Cyera acquisition marks the industry's first unified data security platform, ushering in a new era of data security.

Cyera, the leader in AI-powered data security, today announced its acquisition of Trail Security, a next-generation data loss prevention (DLP) company, for $162 million. This marks a key milestone for Cyera, the three-year-old cybersecurity unicorn valued at over $1.4 billion, as it continues to expand its AI-driven platform. The acquisition integrates Trail's advanced DLP capabilities with Cyera's Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) platform, Cyera's core product, offering the market's first Unified Data Security Platform. This move allows Cyera to disrupt the $2 billion DLP market, which is expected to grow to $21 billion by 2034.

"The acquisition of Trail is a pivotal step in Cyera's journey to reshape the future of data security," said Yotam Segev, CEO and Co-Founder of Cyera. "Cyera is determined to consolidate the siloed data security space and enable enterprises to navigate the growing data security challenges around AI and cloud. The addition of Trail is a huge leap forward in making this a reality for our customers, disrupting the entire data security space. Natively coupling DSPM with DLP gives every customer the crucial opportunity to build successful data security."

Cyera's Unified Data Security Platform

The acquisition of Trail significantly elevates Cyera's AI-powered platform, a recognized leader in DSPM. Cyera has rapidly expanded to address broader security challenges, including releasing an identity module, a data breach readiness service, and now full-spectrum DLP capabilities. By integrating Trail's AI-enhanced DLP technology, Cyera establishes a new standard for data security one that focuses on protecting the data itself, not just the surrounding infrastructure.

Trail, a series A company that's been backed with over $35m of funding from leading VCs Lightspeed Ventures, CRV, and Cyberstarts, has chosen to join forces with Cyera to bring innovation to market as a unified platform.

"Trail is one of the best technical teams I've invested in. I'm happy to see them join forces with Cyera, a company that's revolutionizing data security with AI-driven insights," said Guru Chahal at Lightspeed Ventures. "I'm confident the combined company will become a generational cyber security platform for data security."

Cultural Synergy and Talent Integration Driving Innovation

The Cyera-Trail partnership is built on a strong foundation of mutual respect and shared history, with both leadership teams having been part of Israel's prestigious Talpiot program, a renowned military technology unit that boasts just 1,000 elite alumni over 40 years. This deep connection ensures a smooth integration of teams, values, and goals.

Cyera will onboard 40 Trail employees with deep technical expertise. The new team will serve as the foundation for Cyera's DLP division. Cyera is on pace to grow to over 1,000 employees in the next two years.

"Joining Cyera marks an exciting new chapter for Trail," said Zohar Vittenberg, CEO Co-Founder of Trail. "We've always aimed to push the limits of data loss prevention with AI. In Cyera, we've found a partner that shares our vision. Together, by combining our DLP with their leading DSPM platform, we're delivering a solution that both identifies and protects against data risks in real-time, setting a new standard for data security in an AI-driven world."

To learn more about the Cyera Data Security platform, visit: https://www.cyera.io/platform.

About Cyera

Cyera is an AI-powered data security platform that helps organizations manage and protect their data in today's complex digital landscape. The company's platform combines advanced Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) with real-time enforcement controls, providing customers with a comprehensive solution for securing their data assets against evolving threats.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241017821422/en/

Contacts:

Longjump for Cyera

cyera@longjump.agency