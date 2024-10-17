INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV) reported third quarter 2024 results.

"We remain confident in the long-term earnings potential of our diverse businesses as we navigate a dynamic operating environment and unprecedented challenges in the Medicaid business. We expect Medicaid rates will align with the needs of our members in time, and are taking proactive actions to enhance operational efficiencies that will ensure we emerge from this period even stronger."

Gail K. Boudreaux

President and Chief Executive Officer

Given third quarter results and the timing mismatch between Medicaid rates and acuity, Elevance Health now expects 2024 GAAP net income per diluted share to be approximately $26.50 and adjusted net income per diluted share to be approximately $33.00.

1. Refer to GAAP reconciliation tables herein for reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted measures. 2. Earnings per diluted share ("EPS").

Elevance Health Consolidated Enterprise Highlights (Unaudited) (In billions) Three Months Ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 Operating Revenue1 $44.7 $42.5 $43.2 Operating Gain1,2 $1.4 $1.8 $2.8 Adjusted Operating Gain1,3 $2.4 $2.5 $2.8 Operating Margin1 3.1 % 4.1 % 6.4 % Adjusted Operating Margin1,3 5.3 % 6.0 % 6.6 %

1. See "Basis of Presentation" herein. 2. Operating Gain for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, include items that are excluded from adjusted shareholders' net income. See "GAAP Reconciliation." 3. Adjusted Operating Gain for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, exclude items that are excluded from adjusted shareholders' net income. See "GAAP Reconciliation" herein.

Operating revenue was $44.7 billion in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.2 billion compared to the prior year quarter. This was driven by higher premium yields in our Health Benefits segment and growth in CarelonRx product revenue, partially offset by membership attrition in our Medicaid business.

The benefit expense ratio was 89.5 percent, an increase of 270 basis points, driven primarily by the timing mismatch between Medicaid rates and the higher acuity of our members. Days in Claims Payable was 42.8 days as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of 2.5 days from June 30, 2024, and a decrease of 5.8 days compared to September 30, 2023 due to increases in average benefit expense per day.

The operating expense ratio was 11.8 percent, an improvement of 110 basis points. Excluding adjustment items, the operating expense ratio was 9.6 percent, an improvement of 150 basis points, reflecting disciplined cost management to enhance operating efficiency.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Operating cash flow was $2.7 billion in the quarter, an increase of approximately $0.1 billion year-over-year. As of September 30, 2024, cash and investments at the parent company totaled approximately $2.6 billion.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 0.1 million shares of its common stock for $60 million, at a weighted average price of $511.01, and paid a quarterly dividend of $1.63 per share, representing a distribution of cash totaling $378 million. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $3.1 billion of Board approved share repurchase authorization remaining. On October 15, 2024, our Audit Committee, pursuant to authorization granted by the Board of Directors, authorized an $8.0 billion increase to the common stock repurchase program. The Company intends to utilize this authorization over a multi-year period, subject to market and industry conditions.

Health Benefits is comprised of Individual, Employer Group risk-based, Employer Group fee-based, BlueCard®, Medicare, Medicaid, and Federal Health Products & Services businesses.

Health Benefits Reportable Segment Highlights (Unaudited) (In billions) Three Months Ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 Operating Revenue1 $38.3 $36.7 $37.2 Operating Gain1 $1.6 $1.8 $2.1 Operating Margin1 4.2 % 5.0 % 5.8 %

1. See "Basis of Presentation" herein.

Health Benefits segment operating revenue was $38.3 billion in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.5 billion compared to the prior year quarter, driven primarily by higher premium yields, partially offset by membership attrition in our Medicaid business.

Operating gain totaled $1.6 billion, impacted primarily by the unfavorable mix shift in Medicaid membership related to eligibility redeterminations, partially offset by premium rate increases, focused medical management, and the proactive actions we are taking to enhance operating efficiency.

Medical membership totaled approximately 45.8 million as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of 1.5 million, or 3 percent, driven by attrition in our Medicaid business associated with eligibility redeterminations and footprint adjustments in certain Medicaid states. These losses were partially offset by growth in Employer Group fee-based and Affordable Care Act health plan membership.

Carelon is comprised of CarelonRx and Carelon Services.

Carelon Reportable Segment Highlights (Unaudited) (In billions) Three Months Ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 Operating Revenue1 $13.8 $12.0 $13.3 Operating Gain1 $0.8 $0.7 $0.7 Operating Margin1 5.8 % 5.6 % 5.3 %

1. See "Basis of Presentation" herein.

Operating revenue for Carelon was $13.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.8 billion, or 15 percent compared to the prior year quarter. This was driven by the launch and growth of risk-based capabilities in Carelon Services and growth in CarelonRx product revenue, related to the acquisition of Paragon Healthcare in the first quarter and increases in external members served.

Operating gain for Carelon totaled $0.8 billion, an increase of $134 million, or 20 percent, primarily driven by growth in product revenue and a one-time favorable intra-year true up in CarelonRx, partially offset by results in our Carelon Health businesses.

Quarterly Dividend

On October 15, 2024, the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter 2024 dividend to shareholders of $1.63 per share. The fourth quarter dividend is payable on December 20, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2024.

Basis of Presentation

Operating revenue and operating gain/loss are the key measures used by management to evaluate performance in each of its reporting segments, allocate resources, set incentive compensation targets and to forecast future operating performance. Operating gain/loss is calculated as total operating revenue less benefit expense, cost of products sold and operating expense. It does not include net investment income, net gains/losses on financial instruments, interest expense, amortization of other intangible assets, gains/losses on extinguishment of debt or income taxes, as these items are managed in a corporate shared service environment and are not the responsibility of operating segment management. Refer to the GAAP reconciliation tables. Operating margin is defined as operating gain divided by operating revenue.

Elevance Health

Earnings Release Financial Schedules and Supplementary Information

Quarter & Year-to-Date Ended September 30, 2024

Membership and Other Metrics

Quarterly & Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Supplemental Financial Information - Reportable Segments

Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of Medical Claims Payable

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Elevance Health Membership and Other Metrics (Unaudited) Change from Medical Membership (in thousands) September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 Individual 1,299 999 1,281 30.0 % 1.4 % Employer Group Risk-Based 3,672 3,754 3,648 (2.2) % 0.7 % Commercial Risk-Based 4,971 4,753 4,929 4.6 % 0.9 % BlueCard®1 6,677 6,737 6,692 (0.9) % (0.2) % Employer Group Fee-Based 20,589 20,166 20,542 2.1 % 0.2 % Commercial Fee-Based 27,266 26,903 27,234 1.3 % 0.1 % Medicare Advantage 2,047 2,064 2,031 (0.8) % 0.8 % Medicare Supplement 894 928 894 (3.7) % - % Total Medicare 2,941 2,992 2,925 (1.7) % 0.5 % Medicaid 8,926 11,018 9,028 (19.0) % (1.1) % Federal Employees Health Benefits 1,656 1,640 1,660 1.0 % (0.2) % Total Medical Membership 45,760 47,306 45,776 (3.3) % - % Other Membership (in thousands) Dental Members 7,021 6,775 7,008 3.6 % 0.2 % Dental Administration Members 1,878 1,708 1,851 10.0 % 1.5 % Vision Members 10,382 9,861 10,275 5.3 % 1.0 % Medicare Part D Standalone Members 258 261 260 (1.1) % (0.8) % Other Metrics (in millions) CarelonRx Quarterly Adjusted Scripts 80.2 77.3 78.2 3.8 % 2.6 % Carelon Services Consumers Served 101.3 104.8 102.3 (3.3) % (1.0) %

1. BlueCard® membership for the three months ended September 30, 2023, is restated to align to the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association reporting methodology. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, BlueCard® membership has been restated lower by 19.

Elevance Health Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenues Premiums $ 36,809 $ 35,259 4.4 % $ 107,921 $ 107,716 0.2 % Product revenue 5,887 5,177 13.7 % 15,916 14,058 13.2 % Service fees 2,023 2,044 (1.0) % 6,378 5,981 6.6 % Total operating revenue 44,719 42,480 5.3 % 130,215 127,755 1.9 % Net investment income 551 493 11.8 % 1,524 1,296 17.6 % Net losses on financial instruments (125) (124) NM (371) (358) NM (Loss) gain on sale of business (39) - NM 201 - NM Total revenues 45,106 42,849 5.3 % 131,569 128,693 2.2 % Expenses Benefit expense 32,949 30,606 7.7 % 94,067 92,996 1.2 % Cost of products sold 5,093 4,648 9.6 % 13,738 12,456 10.3 % Operating expense 5,269 5,470 (3.7) % 15,221 15,088 0.9 % Interest expense 300 259 15.8 % 845 771 9.6 % Amortization of other intangible assets 122 212 (42.5) % 400 668 (40.1) % Total expenses 43,733 41,195 6.2 % 124,271 121,979 1.9 % Income before income tax expense 1,373 1,654 (17.0) % 7,298 6,714 8.7 % Income tax expense 365 354 3.1 % 1,740 1,554 12.0 % Net income 1,008 1,300 (22.5) % 5,558 5,160 7.7 % Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 8 (11) NM 4 (29) NM Shareholders' net income $ 1,016 $ 1,289 (21.2) % $ 5,562 $ 5,131 8.4 % Shareholders' earnings per diluted share $ 4.36 $ 5.45 (20.0) % $ 23.81 $ 21.56 10.4 % Diluted shares 233.1 236.5 (1.4) % 233.6 238.0 (1.8) % Benefit expense as a percentage of premiums 89.5 % 86.8 % 270 bp 87.2 % 86.3 % 90 bp Operating expense as a percentage of total operating revenue 11.8 % 12.9 % (110) bp 11.7 % 11.8 % (10) bp Income before income tax expense as a percentage of total revenue 3.0 % 3.9 % (90) bp 5.5 % 5.2 % 30 bp

"NM" = calculation not meaningful

Elevance Health Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (In millions) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $7,866 $6,526 Fixed maturity and equity securities 30,067 29,843 Premium and other receivables 18,399 17,865 Other current assets 5,949 5,795 Assets held for sale 565 - Total current assets 62,846 60,029 Long-term investments 10,287 6,983 Property and equipment, net 4,505 4,359 Goodwill and other intangible assets 36,292 35,590 Other noncurrent assets 2,603 1,967 Total assets $116,533 $108,928 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Current liabilities: Medical claims payable $15,346 $16,111 Short-term borrowings 360 225 Current portion of long-term debt 2,100 1,649 Other current liabilities 24,064 23,806 Liabilities held for sale 163 - Total current liabilities 42,033 41,791 Long-term debt, less current portion 24,688 23,246 Other noncurrent liabilities 5,933 4,486 Total liabilities 72,654 69,523 Total shareholders' equity 43,775 39,306 Noncontrolling interests 104 99 Total equity 43,879 39,405 Total liabilities and equity $116,533 $108,928

Elevance Health Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions) Nine Months Ended September 30 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income $5,558 $5,160 Depreciation and amortization 995 1,321 Share-based compensation 220 217 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (1,701 ) 3,821 Other non-cash items 30 513 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,102 11,032 Investing activities Purchases of investments, net of sales and maturities (1,614 ) (1,976 ) Net purchases of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired/sold (725 ) (1,570 ) Purchases of property and equipment (934 ) (970 ) Other, net (256 ) (27 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,529 ) (4,543 ) Financing activities Net change in short-term and long-term borrowings 1,915 401 Repurchase and retirement of common stock (1,089 ) (1,748 ) Cash dividends (1,135 ) (1,049 ) Other, net 94 (559 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (215 ) (2,955 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 2 (2 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 1,360 3,532 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,526 7,387 Less cash and equivalents included in assets held for sale at end of period (20 ) - Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $7,866 $10,919

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

Elevance Health has four reportable segments: Health Benefits (comprised of Individual, Employer Group risk-based, Employer Group fee-based, BlueCard®, Medicare, Medicaid, and Federal Health Products & Services businesses); CarelonRx; Carelon Services; and Corporate & Other (comprised of businesses that do not individually meet the quantitative thresholds for an operating division as well as corporate expenses not allocated to our other reportable segments).

Elevance Health Reportable Segment Highlight Details (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Operating Revenue Health Benefits $38,278 $36,744 4.2 % $112,695 $112,024 0.6 % CarelonRx 9,143 8,518 7.3 % 25,984 25,008 3.9 % Carelon Services 4,638 3,509 32.2 % 13,192 10,573 24.8 % Corporate & Other 74 95 (22.1) % 323 298 8.4 % Eliminations (7,414) (6,386) 16.1 % (21,979) (20,148) 9.1 % Total Operating Revenue1 $44,719 $42,480 5.3 % $130,215 $127,755 1.9 % Operating Gain (Loss) Health Benefits $1,604 $1,834 (12.5) % $6,036 $6,121 (1.4) % CarelonRx 619 477 29.8 % 1,639 1,485 10.4 % Carelon Services 184 192 (4.2) % 682 578 18.0 % Corporate & Other2 (999) (747) NM3 (1,168) (969) NM3 Total Operating Gain1 $1,408 $1,756 (19.8) % $7,189 $7,215 (0.4) % Operating Margin Health Benefits 4.2 % 5.0 % (80) bp 5.4 % 5.5 % (10) bp CarelonRx 6.8 % 5.6 % 120 bp 6.3 % 5.9 % 40 bp Carelon Services 4.0 % 5.5 % (150) bp 5.2 % 5.5 % (30) bp Total Operating Margin1 3.1 % 4.1 % (100) bp 5.5 % 5.6 % (10) bp

1. See "Basis of Presentation" on page 5 herein. 2. Operating Gain for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, included items adjusted out of adjusted shareholders' net income. See "GAAP Reconciliation" herein. 3. "NM" = calculation not meaningful.

Elevance Health Reconciliation of Medical Claims Payable Nine Months Ended September 30 Years Ended December 31 2024 2023 2023 2022 2021 (In millions) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Gross medical claims payable, beginning of period $ 15,865 $ 15,348 $ 15,348 $ 13,282 $ 11,135 Ceded medical claims payable, beginning of period (7 ) (6 ) (6 ) (21 ) (46 ) Net medical claims payable, beginning of period 15,858 15,342 15,342 13,261 11,089 Business combinations and purchase adjustments - - - 133 420 Net incurred medical claims: Current year 92,715 91,058 121,798 113,414 100,440 Prior years redundancies1 (1,610 ) (1,342 ) (1,571 ) (869 ) (1,703 ) Total net incurred medical claims 91,105 89,716 120,227 112,545 98,737 Net payments attributable to: Current year medical claims 79,220 77,048 107,146 98,997 88,156 Prior years medical claims 12,567 12,097 12,565 11,600 8,829 Total net payments 91,787 89,145 119,711 110,597 96,985 Net medical claims payable, end of period 15,176 15,913 15,858 15,342 13,261 Ceded medical claims payable, end of period 9 4 7 6 21 Gross medical claims payable, end of period2 $ 15,185 $ 15,917 $ 15,865 $ 15,348 $ 13,282 Current year medical claims paid as a percentage of current year net incurred medical claims 85.4 % 84.6 % 88.0 % 87.3 % 87.8 % Prior year redundancies in the current year as a percentage of prior year net medical claims payable less prior year redundancies in the current year 11.3 % 9.6 % 11.4 % 7.0 % 18.1 % Prior year redundancies in the current year as a percentage of prior year net incurred medical claims 1.3 % 1.2 % 1.4 % 0.9 % 2.0 %

1. Negative amounts reported for net incurred medical claims related to prior years result from claims being settled for amounts less than originally estimated. 2. Excludes insurance lines other than short duration.

Elevance Health GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

This document references non-GAAP measures, including "Adjusted Shareholders' Net Income," "Adjusted Shareholders' Net Income Per Share," "Adjusted EPS," "Adjusted Operating Gain," "Adjusted Operating Expense" and "Adjusted Operating Expense Ratio," which are non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to aid investors when comparing Elevance Health's financial results among periods and are not intended to be alternatives to any measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are available below. In addition to these non-GAAP measures, references are made to the measures "Operating Revenue" and "Operating Gain/Loss," "Operating Margin" and "Adjusted EPS". Operating revenue and operating gain/loss are the key measures used by management to evaluate performance in each of its reportable segments, allocate resources, set incentive compensation targets and to forecast future operating performance. Operating gain/loss is calculated as total operating revenue less benefit expense, cost of products sold and operating expense. It does not include net investment income, net gains/losses on financial instruments, interest expense, amortization of other intangible assets and gains/losses on extinguishment of debt or income taxes, as these items are managed in a corporate shared service environment and are not the responsibility of operating segment management. Each of these measures is provided to further aid investors in understanding and analyzing Elevance Health's operating and financial results. A reconciliation of Operating Revenue to Total Revenue is set forth in the Consolidated Statements of Income herein. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, together with a reconciliation of reportable segments operating gain to income before income tax expense, is provided below. Prior amounts may be grouped differently to conform to the current presentation. Net adjustment items per share may not sum due to rounding. A reconciliation of Operating Revenue to Total Revenue is set forth in the Consolidated Statements of Income herein.

Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 (In millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Shareholders' net income $ 1,016 $ 1,289 (21.2 )% $ 5,562 $ 5,131 8.4 % Add / (Subtract): Litigation and settlement expenses1 669 2 680 5 Business optimization charges1 268 697 268 697 Net losses on financial instruments 125 124 371 358 Amortization of other intangible assets 122 212 400 668 Transaction and integration related costs1 42 73 158 154 Loss (gain) on sale of business 39 - (201 ) - Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (329 ) (270 ) (432 ) (470 ) Net adjustment items 936 838 1,244 1,412 Adjusted shareholders' net income $ 1,952 $ 2,127 (8.2 )% $ 6,806 $ 6,543 4.0 % Shareholders' earnings per diluted share $ 4.36 $ 5.45 (20.0 )% $ 23.81 $ 21.56 10.4 % Add / (Subtract): Litigation and settlement expenses1 2.87 0.01 2.91 0.02 Business optimization charges1 1.15 2.95 1.15 2.93 Net losses on financial instruments 0.54 0.52 1.59 1.50 Amortization of other intangible assets 0.52 0.90 1.71 2.81 Transaction and integration related costs1 0.18 0.31 0.68 0.65 Loss (gain) on sale of business 0.17 - (0.86 ) - Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (1.41 ) (1.14 ) (1.85 ) (1.97 ) Net adjustment items 4.01 3.54 5.33 5.93 Adjusted shareholders' earnings per diluted share $ 8.37 $ 8.99 (6.9 )% $ 29.14 $ 27.49 6.0 % Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 (In millions) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Income before income tax expense $ 1,373 $ 1,654 (17.0 )% $ 7,298 $ 6,714 8.7 % Net investment income (551 ) (493 ) (1,524 ) (1,296 ) Loss (gain) on sale of business 39 - (201 ) - Net losses on financial instruments 125 124 371 358 Interest expense 300 259 845 771 Amortization of other intangible assets 122 212 400 668 Reportable segments operating gain $ 1,408 $ 1,756 (19.8 )% $ 7,189 $ 7,215 (0.4 )%

1. Adjustment item resides in the Corporate & Other reportable segment. 2. Totals may not foot due to rounding

Elevance Health GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 (In millions) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Reportable segments operating gain $ 1,408 $ 1,756 (19.8 )% $ 7,189 $ 7,215 (0.4 )% Add / (Subtract): Litigation and settlement expenses1 669 2 680 5 Business optimization charges1 268 697 268 697 Transaction and integration related costs1 42 73 158 154 Net adjustment items 979 772 1,106 856 Reportable segments adjusted operating gain $ 2,387 $ 2,528 (5.6 )% $ 8,295 $ 8,071 2.8 % Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 (In millions) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Operating expense $ 5,269 $ 5,470 (3.7 )% $ 15,221 $ 15,088 0.9 % Add / (Subtract): Litigation and settlement expenses1 (669 ) (2 ) (680 ) (5 ) Business optimization charges1 (268 ) (697 ) (268 ) (697 ) Transaction and integration related costs1 (42 ) (73 ) (158 ) (154 ) Net adjustment items (979 ) (772 ) (1,106 ) (856 ) Adjusted operating expense $ 4,290 $ 4,698 (8.7 )% $ 14,115 $ 14,232 (0.8 )% Operating revenue $ 44,719 $ 42,480 5.3 % $ 130,215 $ 127,755 1.9 % Operating expense ratio 11.8 % 12.9 % (110) bp 11.7 % 11.8 % (10) bp Adjusted operating expense ratio 9.6 % 11.1 % (150) bp 10.8 % 11.1 % (30) bp Full Year 2024 Outlook Shareholders' earnings per diluted share Approximately $26.50 Add / (Subtract): Litigation and settlement expenses1 $2.93 Amortization of other intangibles $2.21 Net losses on financial instruments $1.93 Business optimization charges1 $1.15 Transaction and integration related costs1 $1.03 Gain on sale of business ($0.86 ) Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments Approximately ($1.89) Net adjustment items $6.50 Adjusted shareholders' earnings per diluted share Approximately $33.00

1. Adjustment item resides in the Corporate & Other reportable segment.

Forward-Looking Statements

