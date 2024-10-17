Huawei Releases All-Optical Network Technical and Application White Paper for Smart Hotels

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During GITEX GLOBAL 2024, Huawei released the All-Optical Network Technical and Application White Paper for Smart Hotel at a forum called "Digital Smart Hotels, Creating Ultimate Experience for Guests." The white paper describes the trends and challenges in networking smart hotels, and introduces the Fiber to the Office (FTTO) all-optical network design and application solution for smart hotels. The white paper aims to help hotels build high-quality networks and accelerate their digital and intelligent transformation.

In the intelligent era, building comfortable, convenient, and intelligent smart hotels is key to the hotel industry, while high-speed and stable network connections can greatly enhance the competitiveness of smart hotels. As application terminals grow denser and more diverse, hotels need to invest more to build cost-effective and future-oriented sustainable networks providing full Wi-Fi coverage, easy deployment, and simple maintenance.

Drawing on the extensive experience of Huawei, industry customers, and partners, the white paper analyzes the differences between smart hotel FTTO all-optical network solution and traditional network solutions in terms of network architecture and integrated cabling. It also describes the design of FTTO networks serving hotel rooms, offices, and public areas. According to the white paper, the FTTO all-optical network solution delivers the following key benefits:

Simplified architecture : FTTO all-optical networks use passive optical splitters to replace active aggregation switches, simplifying the network architecture from three layers to two layers. Passive optical splitters do not require power supply or ELV rooms, greatly reducing the network fault rate. Optical fibers are directly connected to rooms, facilitating data point expansion in the future.

Superior experience : FTTO all-optical networks support hierarchical quality of service (HQoS) and dynamic bandwidth assignment technologies, which guarantee the data transmission requirements of key services and users while improving network utilization. Optical line terminals (OLT) have built-in access controllers (AC) and support automatic Wi-Fi optimization for Wi-Fi 6/Wi-Fi 7 optical network units (ONUs), achieving seamless roaming and premium experience in wireless network services in all hotel scenarios.

High reliability : FTTO all-optical networks for smart hotel support Type B or Type C protection technologies and protection switchover for all devices and fibers links. FTTO networks harness passive optical LAN (POL) technology and support AES128 data encryption. In addition, optical fibers, as transmission media, are resistant to electromagnetic interference and corrosion. They can be used in various hotel environments, such as seaside, city or mountain, to ensure high reliability of data transmission.

Intelligent O&M : The OLT centrally manages ONUs and delivers configurations in a unified manner. ONUs are plug-and-play. In addition, network-wide data is visible, manageable, and controllable on the OLT or NMS. This makes network deployment, management, and fault locating more efficient, and ensures that services are always online.

Liu Yue, Vice President of Enterprise Optical Domain, Huawei, said: "The FTTO all-optical network solution for smart hotel is green and simplified. It has significant advantages in architecture, bandwidth, O&M costs, deployment scope, and service life. It meets the requirements of hotels for full Wi-Fi coverage, intelligent management, and Internet of Things (IoT), and has been widely used in hotels around the world. We look forward to working with industry partners to fully explore the application of POL technologies and further promote the intelligent transformation of the hotel industry."

