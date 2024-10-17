S&T Bancorp, Inc.: S&T Bancorp Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced net income of $32.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $34.4 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024 and net income of $33.5 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.
Third Quarter of 2024 Highlights:
- Solid return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.35%, return on average equity (ROE) of 9.58% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 13.35% compared to ROA of 1.45%, ROE of 10.61% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 15.01% for the second quarter of 2024.
- Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) was 1.69% compared to 1.82% for the second quarter of 2024.
- Net interest margin (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) remained strong at 3.82% compared to 3.85% in the second quarter of 2024.
- Customer deposit growth of $100.5 million, or 5.42% annualized, was offset by lower brokered deposits of $126.0 million, resulting in a net decrease in total deposits of $25.5 million for the third quarter of 2024.
- The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans was 1.36% compared to 1.38% at June 30, 2024.
"We are pleased to report strong third quarter results, highlighted by solid return metrics, continued improvement in asset quality and our fifth consecutive quarter of customer deposit growth. Our capital levels continue to build, positioning us to take advantage of market opportunities," said Chief Executive Officer Chris McComish. "These results would not be possible without the commitment and hard work of our teams and their focus on our people-forward purpose, which is moving our customers, employees and communities forward while delivering value to our shareholders."
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $0.9 million to $84.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $83.6 million for the second quarter of 2024. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) remained strong at 3.82% compared to 3.85% in the prior quarter. The yield on total average loans increased one basis point to 6.30% compared to 6.29% in the second quarter of 2024. Total interest-bearing deposit costs increased 12 basis points to 3.04% compared to 2.92% in the second quarter of 2024. Higher interest-bearing deposit costs were primarily due to growth in higher costing average money market accounts of $112.8 million and certificates of deposit of $51.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2024. Average borrowings decreased $58.1 million to $292.3 million compared to $350.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher average deposit balances. Total borrowing costs decreased 9 basis points to 5.37% compared to 5.46% in the second quarter of 2024.
Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses, or ACL, was $104.3 million, or 1.36% of total portfolio loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $106.2 million, or 1.38%, at June 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses improved by $0.9 million with a negative $0.5 million provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 compared to a $0.4 million provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in the provision for credit losses for the third quarter was mainly attributed to a lower level of ACL primarily related to a decrease in qualitative reserve due to improvement in asset quality. Net loan charge-offs were $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to net loan recoveries of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets to total portfolio loans plus other real estate owned decreased 4 basis points to 0.41% on September 30, 2024, compared to 0.45% at June 30, 2024.
Noninterest Income and Expense
Noninterest income decreased $1.4 million to $11.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $13.3 million in the prior quarter. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to changes in the value of Visa Class B-1 common stock and losses related to the repositioning of securities into longer duration, higher-yielding securities. During the third quarter of 2024, a $2.2 million securities repositioning loss was recognized, which was partially offset by a $0.2 million unrealized gain related to Visa Class B-1 common stock resulting in a $2.0 million net loss in noninterest income. This compares to a $3.2 million securities repositioning loss, which was offset by a $3.2 million unrealized gain from the Visa exchange offer for Class B-1 common stock resulting in no net impact to noninterest income during the second quarter of 2024.
Total noninterest expense increased $1.8 million to $55.4 million compared to $53.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased $0.9 million primarily related to higher incentive costs compared to the second quarter of 2024. Data processing and information technology increased $0.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2024 due to the timing of investments in technology.
Financial Condition
Total assets were $9.6 billion at both September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024. Total portfolio loans were $7.7 billion at both September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024. Total portfolio loans decreased $24.5 million with a $76.4 million decrease in commercial loans partially offset by consumer loan growth of $51.9 million compared to June 30, 2024. Commercial loan growth continues to be impacted by a lower level of loan originations and higher payoffs. Total deposits were $7.7 billion at both September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024. Customer deposit growth continues to be strong allowing for a reduction in higher costing borrowings and brokered deposits. Customer deposit growth was $100.5 million, or 5.42% annualized, which was offset by lower brokered deposits of $126.0 million, resulting in a decrease in total deposits of $25.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. Total borrowings decreased $25.0 million to $338.4 million compared to $363.4 million at June 30, 2024.
S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.
About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.6 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to traditional measures presented in accordance with GAAP, our management uses, and this information contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value, return on average tangible shareholder's equity, PPNR to average assets, efficiency ratio, tangible common equity to tangible assets and net interest margin on an FTE basis. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our underlying operational performance and our business and performance trends as they facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the financial services industry. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable with non-GAAP measures which may be presented by other companies. See Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for more information related to these financial measures.
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
2024
2024
2023
Third
Second
Third
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans, including fees
$120,907
$119,564
$114,258
Investment Securities:
Taxable
10,221
8,761
7,857
Tax-exempt
165
168
213
Dividends
181
272
631
Total Interest and Dividend Income
131,474
128,765
122,959
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
42,493
39,629
24,910
Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other
4,504
5,542
10,662
Total Interest Expense
46,997
45,171
35,572
NET INTEREST INCOME
84,477
83,594
87,387
Provision for credit losses
(454)
422
5,498
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
84,931
83,172
81,889
NONINTEREST INCOME
Loss on sale of securities
(2,199)
(3,150)
-
Debit and credit card
4,688
4,713
4,690
Service charges on deposit accounts
4,181
4,089
4,060
Wealth management
3,071
2,995
3,003
Mortgage banking
355
254
294
Other
1,781
4,404
131
Total Noninterest Income
11,877
13,305
12,178
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
31,274
30,388
27,521
Data processing and information technology
5,003
4,215
4,479
Occupancy
3,828
3,649
3,671
Furniture, equipment and software
3,410
3,382
3,125
Other taxes
1,874
1,433
1,831
Marketing
1,382
1,404
1,741
Professional services and legal
1,229
1,403
1,965
FDIC insurance
1,054
1,053
1,029
Other noninterest expense
6,311
6,681
7,437
Total Noninterest Expense
55,365
53,608
52,799
Income Before Taxes
41,443
42,869
41,268
Income tax expense
8,853
8,498
7,800
Net Income
$32,590
$34,371
$33,468
Per Share Data
Shares outstanding at end of period
38,259,730
38,256,204
38,244,309
Average shares outstanding - diluted
38,560,409
38,531,692
38,336,016
Diluted earnings per share
$0.85
$0.89
$0.87
Dividends declared per share
$0.33
$0.33
$0.32
Dividend yield (annualized)
3.15 %
3.95 %
4.73 %
Dividends paid to net income
38.77 %
36.97 %
36.55 %
Book value
$35.96
$34.54
$31.99
Tangible book value (1)
$26.13
$24.71
$22.14
Market value
$41.97
$33.39
$27.08
Profitability Ratios (Annualized)
Return on average assets
1.35 %
1.45 %
1.42 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
9.58 %
10.61 %
10.84 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(2)
13.35 %
15.01 %
15.78 %
Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(3)
1.69 %
1.82 %
1.99 %
Efficiency ratio (FTE)(4)
55.88 %
54.94 %
52.67 %
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans, including fees
$359,048
$325,681
Investment Securities:
Taxable
27,577
23,120
Tax-exempt
526
642
Dividends
842
1,752
Total Interest and Dividend Income
387,993
351,195
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
118,784
59,915
Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other
17,661
26,979
Total Interest Expense
136,445
86,894
NET INTEREST INCOME
251,548
264,301
Provision for credit losses
2,595
16,949
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
248,953
247,352
NONINTEREST INCOME
Loss on sale of securities
(5,346)
-
Debit and credit card
13,636
13,708
Service charges on deposit accounts
12,098
12,064
Wealth management
9,108
9,136
Mortgage banking
886
884
Other
7,630
3,767
Total Noninterest Income
38,012
39,559
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
91,174
80,513
Data processing and information technology
14,172
12,914
Occupancy
11,347
11,216
Furniture, equipment and software
10,264
9,178
Professional services and legal
5,178
4,943
Other taxes
4,729
5,053
Marketing
4,352
5,855
FDIC insurance
3,156
3,073
Other noninterest expense
19,121
21,386
Total Noninterest Expense
163,493
154,131
Income Before Taxes
123,472
132,780
Income tax expense
25,272
25,046
Net Income
$98,200
$107,734
Per Share Data
Average shares outstanding - diluted
38,563,721
38,668,964
Diluted earnings per share
$2.55
$2.78
Dividends declared per share
$0.99
$0.96
Dividends paid to net income
38.66 %
34.43 %
Profitability Ratios (annualized)
Return on average assets
1.37 %
1.56 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
9.97 %
11.80 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(5)
14.06 %
17.20 %
Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(6)
1.76 %
2.17 %
Efficiency ratio (FTE)(7)
55.68 %
50.41 %
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
2024
2024
2023
Third
Second
Third
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$228,090
$246,310
$238,453
Securities available for sale, at fair value
1,011,312
977,958
955,262
Loans held for sale
307
188
257
Commercial loans:
Commercial real estate
3,327,895
3,347,699
3,286,272
Commercial and industrial
1,548,172
1,611,183
1,635,354
Commercial construction
386,509
380,128
388,470
Total Commercial Loans
5,262,576
5,339,010
5,310,096
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
1,612,629
1,562,026
1,384,133
Home equity
645,966
642,225
649,122
Installment and other consumer
105,235
102,660
115,379
Consumer construction
62,648
67,649
57,188
Total Consumer Loans
2,426,478
2,374,560
2,205,822
Total Portfolio Loans
7,689,054
7,713,570
7,515,918
Allowance for credit losses
(104,321)
(106,150)
(108,206)
Total Portfolio Loans, Net
7,584,733
7,607,420
7,407,712
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost
11,484
12,056
38,576
Goodwill
373,424
373,424
373,424
Other assets
374,597
418,106
452,393
Total Assets
$9,583,947
$9,635,462
$9,466,077
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$2,157,537
$2,206,589
$2,276,009
Interest-bearing demand
773,224
789,317
868,624
Money market
2,074,095
2,008,486
1,615,445
Savings
879,653
906,794
974,940
Certificates of deposit
1,770,332
1,769,150
1,487,879
Total Deposits
7,654,841
7,680,336
7,222,897
Borrowings:
Short-term borrowings
225,000
275,000
630,000
Long-term borrowings
64,015
39,034
39,396
Junior subordinated debt securities
49,403
49,388
49,343
Total Borrowings
338,418
363,422
718,739
Other liabilities
214,934
270,261
300,909
Total Liabilities
8,208,193
8,314,019
8,242,545
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,375,754
1,321,443
1,223,532
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$9,583,947
$9,635,462
$9,466,077
Capitalization Ratios
Shareholders' equity / assets
14.35 %
13.71 %
12.93 %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets(8)
10.86 %
10.21 %
9.31 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.70 %
11.51 %
11.12 %
Common equity tier 1 capital
14.37 %
13.89 %
13.11 %
Risk-based capital - tier 1
14.70 %
14.21 %
13.43 %
Risk-based capital - total
16.28 %
15.79 %
15.01 %
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
2024
2024
2023
Third
Second
Third
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$200,301
5.44 %
$143,521
5.47 %
$144,303
4.93 %
Securities, at fair value
990,375
3.12 %
961,552
2.93 %
964,928
2.64 %
Loans held for sale
20
6.77 %
27
7.37 %
207
6.70 %
Commercial real estate
3,298,619
5.96 %
3,346,725
5.97 %
3,243,056
5.83 %
Commercial and industrial
1,566,145
7.39 %
1,606,173
7.38 %
1,646,572
7.22 %
Commercial construction
406,321
7.82 %
374,856
7.82 %
373,111
7.80 %
Total Commercial Loans
5,271,085
6.53 %
5,327,754
6.52 %
5,262,739
6.41 %
Residential mortgage
1,589,791
5.11 %
1,528,200
5.00 %
1,332,913
4.66 %
Home equity
642,384
7.01 %
644,545
7.01 %
645,949
6.80 %
Installment and other consumer
103,390
8.65 %
105,313
8.63 %
115,111
8.52 %
Consumer construction
62,998
6.42 %
72,899
5.97 %
52,783
4.89 %
Total Consumer Loans
2,398,563
5.81 %
2,350,957
5.75 %
2,146,756
5.52 %
Total Portfolio Loans
7,669,648
6.30 %
7,678,711
6.29 %
7,409,495
6.15 %
Total Loans
7,669,668
6.30 %
7,678,738
6.29 %
7,409,702
6.15 %
Total other earning assets
15,413
6.21 %
20,087
7.04 %
42,645
6.97 %
Total Interest-earning Assets
8,875,757
5.93 %
8,803,898
5.91 %
8,561,578
5.74 %
Noninterest-earning assets
744,609
756,552
763,243
Total Assets
$9,620,366
$9,560,450
$9,324,821
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing demand
$785,854
1.11 %
$822,671
1.13 %
$868,782
0.91 %
Money market
2,051,754
3.40 %
1,938,963
3.25 %
1,595,964
2.34 %
Savings
891,952
0.75 %
915,768
0.70 %
996,999
0.47 %
Certificates of deposit
1,825,530
4.60 %
1,774,037
4.55 %
1,382,532
3.54 %
Total Interest-bearing Deposits
5,555,090
3.04 %
5,451,439
2.92 %
4,844,277
2.04 %
Short-term borrowings
202,500
4.88 %
261,923
5.09 %
585,196
5.65 %
Long-term borrowings
40,383
4.47 %
39,099
4.53 %
39,458
4.47 %
Junior subordinated debt securities
49,394
8.11 %
49,379
8.18 %
50,649
8.16 %
Total Borrowings
292,277
5.37 %
350,401
5.46 %
675,303
5.77 %
Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities
41,038
5.36 %
57,734
5.42 %
62,584
5.33 %
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
5,888,405
3.17 %
5,859,574
3.10 %
5,582,164
2.53 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
2,377,914
2,397,606
2,517,752
Shareholders' equity
1,354,047
1,303,270
1,224,905
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$9,620,366
$9,560,450
$9,324,821
Net Interest Margin (9)
3.82 %
3.85 %
4.09 %
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$162,957
5.54 %
$139,248
4.91 %
Securities, at fair value
972,941
2.96 %
982,831
2.56 %
Loans held for sale
74
7.14 %
142
6.63 %
Commercial real estate
3,336,689
5.95 %
3,184,270
5.64 %
Commercial and industrial
1,599,528
7.37 %
1,680,640
7.03 %
Commercial construction
382,177
7.78 %
382,020
7.55 %
Total Commercial Loans
5,318,394
6.51 %
5,246,930
6.23 %
Residential mortgage
1,532,410
5.02 %
1,236,310
4.54 %
Home equity
645,055
7.01 %
647,785
6.56 %
Installment and other consumer
106,523
8.64 %
118,846
8.20 %
Consumer construction
68,504
5.98 %
47,203
4.63 %
Total Consumer Loans
2,352,492
5.75 %
2,050,144
5.39 %
Total Portfolio Loans
7,670,886
6.28 %
7,297,074
5.99 %
Total Loans
7,670,960
6.28 %
7,297,216
5.99 %
Total other earning assets
20,260
6.87 %
38,152
6.98 %
Total Interest-earning Assets
8,827,118
5.90 %
8,457,447
5.58 %
Noninterest-earning assets
746,295
752,326
Total Assets
$9,573,413
$9,209,773
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing demand
$812,443
1.12 %
$847,222
0.61 %
Money market
1,970,539
3.27 %
1,621,726
2.11 %
Savings
915,643
0.69 %
1,041,346
0.38 %
Certificates of deposit
1,746,498
4.51 %
1,224,704
2.99 %
Total Interest-bearing deposits
5,445,123
2.91 %
4,734,998
1.69 %
Short-term borrowings
290,602
5.17 %
522,448
5.36 %
Long-term borrowings
39,571
4.51 %
29,133
4.05 %
Junior subordinated debt securities
49,379
8.17 %
53,180
7.75 %
Total Borrowings
379,552
5.49 %
604,761
5.50 %
Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities
50,303
5.40 %
55,637
5.01 %
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
5,874,978
3.10 %
5,395,396
2.15 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
2,382,352
2,593,683
Shareholders' equity
1,316,083
1,220,694
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$9,573,413
$9,209,773
Net Interest Margin (10)
3.84 %
4.21 %
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
2024
2024
2023
Third
Second
Third
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Nonaccrual Loans
Commercial loans:
% Loans
% Loans
% Loans
Commercial real estate
$14,877
0.45 %
$15,090
0.45 %
$1,735
0.05 %
Commercial and industrial
5,789
0.37 %
7,075
0.44 %
3,468
0.21 %
Commercial construction
3,416
0.88 %
4,960
1.30 %
384
0.10 %
Total Nonaccrual Commercial Loans
24,082
0.46 %
27,125
0.51 %
5,587
0.11 %
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
4,478
0.28 %
4,698
0.30 %
4,139
0.30 %
Home equity
3,065
0.47 %
2,804
0.44 %
2,617
0.40 %
Installment and other consumer
264
0.25 %
230
0.22 %
334
0.29 %
Total Nonaccrual Consumer Loans
7,807
0.32 %
7,732
0.33 %
7,090
0.32 %
Total Nonaccrual Loans
$31,889
0.41 %
$34,857
0.45 %
$12,677
0.17 %
2024
2024
2023
Third
Second
Third
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
Charge-offs
$2,440
$845
$4,077
Recoveries
(302)
(1,233)
(367)
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
$2,138
($388)
$3,710
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
Commercial loans:
Commercial real estate
$47
($379)
($13)
Commercial and industrial
1,256
(658)
3,389
Commercial construction
-
-
-
Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
1,303
(1,037)
3,376
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
(5)
33
(11)
Home equity
580
274
71
Installment and other consumer
260
342
274
Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs
835
649
334
Total Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
$2,138
($388)
$3,710
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
Charge-offs
$10,224
$20,758
Recoveries
(1,885)
(11,196)
Net Loan Charge-offs
$8,339
$9,562
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
Commercial loans:
Customer fraud
$-
($9,329)
Commercial real estate
4,906
(1,068)
Commercial and industrial
1,547
18,633
Commercial construction
-
(2)
Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs
6,453
8,234
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
35
(3)
Home equity
959
90
Installment and other consumer
892
1,241
Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs
1,886
1,328
Total Net Loan Charge-offs
$8,339
$9,562
2024
2024
2023
Third
Second
Third
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Asset Quality Data
Nonaccrual loans
$31,889
$34,857
$12,677
OREO
-
95
3,715
Total nonperforming assets
31,889
34,952
16,392
Nonaccrual loans / total loans
0.41 %
0.45 %
0.17 %
Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO
0.41 %
0.45 %
0.22 %
Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans
1.36 %
1.38 %
1.44 %
Allowance for credit losses / nonaccrual loans
327 %
305 %
854 %
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$2,138
($388)
$3,710
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) / average loans
0.11 %
(0.02 %)
0.20 %
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
Asset Quality Data
Net loan charge-offs
$8,339
$9,562
Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans
0.15 %
0.18 %
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
2024
2024
2023
Third
Second
Third
(dollars and shares in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)
Total shareholders' equity
$1,375,754
$1,321,443
$1,223,532
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
(375,931)
(376,154)
(376,883)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$999,823
$945,289
$846,649
Common shares outstanding
38,260
38,256
38,244
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)
$26.13
$24.71
$22.14
Tangible book value is a preferred industry metric used to measure our company's value and commonly used by investors and analysts.
(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)
Net income (annualized)
$129,652
$138,239
$132,779
Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax
893
921
1,034
Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)
$130,545
$139,160
$133,813
Average total shareholders' equity
$1,354,047
$1,303,270
$1,224,905
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
(376,048)
(376,285)
(377,020)
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
$977,999
$926,985
$847,885
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
13.35 %
15.01 %
15.78 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a key profitability metric used by management to measure financial performance.
(3) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
Income before taxes
$41,443
$42,869
$41,268
Plus: Provision for credit losses
(454)
422
5,498
Total
$40,989
$43,291
$46,766
Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)
$163,065
$174,115
$185,538
Average assets
$9,620,366
$9,560,450
$9,324,821
Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
1.69 %
1.82 %
1.99 %
Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses. We believe this to be a preferred
(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
Noninterest expense
$55,365
$53,608
$52,799
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
$84,477
$83,594
$87,387
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
671
682
674
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
85,148
84,276
88,061
Noninterest income
11,877
13,305
12,178
Less: net losses (gains) on sale of securities
2,199
3,150
-
Less: Visa Class B-1 exchange
(150)
(3,156)
-
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income
$99,074
$97,575
$100,239
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
55.88 %
54.94 %
52.67 %
The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), which ensures
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)
Net income (annualized)
$131,172
$144,040
Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax
919
1,055
Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)
$132,091
$145,095
Average total shareholders' equity
$1,316,083
$1,220,694
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
(376,283)
(377,290)
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
$939,800
$843,404
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
14.06 %
17.20 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a key profitability metric used by management to measure financial performance.
(6) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
Income before taxes
$123,472
$132,780
Plus: Provision for credit losses
2,595
16,949
Total
$126,067
$149,729
Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)
$168,396
$200,186
Average assets
$9,573,413
$9,209,773
Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
1.76 %
2.17 %
Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses. We believe this to be a preferred
(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
Noninterest expense
$163,493
$154,131
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
$251,548
$264,301
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
2,045
1,868
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
253,593
266,169
Noninterest income
38,012
39,559
Less: net losses (gains) on sale of securities
5,346
-
Less: Visa Class B-1 exchange
(3,306)
-
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income
$293,645
$305,728
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
55.68 %
50.41 %
The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), which ensures
(10) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)
Interest income and dividend income
$387,993
$351,195
Less: interest expense
(136,445)
(86,894)
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
251,548
264,301
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
2,045
1,868
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$253,593
$266,169
Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)
$338,741
$355,867
Average interest-earning assets
$8,827,118
$8,457,447
Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)
3.84 %
4.21 %
The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
2024
2024
2023
Third
Second
Third
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
(8) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)
Total shareholders' equity
$1,375,754
$1,321,443
$1,223,532
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
(375,931)
(376,154)
(376,883)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$999,823
$945,289
$846,649
Total assets
$9,583,947
$9,635,462
$9,466,077
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
(375,931)
(376,154)
(376,883)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$9,208,016
$9,259,308
$9,089,194
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
10.86 %
10.21 %
9.31 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a preferred industry measurement to evaluate capital adequacy.
(9) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)
Interest income and dividend income
$131,474
$128,765
$122,959
Less: interest expense
(46,997)
(45,171)
(35,572)
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
84,477

83,594
87,387
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
671
682
674
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$85,148
$84,276
$88,061
Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)
$338,741
$338,956
$349,373
Average interest-earning assets
$8,875,757
$8,803,898
$8,561,578
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
3.82 %
3.85 %
4.09 %
The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis
SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.