Biognosys AG: Biognosys Presents Major Innovations Across the Spectrum of Proteomics Research Applications at the HUPO World Congress

ZURICH, Switzerland and NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 17, 2024 from October 20 to October 24 in Dresden, Germany. The company will be highlighting major scientific and technological advances for its proprietary proteomics research services and software solutions with two oral presentations, eight scientific posters, one sponsored seminar, and two invited seminar talks.

Industry-Leading Plasma Solutions across All Research Needs

With an oral presentation entitled "High-throughput and deep plasma proteomics allows the classification of cancer types", Biognosys, in collaboration with the University of Fribourg, will showcase the robustness and power of deriving biological insights from plasma samples using its proprietary P2 Plasma Enrichment System. The P2 technology delivers up to 7,000 protein identifications and quantifications in human plasma, using Biognosys' breakthrough offering on the Bruker timsTOF® HT platform, setting new standards for industry-leading throughput, depth and affordability. A lower-throughput workflow for more in-depth biological profiling in smaller-scale studies can quantify up to 9,000 proteins in human plasma.

The P2 technology is based on a proprietary, single-well, single particle-type workflow that combines optimized surface chemistry with a novel buffer system that stabilizes the labile protein corona that forms around particles in blood plasma. The P2 method achieves the highest ever reported plasma enrichment with a 10-fold factor of enrichment compared to untreated plasma on a Bruker timsTOF HT platform with the 4D dia-PASEF method, and data processing with Spectronaut 19. Biognosys commercializes the technology as TrueDiscovery contract research service and makes it available via licensing to end-users of facilities equipped with Bruker timsTOF HT or other highest-performance mass spectrometry platforms.

With a talk entitled, "Complementing Mass Spec analysis with ultra-sensitive fluid biomarker detection using the NULISA platform" at the Alamar Biosciences lunch seminar on Tuesday, October 22, Biognosys will highlight the recently launched NULISAseq multiplex CNS Disease and Inflammation panels , which are now available as research service from its laboratory facilities in Switzerland.

By offering the combination of NULISA mid-plex ultra-high sensitivity proteomics panels and TrueDiscovery mass spectrometry-based plasma profiling with P2 Plasma Enrichment, Biognosys offers the industry's most comprehensive solutions for plasma proteomics.

"Our P2 Plasma Enrichment System represents a significant leap forward in plasma proteomics, enabling researchers to achieve highest coverage at a throughput that until now was only achievable with affinity-based methods. As a label-free method it is also more economic and can now be deployed for large cohort studies," said Oliver Rinner, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Biognosys. "Our comprehensive offering of TrueDiscovery unbiased mass spectrometry with P2 plasma enrichment and NULISA multiplex, ultra-sensitive affinity-based assays enables the most quantitative and complete access to the human plasma proteome. These innovations underscore Biognosys' commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that drive scientific discovery and advance clinical research."

Spectronaut 19 Elevates the Scale and Scope of DIA Proteomics

A seminar on Wednesday, October 23 will feature two key presentations that showcase novel applications of Spectronaut 19 . Ben Collins, PhD, from Queen's University Belfast, will introduce a newly established pipeline for large-scale analysis of dia-PASEF data using Spectronaut 19, while Yansheng Liu, PhD, from Yale School of Medicine, will present extensive validation of an enhanced multiplex workflow designed to determine proteome-wide turnover rates.

Additionally, Biognosys will present two scientific posters highlighting the software's applications in post-translational modification research and unveiling a new, optimized diagonal-PASEF acquisition method for low- to medium-input samples.

Launching SpectroDive 12 for Targeted Proteomics

At HUPO this year, Biognosys will launch its latest SpectroDive software for targeted proteomics. The new release offers streamlined quantification with AI-generated panels, flexible quantification with multiple calibration curves, enhanced sensitivity for improved identifications, and refined precision with user-defined labels.

"SpectroDive 12 sets a new benchmark for targeted proteomics workflows. With its advanced features for in-silico panel development and enhanced sensitivity, it empowers researchers to achieve more precise and comprehensive protein quantification, ultimately accelerating the pace of proteomics research," commented Biognosys Chief Technology Officer, Lukas Reiter, Ph.D.

TrueTarget® LiP-MS platform enables improved drug screening and target identification

In the poster sessions on Monday, October 21 and Tuesday, October 22, Biognosys will present advances to its TrueTarget platform for drug target identification and validation, powered by its proprietary limited proteolysis mass spectrometry (LiP-MS) technology. The integration of automated sample preparation with short-gradient LC-MS, makes Biognosys' LiP-MS pipeline suitable for larger drug screenings. By providing peptide-level information and using a machine learning-based LiP scoring model, the TrueTarget platform provides peptide level resolution for predicting potential drug binding sites and enables both target-based and phenotypic drug discovery.

Biognosys' team of scientific experts will be exhibiting at Booth #7. Further, Biognosys will participate in the activities of its strategic partner, Bruker , showcasing a comprehensive ecosystem of proteomics solutions at Bruker's Lunch Seminar, "Advancing DIA data processing: pushing the boundaries and tackling current field challenges" on Tuesday, October 22. Visit https://biognosys.com/hupo2024 for a complete overview of Biognosys' presence at the HUPO World Congress.

About Biognosys

At Biognosys, we believe that deep proteome insights hold the key to breakthrough discoveries that transform science for better lives. With our versatile portfolio of next-generation proteomics solutions, including the TrueDiscovery®, TrueTarget®, and TrueSignature® research service platforms, our flagship software Spectronaut®, and the PQ500 kit, we make the proteome actionable to empower research, drug development, and clinical decision-making. Our solutions provide a multi-dimensional view of protein expression, function, and structure in all biological species and sample types. Our unique, patented technologies utilize high-resolution mass spectrometry to quantify thousands of proteins with industry-leading precision, depth, and throughput.