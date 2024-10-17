

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG (ISIN: DE0008041005). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 1.80 to EUR 1.50.



Abstract:

Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft (DEWB) has published its financial statements for H1/24. Adjusted for non-cash income, the results were as expected. The company reported operating income from exits of EUR0.4m (FBe: EUR0.4m; H1/23: EUR0.2m). The current difficult capital market environment was the main obstacle for the completion of a major exit transaction at an appropriate valuation. Management is continuing to work on potential exit options, but completions before the end of 2024 are difficult to predict and depend on further capital market developments. Based on management's disciplined spending, OPEX fell to EUR0.4m (FBe: EUR0.4m; H1/23: EUR0.6m). According to management, most companies from DEWB's investment portfolio have healthy operations and performed well in H1/24. Unfortunately, the share prices of the three listed holdings LAIQON, Naga Group and Aifinyo have performed poorly despite a positive business outlook. We have updated our financial model, and reiterate our Buy recommendation with a lower price target of EUR1.50 (previously EUR1.80). We believe the company is significantly undervalued at the current share price.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG (ISIN: DE0008041005) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 1,80 auf EUR 1,50.



Zusammenfassung:

Die Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft (DEWB) hat ihren H1/24-Bericht veröffentlicht. Bereinigt um nicht zahlungswirksame Erträge fielen die Ergebnisse wie erwartet aus. Das Unternehmen erzielte ein operatives Ergebnis aus Exits in Höhe von EUR0,4 Mio. (FBe: EUR0,4 Mio.; H1/23: EUR0,2 Mio.). Das derzeit schwierige Kapitalmarktumfeld war das Haupthindernis für den Abschluss einer größeren Exit-Transaktion zu einer angemessenen Bewertung. Das Management arbeitet weiterhin an potenziellen Ausstiegsoptionen, aber ein Abschluss vor Ende 2024 ist schwer vorherzusagen und hängt von der weiteren Entwicklung der Kapitalmärkte ab. Aufgrund der Ausgabendisziplin des Managements sanken die OPEX auf EUR0,4 Mio. (FBe: EUR0,4 Mio.; H1/23: EUR0,6 Mio.). Nach Angaben des Managements sind die meisten Unternehmen aus dem Beteiligungsportfolio der DEWB operativ gesund und haben sich in H1/24 gut entwickelt. Trotz positiver Geschäftsaussichten haben die Aktienkurse der drei börsennotierten Beteiligungen LAIQON, Naga Group und Aifinyo schwach performt. Wir haben unser Finanzmodell aktualisiert. Wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung bei einem niedrigeren Kursziel von EUR1,50 (zuvor EUR1,80). Wir sind der Ansicht, dass das Unternehmen beim aktuellen Aktienkurs deutlich unterbewertet ist.



