A policy paper by SolarPower Europe and the Nature Conservancy says clear policies are needed at the EU level to define, incentivize and scale up nature-inclusive solar projects. A new policy paper is calling for a cross-sectorial EU policy framework to support the development of nature-inclusive solar parks that mitigate the impacts of climate change and contribute to restoring nature. The paper, released by SolarPower Europe and the Nature Conservancy, defines nature-inclusive solar as projects that avoid the conversion of protected nature areas, are developed on land with low-biodiversity value, ...

