution with Combo PON technology, enabling D P Communications to efficiently upgrade to symmetrical 10G PON services by seamlessly supporting the install base of GPON subscribers while blanketing the entire fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network with the higher speed and capacity of symmetric 10Gbit/s XGS-PON. This empowers the service provider to scale quickly to meet rising demand for high-speed broadband in urban and underserved rural areas, ensuring reliable multigigabit connectivity for all subscribers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241017156278/en/

Adtran is helping D P Communications drive ultra-fast connectivity to the communities of southern Michigan. (Photo: Business Wire)

"For over 125 years, we've proudly served the communities of southern Michigan with advanced telecommunications services, constantly evolving to meet their needs. Today, we deliver some of the fastest and most reliable broadband in the country. As data demand continues to surge, we're once again turning to Adtran's technology to ensure our subscribers remain ahead of the connectivity curve," said Robert Parisien, president of D P Communications. "With Adtran's open and flexible fiber access solution as the foundation of our multigigabit infrastructure, we can add capacity as needed without overhauling our existing network. This gives us a clear upgrade path as demand continues to grow. Together with Adtran, we're bringing southern Michigan into the multigigabit age."

Built on Adtran's multi-service access and aggregation platform, D P Communications' enhanced network provides a seamless upgrade path to multigigabit services. The versatile, high-capacity OLT boosts capacity, enabling D P Communications to scale efficiently as demand grows. With Combo PON technology, it can support both legacy GPON and new XGS-PON multigigabit users, utilizing Adtran's high-performance ONTs for reliable high-speed connections. The comprehensive infrastructure upgrade ensures that D P Communications can deliver dependable broadband to a growing number of subscribers, meeting the rising demand for multigigabit connectivity across Michigan.

"D P Communications has long been a valued customer, consistently driving innovation and growth in the communities they serve. Our solution allows them to grow their network capacity without replacing their existing GPON infrastructure, ensuring minimal disruption while maximizing the return on their initial investment," commented John Scherzinger, GM of Americas sales at Adtran. "Our technology and support are enabling D P Communications to scale their network efficiently and with confidence. Our enduring partnership is built on trust and a shared vision for delivering high-quality broadband services that continue to meet the evolving needs of subscribers."

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

Published by

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241017156278/en/

Contacts:

For media

Gareth Spence

+44 1904 699 358

public.relations@adtran.com

For investors

Rhonda Lambert

+1 256 963 7450

investor.relations@adtran.com