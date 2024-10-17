Anzeige
17.10.2024 14:36 Uhr
Honiture Showcases Latest Pet-Friendly Cleaning Innovations at GITEX and Canton Fair

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honiture is increasing its investment in pet and deep cleaning technologies, aiming to provide pet-loving families with innovative, convenient cleaning solutions. This commitment is highlighted as Honiture showcases its latest innovations at GITEX in Dubai and the Canton Fair, two leading platforms for advanced technology.

Honiture at GITEX and the Canton Fair

Innovative Smart Pet Care: Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box

Honiture's Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box is designed to improve the ease of managing cat waste, offering pet owners a more convenient and hygienic solution. With built-in high-precision sensors and a remote-control app, pet owners can monitor their cat's safety, health, and litter box usage even while away from home. The litter box features a spacious interior, accommodating larger cats comfortably, and a 9L waste bin for longer-lasting cleanliness. In addition, UV light deodorization effectively eliminates odors, providing an advanced, hygienic, and smart alternative to traditional litter boxes.

Deep Cleaning Solution: Cordless and Robotic Vacuums

Honiture is making strides in smart cleaning technology with its Cordless Vacuum Cleaner X7 and Robotic Vacuum T10+, designed to tackle diverse household cleaning needs. The X7 features a powerful 550W brushless motor delivering 45KPa suction, efficiently handling dirt, debris, and pet hair. Its 7-layer filtration system ensures thorough cleanliness. The T10+ robotic vacuum, equipped with advanced ToF navigation technology, provides precise navigation and obstacle avoidance, ensuring comprehensive cleaning in hard-to-reach areas.

"We are thrilled to showcase our latest advancements in pet care technology at GITEX and the Canton Fair," said Samson Lee, Marketing Director of Honiture. "Our innovative products, including the self-cleaning cat litter box and our powerful vacuums, are designed to make pet care effortless and more effective, reflecting our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction."

Following GITEX and the Canton Fair, Honiture will continue its efforts to advance smart cleaning solutions at CES, taking place from January 7-10, 2025, a premier global stage where its latest innovations will be introduced to a worldwide audience.

About Honiture

Founded in 2019, Honiture is a pioneer in smart digital home technology, specializing in user-friendly and innovative products for pet owners and tech enthusiasts. For more information, please visit honiture.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532211/Honiture_at_GITEX_and_the_Canton_Fair.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/honiture-showcases-latest-pet-friendly-cleaning-innovations-at-gitex-and-canton-fair-302278678.html

