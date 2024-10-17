HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.: Healthy Extracts Expects to Report Record Third Quarter 2024, with Net Revenue Up More than 20%

Strong Growth in Subscription-Based Recurring Revenue Continues for Healthy Extracts as Category Top Three Amazon Seller

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX), a platform for acquiring, developing, patenting, marketing, and distributing plant-based nutraceuticals that target select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market, reported preliminary record results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Net revenue is expected to exceed $740,000, a record for a third quarter, up more than 20% compared to the same year-ago quarter.

Gross margin for the quarter is expected to exceed 80%, driving positive operating cash flow and net profitability.

"In Q3, we achieved another quarter of record-breaking revenue, continued margin improvements, and further debt reduction, with this driven by robust performance in our direct-to-consumer channels," stated Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. "This consistent growth momentum with our key retail customers positions us for the successful launch of new products we are planning to introduce in the current quarter."

The company generated record sales on Amazon in July, primarily as a result of its focused sales and marketing efforts for Prime Day and increased demand for its "Subscribe & Save" offers. During the quarter, the company continued to rank as a top three seller of Citrus Bergamot on Amazon among more than 100 competitors.

The company's products feature the only heart health supplement distributed in North America containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit, which has the highest known concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids.

Given the success with Amazon's "Subscribe and Save," in July Healthy Extracts replaced its traditional buy-2-get-1 offers on its eCommerce website with a 20% discount for subscribing to monthly shipments.

"We expect this move to increase sales and margins, as well as the lifetime value of our customers due to improved customer retention," noted Pitts. "In fact, the new offer has been well received, generating a significant increase in overall subscriber growth during the first several weeks."

Looking ahead, the company anticipates strengthening performance in top-line growth, profitability, and market share expansion as its addressable markets continue to grow. This positive outlook is largely due to the anticipated launch of new products that will benefit from the broad market channels the company has strategically developed and invested in over the past several years.

According to Pitts, "These investments have proven to be the most effective way to create significant shareholder value-and this will continue to be our top priority."

The preliminary unaudited results presented in this press release are estimates only and are subject to revision until the company officially reports its quarterly results in mid-November.

About Healthy Extracts "Live Life Young Again"

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for acquiring, developing, researching, patenting, marketing, and distributing plant-based nutraceuticals.

The company's subsidiaries, BergametNA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement distributed in North America containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit. This superfruit has the highest known concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids.

UBN's KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations, which have been designed to enhance brain activity, focus, headache and cognitive behavior, provide many sales and intellectual property licensing opportunities.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com or tryubn.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food & Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor's advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

